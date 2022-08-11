ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green County, WI

DOC’s largest class of correctional officers of 2022 graduates, pointing to encouraging trend

By Braden Ross
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366QPo_0hDrstzt00

MADISON, Wis. — Graduates from the largest Wisconsin Department of Corrections class of the year got their badges Thursday, and they’re ready to take on a tough job in a field that really needs them.

“I know there’s a lot of burnout. People are tired, and I’d like to help out,” said graduate Lt. Laura Schwartz.

Staffing shortages have caused issues in prisons and jails across the state.

Last week, the Green County Jail announced it would no longer be accepting female inmates due to a lack of female staff. The women who were being held in the Green County Jail were sent to Iowa County.

RELATED: Women in Green Co. jail sent to Iowa Co. due to staffing shortages

Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said it was a tough decision, but when they lost their female staff, it just wasn’t possible to house women in the jail anymore. He said it has been hard to get and keep staff in the jail.

“Other opportunities are plentiful right now. It’s just hard to get people to stay for long periods of time,” said Skatrud.

Other employers, he said, are able to offer better hours and pay, leaving Green County in the dust.

But they are not alone. Corrections facilities across the state have been facing staffing shortages for months.

In March, Gov. Tony Evers announced a pay raise for state correctional workers in Wisconsin in the hopes of attracting more people to fill the vacancies. The pay increase will last through June 2023 unless an extension is approved.

Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections also enacted other strategies like referral and sign-on bonuses and increased social media marketing in an attempt to make corrections jobs more appealing, and so far, it seems these strategies may be working.

Thursday’s graduates make up the largest class of the year, and the next class of graduates will likely be even bigger. The Department of Corrections also says that correctional officer applications have been trending up since June.

“There’s a great deal of hope that we’re starting to turn the corner on our vacancy issues,” said Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr. “Our next class is going to be between 60 and 70 individuals that are going to be able to start to provide some much-needed relief to our overworked staff in many of our facilities that have high vacancy rates.”

While the new graduates can’t help with the staffing issues at the county level, Skatrud is hopeful that the increasing interest points to an encouraging trend that could help solve the problems at his jail.

“I am optimistic that it’ll turn around. Throughout my career, there have been different challenges that rise up and when you’ve got really good people, you get through it,” said Skatrud. “We’ll meet that challenge. We’ll get staffed up and we’ll come out just fine on the other side.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Former Dane Co. deputy’s dashcam caught her faking Festge Park incident

MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is now facing criminal charges after being accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The criminal charge comes after an investigation by the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Court: State can’t tax tribal lands that change hands

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court says the state can’t impose property taxes on tribal lands that have changed hands without congressional approval. The decision Monday from a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks another chapter in a lawsuit four Chippewa tribes from northern Wisconsin filed in 2018. The tribes — Lac Courte...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Green County, WI
Green County, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We have more work to do’: As Madison police investigate weekend homicides, residents remain on edge

MADISON, Wis. — A violent weekend that saw two people killed in separate homicides in Madison is leaving city residents, especially those on the north side, feeling unsettled as police search for those responsible. The first homicide happened just before 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. Police said the victim, who the Dane County Medical Examiner’s...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Iowa County Cancer Coalition hosts fundraiser to help local families

The Iowa County Cancer Coalition is launching a fundraiser that has spent years in the making after the pandemic pushed back their plans. The coalition was created in 2017 after Badger Men’s Basketball Coach Greg Gard lost his father, Glen, to cancer. Glen’s wife, Connie, launched the coalition to help others dealing with the diagnosis in the Gards’ backyard of Iowa County.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news release Monday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary autopsy results showed he...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Kevin Carr
Person
Laura Schwartz
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire that rendered downtown Madison apartment uninhabitable last month ruled unintentional

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a downtown Madison apartment last month was unintentional, Madison Fire Department officials said Tuesday. The three-story building in the 100 block of South Hancock Street was evacuated on the morning of July 25 after a resident found smoke coming from an upper floor. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but the entire building was ruled uninhabitable.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officers#Correctional Officers#Doc#Green Co#Iowa Co
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man who shot at 911 caller reporting argument arrested, Janesville police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville have arrested a 41-year-old Beloit man they said shot at a 911 caller following an argument early Sunday morning. In a news release, the city’s police department said its Street Crimes Unit was conducting covert surveillance around 3 p.m. Monday when they saw the man driving near Kettering and Whitney streets. Officers stopped the man and arrested him on multiple tentative charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety while armed.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Students return from break to find frat house burglarized

MADISON, Wis. — Two roommates returned to their fraternity house after summer break Monday to find that it had been burglarized, Madison police said. Officers were called to the house in the 100 block of Langdon Street just before 10:30 a.m. One of the men said that his window was removed. Clothes, electronics, cash and sports memorabilia were reported missing....
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will eventually determine the defendant’s mental state at the time. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, who was white, in Fond du Lac County. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime. Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vos fires Gableman, ending election investigation after Gableman supported primary opponent

A Republican legislative leader from Wisconsin has fired the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election, just three days after the lawmaker beat a primary opponent the investigator had endorsed and campaigned for. Friday's firing of Michael Gableman caps a 14-month ride that saw him hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the election under pressure from Donald Trump. But as the probe progressed under bipartisan criticism, Vos’s relationship soured with both Trump and Gableman. Vos said Friday that after talking with fellow Republicans, it became clear to him the only choice was to close Gableman's office.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy