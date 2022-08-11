Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The author of “Cult Classic” dishes on her deeply New York novel
New York is very much not dead, but it is indeed a ghost town. The city is steeped in history, and if you’ve lived here long enough, it’s probably rare you walk a few blocks and don’t reflect on which banks used to be cool bars and which buildings you used to visit your ex at and which corner—well, you get it. It’s a city of infinite possibility and stacked memories, a place where, at any time, you can be struck with a powerful reminiscence and equally as likely run into someone completely random and out of context.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn is closing at the end of the month
It’s a sad day across New York’s music scene: the iconic Knitting Factory has just announced its final show ever, scheduled to take place on August 21. Hannibal Buress, Quelle Chris, Roofeeo, Marilee and “some surprises” will take on the stage one last time at the end of the month. Tickets for the show are available right here.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
John Mulaney, Mo Amer and Tracy Morgan will headline this year’s NY Comedy Festival
This year’s New York Comedy Festival is bringing side-splitting jokes to the boroughs from iconic performers such as John Mulaney, Mo Amer, Tracy Morgan, JB Smoove and Wanda Sykes. Announced on Monday, the comedy’s line-up is a solid one. In addition to the previously mentioned names, festival-goers will be...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Grab a foot-long churro at this new dessert shop in Clinton Hill
We’ll be honest: when we hear about plant-based desserts, we’re a bit wary about how delicious they will actually be. Alas, a new shop in Clinton Hill called Dreamery sounds exactly like, well, a dream: serving house-made vegan treats beginning August 27, the spot offers a delightful menu of eclectic items… including a foot-long churro that we’ll likely eat on the weekly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Serafina just debuted a new express fast-casual concept
Back in March, popular Italian eatery Serafina opened a new European-style cafe at 58th Street and Seventh Avenue to much fanfare. Fast-forward a few months and the restaurant group announced the launch of Serafina Express, an elevated fast-casual concept that seeks to “meet the needs of busy New Yorkers,” according to an official press release.
Comments / 0