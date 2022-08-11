Read full article on original website
Shock twist in mysterious boating death of Christian University freshman as five college students face criminal charges
FIVE students are facing criminal charges after it was revealed that they lied about what really happened on a boat the night that a Texas Christian University freshman died. Jack Elliott's body was found in Lake Travis, near Austin, Texas, 10 days after he went overboard. Delaney Brennan allegedly pushed...
Chilling reason boy, 13, who died after vomiting & urinating on himself ‘was pinned down by teachers for two hours’
A 13-YEAR-old boy with autism died after vomiting and urinating on himself as he was pinned down by teachers for nearly two hours, according to his family. Max Benson died in November 2018 after he was restrained when he reportedly became violent at the now-closed private Guiding Hands School in El Dorado Hills, California.
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said. Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.
Chilling 911 call reveals teen screamed ‘I’m dying’ after dad ‘shot her and sister in honor killing’
A CHILLING 911 call revealed the moment a teen screamed “I’m dying” as her father allegedly shot her and her sister to death in an honor killing. After over a decade on the run Yaser Said, 65, is facing trial for the deaths of his daughters Amina and Sarah Said.
Missing Texas mom Christina Powell found after haunting clues led to decomposing body – but cause of death a mystery
A FOUL odor coming from inside a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the same spot for about a week led to the discovery of a missing mom on Saturday. San Antonio police used the contents of her purse to identify the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, who hadn't been seen since she left for work at 10.30am on July 5.
State Trooper Arrested Twice This Week for ‘Approximately’ 40 Domestic Assaults and ‘Numerous’ Threats to Kill a Woman: Authorities
A Connecticut state trooper who allegedly served in the Army was arrested twice this week over what court paperwork describes as multiple incidents of domestic abuse that finally sent an unnamed female victim to the hospital. The alleged victim told police that within the last year the trooper had attacked her “approximately forty times,” hit her with his belt, threatened to kill her, and threatened to harm a dog. Some of the alleged abuse occurred when the victim was pregnant, according to court documents.
Cop Kills Unarmed Black Man Accused Of Stealing Laundry Detergent: Video
The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage of Sgt. Garrett Hardin fatally shooting Roderick Brooks in the back of the neck.
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Chilling clues leave family with ‘bad feeling’ after surveillance shows mom who vanished with ex & toddler on camp trip
A MISSING man's sister fears "he went off the deep end" when he disappeared with his ex-lover and their toddler three weeks ago. Nicholas Hansen supposedly took Jill Sidebotham and their two-year-old daughter Lydia on a camping trip on June 27, but the trio hasn't been seen since a trip to a Walmart in Mexico, Maine on July 2.
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
insideedition.com
Missing Texas Mom Chrissy Powell Found Dead of Apparent Suicide in Parked Car at Busy Mall
Nearly three weeks after going missing, a Texas mother of two was found dead in her car parked in a busy shopping mall parking lot. Chrissy Powell’s disappearance received national attention after a Ring camera image showed her hurrying from her home in San Antonio, because she was late for work.
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
Texas Boy in ICU After Pit Bull Attack, and Family Says 15-Year-Old Babysitter Helped Save His Life
A 4-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after his family says he was mauled by a pit bull while on a walk in his Fresno, Tex., neighborhood with his 15-year-old babysitter. Speaking with KPRC-TV, Cortney Neal says his son Carson was attacked by the dog last week, while outdoors...
Friends and family searching for missing 16-year-old girl in California
An anonymous tip line was set up and a $50,000 reward offered in the disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who went missing early Saturday morning near a campground in Truckee, California. KCRA reports.Aug. 9, 2022.
Chilling details emerge as girl, 6, dies and five siblings aged 8 to 29 are found in Australian ‘house of horrors’
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of a six-year-old girl who tragically died after she was rescued from a "house of horrors". Cops have launched an investigation into the death of little Charlie after she was found at a house in Adelaide, Australia, alongside her five siblings aged eight to 29.
Days After Ga. Baby Drowns in Bathtub, Her Mom Is Arrested at Funeral Home
Police in Georgia have filed a second-degree murder charge against a mother who stands accused of drowning her seven-month-old daughter late last month. Shaquila Feaster, 31, of Lithonia, was arrested on Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Feaster has been in police...
Party where Kiely Rodni, 16, disappeared was ‘crashed by older men giving away mushrooms & cocaine,’ tipster says
POLICE are investigating a tip that men in their late 20s who had crashed the party where missing Kiely Rodni was last seen were giving out drugs for free, including mushrooms and cocaine, The Sun can exclusively reveal. Kiely, 16, was last seen early Saturday at around 12.30am near the...
Troop of killer monkeys throw four-month-old baby to his death from three-story roof after snatching him from his mother
A TROOP of killer monkeys horrifically threw a four-month-old baby to his death after snatching him from his mother. Dad Nirdesh Upadhyay, 25, had been on his three-story roof terrace with his wife and son when the animals took the tot. The family had been unwinding on Friday at their...
Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating 1-Year-Old to Death and Trying to Pin Blame on His Wheelchair-Bound Father
A 31-year-old Florida man will spend more than a decade behind bars for beating a 1-year-old child to death in 2020. Lee County Court Judge Robert J. Branning ordered Rolando Olivarez to serve a sentence of 15 years in a Florida Department of Corrections State Prison for killing the toddler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park
Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
