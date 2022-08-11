ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

Downtown Hermiston hosts ‘Melon Fest’ filled with fun for the whole family

By Dylan Carter
 4 days ago
HERMISTON, Ore. —What’s better than a sweet, succulent slice of Eastern Oregon’s coveted watermelon on a hot summer’s day? That’s tough to beat, which is why community members from across the area are visiting downtown Hermiston for a day of delicious melons, family-friendly activities and live performances.

According to Parks and Recreation leadership from the City of Hermiston, the Melon Fest event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20. The cost of attendance is free but you might want to bring pocket cash to make purchases at vendor stations to support local businesses.

Prizes valued at up to $300 will be made available for the winners of this year’s Watermelon Costume Contest and Bathtub Races. Musical artists will perform music live for the crowd and free slices of coveted Hermiston watermelon will be handed out to anyone in attendance.

Bathtub Races are scheduled to begin at Noon with teams of three people competing including two pushing and one steering. Parks and Rec will provide the tubs, but participants are encouraged to set up their own team uniforms and slogans. You can register online by clicking here.

The Watermelon Costume Contest is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. for people of all ages. First, second, and third-place finishers will all be rewarded thanks to sponsorship from Christiansen Realty Group.

The festival will operate on Festival St and Main St in the downtown area. You can read more details about the event directly from the organizers by clicking here.

