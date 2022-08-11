ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

mynewsla.com

210 Freeway in Irwindale Set for Another Five-Day Construction Closure

Weeks after a construction project prompted a five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area, leading to major traffic delays, the closure is about to be repeated on the eastbound side. Beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the eastbound freeway will be closed between the San Gabriel...
IRWINDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred Monday in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Traffic was routed...
PALM DESERT, CA
mynewsla.com

At Least One Person Is Killed in Corona Crash

At least one person was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the 71 Freeway in Corona. The crash was reported at 2:27 a.m. on the northbound 71 north of the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One vehicle was reported blocking the No. 2 lane...
CORONA, CA
KTLA

Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks

Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
FOREST FALLS, CA
onscene.tv

Vehicle Flies Off Embankment Leaving Driver Dead | Moreno Valley

08.13.2022 | 12:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside Office and Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to a reported, single vehicle traffic collision with the car off the road and down the embankment and the occupant trapped. Cal Fire arrived on scene and confirmed a vehicle off the roadway, approximately 100 feet, on its roof with one person trapped and a confirmed cut and rescue operation. Paramedics made their way to the vehicle and pronounced the occupant deceased. At this time the cause of the accident is under investigation and drug or alcohol has not been ruled out. EB traffic, on SR 60 into Gilman Springs has been reduced to one lane and is moving slow and backed up No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine

A person was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the location...
IRVINE, CA
daytrippen.com

Lookout Roadhouse Ortega Highway Overlooking Lake Elsinore

The Lookout Road House is perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Elsinore. The Roadside cafe has a million-dollar view but serves up humble American-style food, including hearty breakfasts and Oak-Smoked BBQ Ribs. You can dine inside, take your beer and burger onto the patio and brave the wind. The Lookout...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
NewsBreak
Traffic
mynewsla.com

Motorist Dies In Long Beach Crash

A motorist was killed in a single vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The 51-year-old Lomita man was injured about 7 p.m. Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers were sent to the...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Burns Eastvale Home, Sends Firefighter to the Hospital

A firefighter was injured battling a blaze that burned a two-story home in Eastvale Sunday. Fire crews responded to the call at about 12:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of Cobble Creek Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Heavy smoke and flames were reported from the single-family home...
EASTVALE, CA
techeblog.com

Dashcam Captures Small Plane Crash Landing on Freeway in California Due to Power Issue

A dashcam captured a single-engine Cessna airplane crash landing on the 91 Freeway in Corona before bursting into flames. California Highway Patrol started to receive reports of a plane crash just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and when they arrived on scene, they found that there were two people on the plane and three in the truck that it hit, all of whom walked away without injuries.
CORONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency

Riverside County reports nine new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Riverside County. 6 of them are from the Coachella Valley. All probable or confirmed cases are male. We do not have any reports of women in Riverside County. Riverside County officials make a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency for The post Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

