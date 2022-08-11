ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
Teen Vogue

Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo

Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

H.E.R. Will Star as Belle in Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Special

Musician H.E.R. is taking on an iconic role for a special Disney anniversary special. As noted by Variety, H.E.R. is stepping into Disney Princess Belle's yellow ballgown for a Beauty and the Beast anniversary special that will air on ABC in celebration of the beloved film's 30th birthday. Not only will viewers get to revisit the animated classic in a unique hybrid of live-action and animation, they'll also be treated to “live never-before-seen musical performances” that feature "brand-new sets and costumes inspired by the classic story."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Fashion Is an Ode to Decadent Club Culture

She's back. Beyoncé dropped her seventh studio album Renaissance early Friday morning with a high-fashion bang. The 16-track album combines house, disco, bounce, and R&B influences forming a project perfectly tailored for a club party — and its fashion follows suit with the singer wearing a range of custom looks from Christopher John Rogers, Nusi Quero, and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

The 3rd Annual Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival’s Inclusion Fellowship Open For Submissions

The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF) announced the call for submissions for its third annual LALIFF Inclusion Fellowship which aims to champion underrepresented filmmakers within the Latino community. With continued support from Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, ten visionary self-identifying Indigenous Latino and Afro/Black Latino directors will each be awarded $30,000 for the production of their short films. “Last year, LALIFF and Netflix expanded the Inclusion fellowship by adding the Indigenous Latino cohort to the existing Afro/Black Latino cohort with the goal of uplifting Latino voices and moving representation forward. As we begin our third year, we are proud...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Teen Vogue

J-Hope’s “Jack in the Box” Explores Fire Grounded in Hope

J-Hope of BTS invited us to Hope World in 2018 via his debut mixtape. A world residing only in his “Daydream,” he declared it to be “my own world,” “exactly as I imagined it” – but one that wouldn’t “be eternal / Shit.” The bright track thus ended on a somber note: “If I want something / If I want something now / That’s a daydream.” But the key is that this world full of realized ambitions was never a “denial of reality,” nor a result of “dissatisfaction, maladjustment.” Rather, it was a sketch of something different. Something possible.
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Dreamcatcher Didn't Change Clothes During “Apocalypse: Save Us” Tour for a Good Reason

In conversation and clad in casual clothes, Dreamcatcher seem like your ordinary group of girls. That is, if your ordinary group of girls were also secretly rockstars. Since their debut in 2017, the South Korean girl group — made up of members Ji U, Su A, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami, and Gahyeon — has made a name for themselves with their distinctive sound, often experimenting with elements of rock and metal. They have also cemented their position as possibly the coolest and edgiest girls in the space, consistently trying new concepts in their music and their style. Their latest album, [Apocalypse: Save Us], a post-apocalyptic recount with motifs inspired by global warming, is the perfect proof.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Teen Vogue

TikTok Viral Creator Naezrah Desir Wants People to Know the Meaning Behind Her Makeup

Makeup artist Naezrah Desir is a big believer in taking chances. This past spring, she inspired hundreds of thousands on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook when she bet on herself and posted two uber-colorful, undereye eye shadow looks on her socials. One was a burst of pastel blue, while the other was a remix of a rainbow. Both went viral, prompting many to re-create the looks.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Teen Vogue

Bella Hadid Just Put a Y2K Spin on the Corset Trend

No one does Y2K quite like Bella Hadid, who has been bringing back the trends of the late '90s and early '00s for a few years now. So far, she's tried her hand at anything from low-rise pants to baggy cargo pants and even stretch comb headbands. Now, the supermodel is putting her signature throwback spin on a current trend, the corset, and giving it a 2000s twist that Britney Spears and her Y2K kin would have loved.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Teen Vogue

Fiona Ward

Fiona is a freelance journalist and editor, writing for Glamour as well as Grazia, Stylist, Refinery29 and Red amongst others. She could talk forever about vintage handbags, mental health issues and her cat, Hugo. Not necessarily in that order. You can follow her on Instagram @ficlare.
MENTAL HEALTH
Teen Vogue

Nicola Peltz Beckham Has Officially Ditched the Blonde for Brunette Hair — See Photos

If constant hair color appointments are becoming the bane of your life, then know that embracing your roots has never been more on-trend. From Andie MacDowell, who embraced her salt-and-pepper grey last year, to Hailey Bieber, who swapped her trademark California blonde for a natural chestnut brunette, you name the celebrity and they’re forgoing their regular dye appointments in favor of something a little more low-maintenance.
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Showed Off Her Cute Freckles on Instagram

Billie Eilish is setting her freckles free this summer. On August 1, the musician shared some cute pics of her warm-weather beauty look, which includes a sprinkling of adorable freckles across her nose and upper cheeks. In the pics, which she shot in the mirror and selfie-style, Billie wears a...
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

