University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
mynewsla.com
210 Freeway in Irwindale Set for Another Five-Day Construction Closure
Weeks after a construction project prompted a five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area, leading to major traffic delays, the closure is about to be repeated on the eastbound side. Beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the eastbound freeway will be closed between the San Gabriel...
mynewsla.com
Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred Monday in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Traffic was routed...
mynewsla.com
At Least One Person Is Killed in Corona Crash
At least one person was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the 71 Freeway in Corona. The crash was reported at 2:27 a.m. on the northbound 71 north of the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One vehicle was reported blocking the No. 2 lane...
Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks
Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
DEVELOPING: At least one dead in Big Rig Crash on I-10, Westbound traffic backed up for miles
At least one person is dead after a big-rig crash on the Westbound I-10 on the east end of the Valley near Chiriaco Summit. The crash happened around 5:20pm. Westbound traffic is backed up for miles tonight. One big rig went up in flames after reportedly being slammed in the back by another.
onscene.tv
Vehicle Flies Off Embankment Leaving Driver Dead | Moreno Valley
08.13.2022 | 12:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside Office and Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to a reported, single vehicle traffic collision with the car off the road and down the embankment and the occupant trapped. Cal Fire arrived on scene and confirmed a vehicle off the roadway, approximately 100 feet, on its roof with one person trapped and a confirmed cut and rescue operation. Paramedics made their way to the vehicle and pronounced the occupant deceased. At this time the cause of the accident is under investigation and drug or alcohol has not been ruled out. EB traffic, on SR 60 into Gilman Springs has been reduced to one lane and is moving slow and backed up No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
mynewsla.com
Buena Park Man Killed In Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley
A 73-year-old Buena Park man died Saturday when an SUV went off a freeway and rolled down an embankment in Moreno Valley. The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 12:55 p.m. on the eastbound side of the 60 Freeway west of World Logistics Center Parkway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since March 6
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Tuesday for the 63rd consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 1.4 cents to $5.38, its lowest amount since March 6. The average price has dropped $1.082 since rising to a record high of...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine
A person was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the location...
Santa Ana Woman Suspected of Causing Crash That Killed One in Lake Elsinore
A Santa Ana woman is believed to have caused a DUI- related crash in Lake Elsinore, in Riverside County, that killed one person and hospitalized two others, authorities said Monday.
daytrippen.com
Lookout Roadhouse Ortega Highway Overlooking Lake Elsinore
The Lookout Road House is perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Elsinore. The Roadside cafe has a million-dollar view but serves up humble American-style food, including hearty breakfasts and Oak-Smoked BBQ Ribs. You can dine inside, take your beer and burger onto the patio and brave the wind. The Lookout...
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Dies In Long Beach Crash
A motorist was killed in a single vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The 51-year-old Lomita man was injured about 7 p.m. Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers were sent to the...
BET
Every Victim In The Deadly Windsor Hills Intersection Crash Has Been Identified
Each person involved in the fiery, multi-vehicle collision at a Windsor Hills, California intersection earlier this month have been identified with the final two names being released to the public. According to NBC Los Angeles, 38-year-old Lynette Noble and 43-year-old Natesha Lewis were killed during the August 4 crash when...
mynewsla.com
Fire Burns Eastvale Home, Sends Firefighter to the Hospital
A firefighter was injured battling a blaze that burned a two-story home in Eastvale Sunday. Fire crews responded to the call at about 12:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of Cobble Creek Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Heavy smoke and flames were reported from the single-family home...
Authorities report concerns of possible explosion after chemical leaks from rail car in Perris
Authorities say the rail car's temperature is "trending in a positive direction" and has dipped since the initial leak. However, it's not safe enough for investigators to get close.
techeblog.com
Dashcam Captures Small Plane Crash Landing on Freeway in California Due to Power Issue
A dashcam captured a single-engine Cessna airplane crash landing on the 91 Freeway in Corona before bursting into flames. California Highway Patrol started to receive reports of a plane crash just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and when they arrived on scene, they found that there were two people on the plane and three in the truck that it hit, all of whom walked away without injuries.
Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency
Riverside County reports nine new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Riverside County. 6 of them are from the Coachella Valley. All probable or confirmed cases are male. We do not have any reports of women in Riverside County. Riverside County officials make a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency for The post Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency appeared first on KESQ.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Baldwin Park
Baldwin Park, Los Angles County, CA: On Friday, Aug. 12, around 11:33 p.m., Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a vehicle vs pedestrian collision on Olive Street and Maine Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers reported one victim...
