ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

QC Chamber honors Business, Volunteer of the Year

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jm0mU_0hDru7E200

The Quad Cities Chamber recognized an East Moline business and a board member for the work they’ve done to grow and strengthen the region by awarding them with the Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year Awards during the Chamber’s 2022 Annual Meeting. They also honored a group of long-standing volunteers.

Quad City Engineering Co., Inc. from East Moline was honored with the Business of the Year Award. The design and tool manufacturing company serves local and national customers through 3-D design and build of tooling, dies, welding fabrication and small-run production. Quad City Engineering helps its clients improve manufacturing processes and output by focusing on quality, service, delivery and technical support. Owners Jeff and Julie Hagmeier made a sizable investment in the East Moline facility and have had major growth in the past 18 months.

“We were very surprised to learn we were going to be honored as the Business of the Year,” said Jeff Hagmeier, who serves as President and CEO. “It is important to note it is our employees who are the drivers behind our company. They rally on a day-to-day basis and lead our success. We are very happy for our team.”

Kathy Daily was honored with the Volunteer of the Year Award. She served on the Board of Directors and Finance Committee of the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), a Chamber affiliate organization, for nine years and spent four years as treasurer. Daily is a Senior Director, Audit Services for RSM US, LLP and has spent most of her career, and two years as a college intern, working in downtown Davenport. She has seen its transformation since the 90s and played an vital role in its revitalization and continued progress.

Daily said the award came as a surprise and she’s very appreciative. “I’ve never been involved with a board that gets so much done. There has been so much progress in downtown Davenport and there is so much potential for the future. There are opportunities and more improvements coming as we move forward,” she said.

Nine Quad Cities Chamber Ambassadors who’ve generously served as volunteers to the organization for 10 years or more were also recognized. They include:

  • Ron Crouch
  • Dave Emerick
  • Jennifer Kress
  • Zobeida Laufenberg
  • Larry Makoben
  • Jan Mohr
  • Ray Terronez
  • Ken Vandersnick
  • Kelly Wainwright

All have also served as Ambassadors in Quad Cities Chamber predecessor organizations; some have been volunteers for more than 20 years. Chamber Ambassadors are an extension of the organization, assisting with driving change in the region, putting members first, delivering results that matter, thinking regionally and building relationships marked by trust.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Grow Clinton welcomes new Director of Marketing, Event Planning

Grow Clinton has a new Director of Marketing and Event Planning. Ashley Hatteberg, a lifelong Midwestener, says she’s looking forward to leading the marketing and branding efforts for the group, promoting economic growth and retention in the area and planning successful and engaging events for the community. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration from […]
CLINTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Learn the blues at Blueskool

For over 30 years, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society has offered Blueskool, an informal and interactive workshop that allows people of all ages to listen and learn the history of blues music, as well as learn to play it. Blueskool is held during the annual MVBS Blues Fest in Davenport’s LeClaire Park and will be […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

QC Chamber highlights successes, names permanent CEO

Leaders from the Quad Cities Chamber spotlighted the group’s accomplishments during their Annual Meeting on August 11 at Rhythm City Casino Resort. During the luncheon, they also announced LaDrina Wilson as the group’s new CEO.  “LaDrina is an exceptional leader and facilitator. She is the right person at the right time to lead our Chamber. […]
BUSINESS
Local 4 WHBF

QC welcomes ‘Bend’ new market

There’s a new market coming to the Quad Cities! The Bend XPO in East Moline will host “Market at The Bend” every Saturday in September and October from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Vendors of all types are welcome to display their products for sale. The Bend XPO is located at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline. […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Illinois Society
Davenport, IA
Business
Local
Iowa Society
East Moline, IL
Business
City
Davenport, IA
City
East Moline, IL
East Moline, IL
Society
Davenport, IA
Society
Local
Illinois Business
Local 4 WHBF

Silvis, WIU students to finish inventory of lead water lines

The City of Silvis is working with Western Illinois University to finish an inventory of lead water service lines that exist in the community as part of the mandatory Lead Service Line Replacement project under Illinois Public Act 102-0613. They will be contacting residents they were unable to reach during an inventory project conducted July […]
SILVIS, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Learn how to be ‘storm-ready’ at Flood Resiliency Alliance meeting

The Quad City Flood Resiliency Alliance’s next public meeting will be on Thursday, August 18 from 1:30-3 p.m. at City Hall in Riverdale, IA. City Hall is located at 110 River Drive. Rock Island County and Scott County were both recently awarded “Storm-ready Community” status by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Rich Kinney, Warning Coordination […]
RIVERDALE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Celebrate Colona FD’s 75th anniversary

The Colona Fire Department is celebrating their 75th anniversary in style with an emergency vehicle show and parade on Sunday, August 21st. The rain date is Sunday, August 28. The show will be held on the Hennepin Canal parkway next to the fire station, located at 401 First Street in Colona, from 10 a.m. to […]
COLONA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport CitiBus awarded $4.8M+ in federal grants for electric buses.

