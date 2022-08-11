ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges

Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges

One person taken to the hospital after Olive Avenue fire in Holyoke.
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield swatting incident remains under investigation

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A disturbing phone call to police has led to a swatting investigation in Westfield. Blue lights crowded the area of Westfield’s Park Square on Friday night after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a disturbing 911 phone call to police. “Stating that they had a...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Amherst officials discuss video showing officers telling teens they didn’t have rights

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns have been raised about the Amherst Police Department after a video last month showed officers telling teenagers they didn’t have rights. Amherst town councilors met Monday night to discuss a controversial video that went viral on social media last month in which an officer can be heard telling teenagers they do not have rights.
AMHERST, MA
Greenfield, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Greenfield, MA
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police

A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

One person taken to the hospital after Olive Avenue fire in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to early morning fire at Springfield restaurant

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire broke out at Antonio’s Grinders just after midnight. According to Springfield Fire, no one was injured and the fire only caused minor damage to the outside of the building. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are still investigating the cause. Copyright 2022. Western...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street was closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews worked. The road has since reopened.
AGAWAM, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack

WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: update on Fuller Road construction project

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out wondering about the status of the Fuller Road project in Chicopee. “I think a lot of us have been patient to a fault. It seems like construction has been going on for years. They paved most of Fuller Road, things were looking up, only to find out a few days later it was all torn up again. Can we get an update on this?”
CHICOPEE, MA
Daily Voice

Missing Massachusetts Teen Possibly In Philadelphia Area: Police

Massachusetts State Police said a 16-year-old girl who vanished from her home in Alford, Mass., last month could be in the Philadelphia area. Nevaeh Mack disappeared from Berkshire County on July 29, and no one has seen her since. State police said there is reason to believe she left the state for Pennsylvania, though they did not say if there were any sightings of her there.
ALFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Your Tuesday morning news update

In this update, today is the final day of the 2022 tax holiday here in Massachusetts, a popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed this morning after a damaging fire late Friday night, and one family is without a place to live after an apartment fire broke out on Mulberry Street in Springfield yesterday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2

WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July. Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police.    ...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

State officials vote to raise required minimum score for MCAS tests

Westfield Police are searching for the person who called 911 and said they planted a bomb, which turned out to be a swatting incident.
WESTFIELD, MA

