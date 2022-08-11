In conversation and clad in casual clothes, Dreamcatcher seem like your ordinary group of girls. That is, if your ordinary group of girls were also secretly rockstars. Since their debut in 2017, the South Korean girl group — made up of members Ji U, Su A, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami, and Gahyeon — has made a name for themselves with their distinctive sound, often experimenting with elements of rock and metal. They have also cemented their position as possibly the coolest and edgiest girls in the space, consistently trying new concepts in their music and their style. Their latest album, [Apocalypse: Save Us], a post-apocalyptic recount with motifs inspired by global warming, is the perfect proof.