The City of Davenport is adding four electric buses to Davenport CitiBus starting in early 2024, with the help of an award of over $4.8 million in Federal Transit Administration Bus and Low- and No-Emission Grant funds. These federal funds will provide Davenport CitiBus with the necessary technology while providing reliable, affordable services to passengers. […]
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Rsm Us#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#The Quad Cities Chamber
Local 4 WHBF

SCC Library awarded tech grant

The Scott Community College Library recently received a $5,000 grant from the State Library of Iowa’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant program. The funds will be used to update the library’s current technology and improve digital materials to increase access and support digital inclusion for students. The ARPA is a federal program that was […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

QCSO announces security checks for Riverfront Pops

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) has announced security checks for everyone attending the QCBT Riverfront Pops presentation of “The Music of Elton John” on August 20 at 7:30 p.m. at LeClaire Park in Davenport. To ensure a safe and fun evening for everyone, all patrons must follow these precautions and should factor that into […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

2022 UnityPoint Health Cup to benefit surgical services department

Tee times and sponsorship opportunities are now available for the Trinity Health Foundation’s 2022 UnityPoint Health Cup golf outing. For over 20 years, the UnityPoint Health Cup has provided philanthropic support for UnityPoint Health – Trinity, generating more than $1.6 million for innovative technology, treatments and services at Trinity’s hospitals. This year, the Trinity Health […]
SILVIS, IL
Local 4 WHBF

East Moline receives federal infrastructure grant

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $83.5 million to support four projects in Illinois from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to advance projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and intermodal transportation and make transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable and […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg offers residential paint recycling program

The City of Galesburg is offering a residential paint recycling drop-off program to provide a convenient method for environmentally friendly disposal of unused paint. This year’s Residential Paint Recycling Drop-off program will take place on the third Saturday of the month from May until September. The August event will be held on Saturday, August 20, […]
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

‘Cop on a Rooftop’ raises funds for Special Olympics

“Donut” pass up the chance to help the Clinton Police Department raise funds for the Iowa Special Olympics on Friday, August 19. Officers from the department will take part in the “Dunkin’ Donuts Cop on a Rooftop” event at the store located at 1122 North Second Street from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officers will […]
CLINTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Hawkins takes East Moline Speedway Sport Compact cash

By Rob Hinckley for Local 4 News Four cars wide, dirt trailing off the tires and speedy competition is not uncommon for the Riverbend Pizza Place Sport Compacts at East Moline Speedway. Sunday evening, that was taken to a new extreme in the battle for extra cash. Cyle Hawkins passed visitor Rick Zifko about halfway […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

ACUF donation helps fund Girl Scout outreach program

The Ascentra Credit Union Foundation (ACUF) has contributed another three-year, $45,000 grant to help fund the Girl Scouts Community Outreach Series. The foundation has partnered with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois since 2020 to fund the series. It directly supports more than 1,100 at-risk girls in underserved areas of Moline, Rock […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Niabi receives grant for new exhibit

Niabi Zoo is one step closer to completing an important part of their master plan. The Coal Valley zoo was recently awarded the prestigious Illinois State Tourism grant in the amount of $233,000, which will cover almost half the cost of their new Painted Dog exhibit. “So many wonderful and exciting additions have been made, […]
COAL VALLEY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Volunteer Iowa awards grants to state AmeriCorps programs

Volunteer Iowa has awarded $9.18 million in grant funding received from AmeriCorps to 21 programs statewide, including four new programs this year. These grants will support more than 800 AmeriCorps members in Iowa who serve with nonprofit, community and faith-based organizations statewide. Two planning grants totaling $76,000 have been awarded to support organizations interested in […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local police chief designated Certified Police Chief by ILACP

The City of Morrison and its Police Department have announced that Chief Brian Melton has been honored by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) by being designated as a Certified Police Chief through the Association’s Police Chief Certification Program.  This designation signifies that Chief Melton has met the highest standards of competency and […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Government Bridge closure Aug. 20

The Government Bridge on the Rock Island Arsenal will be closed for required cleaning on Saturday, August 20 from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. This closure affects all vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Appropriate signs will be used to direct traffic during the closure.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy