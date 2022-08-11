Read full article on original website
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges
Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges
Westfield swatting incident remains under investigation
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A disturbing phone call to police has led to a swatting investigation in Westfield. Blue lights crowded the area of Westfield’s Park Square on Friday night after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a disturbing 911 phone call to police. “Stating that they had a...
Amherst officials discuss video showing officers telling teens they didn’t have rights
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns have been raised about the Amherst Police Department after a video last month showed officers telling teenagers they didn’t have rights. Amherst town councilors met Monday night to discuss a controversial video that went viral on social media last month in which an officer can be heard telling teenagers they do not have rights.
27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police
A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
One person taken to the hospital after Olive Avenue fire in Holyoke
3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...
Crews respond to early morning fire at Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire broke out at Antonio’s Grinders just after midnight. According to Springfield Fire, no one was injured and the fire only caused minor damage to the outside of the building. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are still investigating the cause. Copyright 2022. Western...
Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street was closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews worked. The road has since reopened.
Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
Frustrations growing over partying, safety at Rainbow Beach in Northampton
(WGGB/WSHM) - Frustrations are building for boaters along the Connecticut River in Northampton where partying and safety concerns have them speaking out. “It’s gross. The stuff that’s happening late at night, it’s just out of line,” said Mark Britton of Hadley. Britton spoke with Western Mass...
Easthampton restaurant determined to “lift up from the ashes” after two-alarm fire
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed after a fire Friday night. The fire broke out at Tavern On The Hill just before 11:30 Friday night. Thankfully the fire was after hours, so the building was empty and there were no injuries. Now, restaurant owners tell us the next step is to focus on reopening.
Getting Answers: update on Fuller Road construction project
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out wondering about the status of the Fuller Road project in Chicopee. “I think a lot of us have been patient to a fault. It seems like construction has been going on for years. They paved most of Fuller Road, things were looking up, only to find out a few days later it was all torn up again. Can we get an update on this?”
Missing Massachusetts Teen Possibly In Philadelphia Area: Police
Massachusetts State Police said a 16-year-old girl who vanished from her home in Alford, Mass., last month could be in the Philadelphia area. Nevaeh Mack disappeared from Berkshire County on July 29, and no one has seen her since. State police said there is reason to believe she left the state for Pennsylvania, though they did not say if there were any sightings of her there.
Your Tuesday morning news update
In this update, today is the final day of the 2022 tax holiday here in Massachusetts, a popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed this morning after a damaging fire late Friday night, and one family is without a place to live after an apartment fire broke out on Mulberry Street in Springfield yesterday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
Getting Answers: Hampden D.A. warning of counterfeit prescription drugs
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Opioid-related deaths are up in Massachusetts with 2021 surpassing 2020 in numbers and now, authorities are warning of a new concern - counterfeit prescription drugs - and young people are at risk. “So what we are seeing right now is a rise across the Commonwealth and...
Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2
WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July. Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police. ...
State officials vote to raise required minimum score for MCAS tests
State officials vote to raise required minimum score for MCAS tests

Westfield Police are searching for the person who called 911 and said they planted a bomb, which turned out to be a swatting incident.
ICE takes custody of man found not guilty in crash deaths of 7 motorcyclists
LANCASTER, NH – Truck driver Volodomyr Zhukovskyy was acquitted Tuesday of all charges related to the deaths of seven motorcyclists three years ago, but he likely won’t see freedom any time soon. Zhukovskyy, 26, a Ukraine citizen who lived in West Springfield, Mass., spent three years in jail...
Man, 30, Savagely Beats 2 Women At Auburn Store, Crashes During Getaway: Police
A 30-year-old North Dighton became a one-man wrecking crew on the morning of July 30 when he went berserk at an Auburn gas station when he attacked two women for no reason, crashed his car as he tried to make his getaway, and then got into another fight. Kyle Fitta...
