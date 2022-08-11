Read full article on original website
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo
Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
Cardi B Transformed Daughter Kulture Into a Literal Mermaid for her 4th Birthday — See Photos
Cardi B just helped her daughter Kulture achieve the ultimate in adorable birthday transformations. To celebrate the tiny tot's fourth birthday over the weekend, Cardi transformed Kulture into a mermaid princess and shared photos on Instagram for all of us to marvel at her 'fit. Sharing multiple images of Kulture's...
H.E.R. Will Star as Belle in Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Special
Musician H.E.R. is taking on an iconic role for a special Disney anniversary special. As noted by Variety, H.E.R. is stepping into Disney Princess Belle's yellow ballgown for a Beauty and the Beast anniversary special that will air on ABC in celebration of the beloved film's 30th birthday. Not only will viewers get to revisit the animated classic in a unique hybrid of live-action and animation, they'll also be treated to “live never-before-seen musical performances” that feature "brand-new sets and costumes inspired by the classic story."
Ana de Armas Serves Post-Makeover Mia Thermopolis Vibes Out in London — See Photos
Ana de Armas will surely be stepping out in some high-glam looks when it comes time to promote the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, but right now she's making the press rounds for Netflix thriller The Gray Man, and given that it's a spy flick, she's appropriately suited up. On a recent red carpet in Berlin, the Knives Out star stunned in a pantsuit….
Olivia Rodrigo Will Get “Proper Sendoff” in HSMTMTS Season 3, Says Show Creator
Since the release and massive success of Sour, there's been tons of speculation around whether Olivia Rodrigo would remain a part of the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Now, showrunner Tim Federle is opening up about Olivia's future on the show ahead of the season 3 premiere.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Trailer Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman — See Video
The new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, which debuted at San Diego Comic-Con, doesn't reveal exactly what happened to the futuristic African nation's young king, but it begins with the women in his life mourning his absence. We don't know how he's gone, but he is gone nonetheless. After Chadwick...
BLACKPINK’s Jennie Is “Very Excited” to Join The Weeknd’s The Idol HBO Series
BLACKPINK is in your area, and coming to your screens — or, one member of BLACKPINK is. On July 17, the world got its first peek at The Idol, the upcoming HBO thriller drama series “from the sick and twisted minds” of Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd.
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Fashion Is an Ode to Decadent Club Culture
She's back. Beyoncé dropped her seventh studio album Renaissance early Friday morning with a high-fashion bang. The 16-track album combines house, disco, bounce, and R&B influences forming a project perfectly tailored for a club party — and its fashion follows suit with the singer wearing a range of custom looks from Christopher John Rogers, Nusi Quero, and more.
Halsey Wore a Baby Blue Corset and Matching Skirt at af94's Launch Party
If there is one thing we know about Halsey, it's that they are known to make a major fashion statement. From sporting sparkling gemstones at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards to depicting the Virgin Mary for the album cover art of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, the artist has had some iconic looks in the past. We now have another one to add to the books.
The 3rd Annual Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival’s Inclusion Fellowship Open For Submissions
The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF) announced the call for submissions for its third annual LALIFF Inclusion Fellowship which aims to champion underrepresented filmmakers within the Latino community. With continued support from Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, ten visionary self-identifying Indigenous Latino and Afro/Black Latino directors will each be awarded $30,000 for the production of their short films. “Last year, LALIFF and Netflix expanded the Inclusion fellowship by adding the Indigenous Latino cohort to the existing Afro/Black Latino cohort with the goal of uplifting Latino voices and moving representation forward. As we begin our third year, we are proud...
J-Hope’s “Jack in the Box” Explores Fire Grounded in Hope
J-Hope of BTS invited us to Hope World in 2018 via his debut mixtape. A world residing only in his “Daydream,” he declared it to be “my own world,” “exactly as I imagined it” – but one that wouldn’t “be eternal / Shit.” The bright track thus ended on a somber note: “If I want something / If I want something now / That’s a daydream.” But the key is that this world full of realized ambitions was never a “denial of reality,” nor a result of “dissatisfaction, maladjustment.” Rather, it was a sketch of something different. Something possible.
Cardi B’s Secret to Shiny Hair Is Found in the Produce Aisle
Cardi B is flaunting inches upon inches of silky, straight hair once again. But make no mistake, this Rapunzel-esque style is not a wig installed by her hairstylist Tokyo Stylez: it's Cardi's own hair, and there's a secret ingredient she's been using to care for it. On August 10, the...
Dreamcatcher Didn't Change Clothes During “Apocalypse: Save Us” Tour for a Good Reason
In conversation and clad in casual clothes, Dreamcatcher seem like your ordinary group of girls. That is, if your ordinary group of girls were also secretly rockstars. Since their debut in 2017, the South Korean girl group — made up of members Ji U, Su A, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami, and Gahyeon — has made a name for themselves with their distinctive sound, often experimenting with elements of rock and metal. They have also cemented their position as possibly the coolest and edgiest girls in the space, consistently trying new concepts in their music and their style. Their latest album, [Apocalypse: Save Us], a post-apocalyptic recount with motifs inspired by global warming, is the perfect proof.
Selena Gomez's Lip Routine TikTok Included an Unexpected Guest
Selena Gomez has been showcasing her beauty routines on TikTok for a while now, from her multi-step skincare regimen to her go-to hack for applying mascara on the lower lashes. Her latest beauty video on the social app was meant to demonstrate her lip routine — that is, until it was hilariously interrupted by her Nana.
TikTok Viral Creator Naezrah Desir Wants People to Know the Meaning Behind Her Makeup
Makeup artist Naezrah Desir is a big believer in taking chances. This past spring, she inspired hundreds of thousands on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook when she bet on herself and posted two uber-colorful, undereye eye shadow looks on her socials. One was a burst of pastel blue, while the other was a remix of a rainbow. Both went viral, prompting many to re-create the looks.
Bella Hadid Just Put a Y2K Spin on the Corset Trend
No one does Y2K quite like Bella Hadid, who has been bringing back the trends of the late '90s and early '00s for a few years now. So far, she's tried her hand at anything from low-rise pants to baggy cargo pants and even stretch comb headbands. Now, the supermodel is putting her signature throwback spin on a current trend, the corset, and giving it a 2000s twist that Britney Spears and her Y2K kin would have loved.
Fiona Ward
Fiona is a freelance journalist and editor, writing for Glamour as well as Grazia, Stylist, Refinery29 and Red amongst others. She could talk forever about vintage handbags, mental health issues and her cat, Hugo. Not necessarily in that order. You can follow her on Instagram @ficlare.
Nicola Peltz Beckham Has Officially Ditched the Blonde for Brunette Hair — See Photos
If constant hair color appointments are becoming the bane of your life, then know that embracing your roots has never been more on-trend. From Andie MacDowell, who embraced her salt-and-pepper grey last year, to Hailey Bieber, who swapped her trademark California blonde for a natural chestnut brunette, you name the celebrity and they’re forgoing their regular dye appointments in favor of something a little more low-maintenance.
Billie Eilish Showed Off Her Cute Freckles on Instagram
Billie Eilish is setting her freckles free this summer. On August 1, the musician shared some cute pics of her warm-weather beauty look, which includes a sprinkling of adorable freckles across her nose and upper cheeks. In the pics, which she shot in the mirror and selfie-style, Billie wears a...
