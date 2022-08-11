Schwarber Exits Game Early With Calf Strain

The Philadelphia Phillies' left fielder exited Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins early.

According to Philadelphia Phillies' Interim Manager Rob Thomson, Kyle Schwarber exited Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins early with a mild right calf strain.

Schwarber had drawn a walk, but was tugged from the game after he reached first base, and was replaced by Brandon Marsh.

The injury comes with unfortunate timing, as the Phillies are set to face the New York Mets over the next three days, whom Schwarber is known to thrive against.

For a team that is already short their best player in Bryce Harper, there was worry among the Phillies fanbase that Schwarber would miss extended time, which would significantly hamper the team's everyday lineup.

Luckily, it's a less-serious injury for the Phillies slugger. He is considered day-to-day.

