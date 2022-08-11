Read full article on original website
Why Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising Again
The Las Vegas Valley has seen one of the wettest monsoon seasons in decades.
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
U.S. military test fires unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from California
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. military carried out a test of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday to "provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent." The unarmed Minuteman III ICBM was launched at 12:49 a.m. PT from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa...
Comments / 1