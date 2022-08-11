Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Related
Colorado Daily
Boulder City Council member Junie Joseph named new House District 10 Democratic nominee
Note: This story has been updated to reflect the final decision of the nomination vacancy committee. Boulder City Council member Junie Joseph is the Democratic candidate who will face Republican Bill DeOreo in the House District 10 race this November. Joseph, a Haitian immigrant who has been on the City...
Colorado Daily
‘The first to go:’ CU Boulder student clubs lose on-campus working space due to burgeoning enrollment
Editor’s note: The story below has been updated to correct Elizabeth Skewes’ title to associate professor of journalism at the University of Colorado Boulder’s College of Media, Communication and Information and former chair of the campus’ journalism department. The story has also been updated to correct the spelling of former CU Independent editor Zoe Schacht’s surname.
Colorado Daily
CU notes: Buffs developing young tight ends
An overtime win against rival Nebraska in 2019 might rank among the top highlights of Brady Russell’s career at Colorado. He remembers his personal struggle that day, however, playing almost every offensive snap for the Buffs on an 88-degree day in Boulder. “I was awful,” he said. “By the...
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: Boulder must not limit voter access; flooding protection necessary today; GOP must work for common good; libraries could charge for cards
Katie Farnan: Election: Boulder must not limit voter access. As we collectively witness the Supreme Court’s rollback on core protections: abortion, Miranda rights, gun violence prevention, voting and the evaporating line between church and state, it’s important also to look locally and get a lay of the shifting land here in Boulder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs’ Jordyn Tyson not letting hype get in way of progress
On the first day of Colorado’s preseason camp, quarterbacks Drew Carter and Brendon Lewis were asked to name some players that have impressed them this summer. Several days later, senior receiver RJ Sneed and sophomore cornerback Nikko Reed were asked the same question. The first player they all mentioned...
Colorado Daily
Na’im Rodman, CU Buffs lean on experience along defensive line
Don’t try to warn Na’im Rodman about hitting any sort of mid-training camp wall. Football, and the encouraging depth Rodman believes is being built along Colorado’s defensive interior, will be more than enough motivation to power through the midpoint of camp. On Saturday, head coach Karl Dorrell...
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs’ Brady Russell gearing up for impactful senior season
It’s never too difficult to get a smile out of Brady Russell, but there’s an extra bounce in his step this month. Perhaps that comes from knowing the end of his career at Colorado is near and he’s soaking in the final moments. The senior tight end...
Colorado Daily
QB battle continues as CU Buffs progress through camp
JT Shrout scrambled to avoid the pass rush on a few plays and completed passes downfield on a few others. Most importantly, the Colorado junior quarterback came away from Saturday’s scrimmage at Folsom Field with a clean bill of health. “I’m sure that when you ask him, he was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: Developer must compile with Louisville code; libraries deliver limitless dividends; we need more political parties
Cathern Smith: Redtail Ridge: City must make developer compile with code. The Louisville Planning Commission must act to ensure that Redtail Ridge fully complies with the City Code now and in the future. Brue Baukol, the developer, recently, announced a pivot to biotechnology. The City Code requires developments to “promote the health, safety, convenience, order, prosperity and welfare of the present and future inhabitants of the city.” Questions need to be asked and answered.
Comments / 0