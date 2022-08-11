Natomas school district reaches settlement with teacher that resigned, pledged allegiance to Antifa

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An Inderkum High School teacher that resigned in early January after being investigated for political comments and lessons that he made in his classroom eventually reached a settlement with Natomas Unified School District, according to documents first obtained by The Sacramento Bee.

Gabriel Gipe was paid $190,000, about three times his yearly salary, to resign from his position as a teacher in the district following his controversial actions in August 2021.

Gipe was secretly filmed showing support for Antifa and saying that he “had 180 days to turn his students into revolutionaries,” according to a previous FOX40 article . Gipe was placed on administrative leave as district officials looked into the matter.

The settlement states that the district will only share basic employment information, such as the dates of Gipe’s employment, salary, teaching assignments and the date Gipe resigned, but not share information on Gipe’s investigation if a future employer asks.

“The Parties specifically deny any liability, fault, or wrongdoing in this matter and in executing this Agreement, merely intend to avoid litigation or other controversy,” the settlement reads.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.