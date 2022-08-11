Read full article on original website
Debbie Ennis
4d ago
Sad part is it's probably a deeper problem - people that abuse animals are usually those that are or were cruelly abused as children, they are still kids , I would be addressing both issues to ALL abusers of ANY KIND !! ABUSE OF ANY KIND IS UNEXCEPTABLE!!!
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
Turnto10.com
Fall River man convicted for fatal hammer attack
(WJAR) — A Fall River man was convicted on Monday for a 2018 fatal hammer attack. A jury convicted 42-year-old Adam Levesque of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Lance Correia. On October 9, 2018, Fall River police responded to Rock Street and found Correia covered in blood...
Turnto10.com
Tiverton man sentenced in Massachusetts on armed robbery charges
(WJAR) — A Tiverton man who was involved in a violent robbery in Massachusetts while on probation was sentenced to state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said Monday. Officials said 59-year-old Randy Audet will serve five to seven years after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police locate woman reported missing
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Monday that they located a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing. Roxanne Cooke had not been seen since Aug. 4. Police did not release any information about her condition or where she was found.
ABC6.com
Masked suspect seen on surveillance video trying to break into Dartmouth home
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Dartmouth Police Department asked for the publics help identifying a suspect seen on camera trying to break into a house early Sunday morning. Police said the masked suspect tried to break into a home near Crapo Field at about 3 a.m. The department also...
Police: Man shot in face in Providence
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face overnight in Providence.
Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings
Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
Attleboro business owner killed in crash
Terrance Elder, 55, of Stoughton, was identified by police Monday as the driver who was killed Friday in a single-car crash on South Avenue (Route 123).
Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water
BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police
A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
ABC6.com
Johnston police find lost dog at ice cream shop
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Police Department said Sunday they’re trying to reconnect a lost dog they found Saturday night with his owner. Police said they found the dog at Sundaes Ice Cream on Greenville Avenue. The dog was wearing a blue collard when they found him.
bpdnews.com
Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant
As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
GoLocalProv
Multiple People Stabbed in Providence Overnight
Providence police are investigating multiple stabbings in the city overnight. Shortly before 5 AM, police on patrol on the south side of the city on Cahill Street said they encountered a group of individuals running — including people shouting that someone had been stabbed. Police said at the intersection...
Turnto10.com
Red Cross helps victims of fire in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out Monday afternoon at a home in Woonsocket. Firefighters responded to the Wood Avenue address at about 4 p.m. The American Red Cross said it was helping two families. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Police investigating an ‘unattended’ death at a pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — State Police Detectives are investigating an unattended death after officials pulled a male body out of a pond in Brockton. Brockton Police and state police responded to D.W. Field Park shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning where they pulled an unidentified man from the waters.
ABC6.com
Missing teen found, North Providence police say
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department said a missing teen was found Saturday evening. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants before she went missing. McDonald is described as a white female with brown eyes, brown straight...
Turnto10.com
Two arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth
(WJAR) — The Dartmouth Police Department arrested two individuals after they allegedly fled from officers in a stolen car. The department says an officer attempted to get a Mercury Sable on Stackhouse Street to turn on its headlights. When it didn’t, the officer attempted to make a traffic stop,...
Turnto10.com
Warwick hears public comment on license plate cameras
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police cameras could soon be installed throughout the city of Warwick. The cameras take pictures of license plates, and they alert police to cars and trucks that could be connected to a crime. The city wants to add 10 cameras, costing about $52,000. Supporters say...
No drivers stop after man hit by multiple cars in Worcester
WORCESTER – Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who was killed late Saturday night when he was struck by multiple vehicles during a hit-and-run in Worcester.It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 290 West near Exit 20.State Police said it appears the man was initially hit by an unknown vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer. He was then struck by other vehicles, but none stopped.Police do not yet know if the drivers knew they had hit someone.The victim was declared dead at the scene.Anyone witnesses are asked to call police at (508) 829-8410.
