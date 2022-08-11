Cathern Smith: Redtail Ridge: City must make developer compile with code. The Louisville Planning Commission must act to ensure that Redtail Ridge fully complies with the City Code now and in the future. Brue Baukol, the developer, recently, announced a pivot to biotechnology. The City Code requires developments to “promote the health, safety, convenience, order, prosperity and welfare of the present and future inhabitants of the city.” Questions need to be asked and answered.

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO