Pawtucket, RI

Debbie Ennis
4d ago

Sad part is it's probably a deeper problem - people that abuse animals are usually those that are or were cruelly abused as children, they are still kids , I would be addressing both issues to ALL abusers of ANY KIND !! ABUSE OF ANY KIND IS UNEXCEPTABLE!!!

Turnto10.com

Fall River man convicted for fatal hammer attack

(WJAR) — A Fall River man was convicted on Monday for a 2018 fatal hammer attack. A jury convicted 42-year-old Adam Levesque of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Lance Correia. On October 9, 2018, Fall River police responded to Rock Street and found Correia covered in blood...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Tiverton man sentenced in Massachusetts on armed robbery charges

(WJAR) — A Tiverton man who was involved in a violent robbery in Massachusetts while on probation was sentenced to state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said Monday. Officials said 59-year-old Randy Audet will serve five to seven years after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police locate woman reported missing

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Monday that they located a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing. Roxanne Cooke had not been seen since Aug. 4. Police did not release any information about her condition or where she was found.
PAWTUCKET, RI
City
Rhode Island State
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings

Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
FALL RIVER, MA
Scott Ellis
1420 WBSM

Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water

BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
BROCKTON, MA
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police

A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Johnston police find lost dog at ice cream shop

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Police Department said Sunday they’re trying to reconnect a lost dog they found Saturday night with his owner. Police said they found the dog at Sundaes Ice Cream on Greenville Avenue. The dog was wearing a blue collard when they found him.
JOHNSTON, RI
bpdnews.com

Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant

As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Multiple People Stabbed in Providence Overnight

Providence police are investigating multiple stabbings in the city overnight. Shortly before 5 AM, police on patrol on the south side of the city on Cahill Street said they encountered a group of individuals running — including people shouting that someone had been stabbed. Police said at the intersection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Red Cross helps victims of fire in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out Monday afternoon at a home in Woonsocket. Firefighters responded to the Wood Avenue address at about 4 p.m. The American Red Cross said it was helping two families. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Missing teen found, North Providence police say

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department said a missing teen was found Saturday evening. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants before she went missing. McDonald is described as a white female with brown eyes, brown straight...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Two arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth

(WJAR) — The Dartmouth Police Department arrested two individuals after they allegedly fled from officers in a stolen car. The department says an officer attempted to get a Mercury Sable on Stackhouse Street to turn on its headlights. When it didn’t, the officer attempted to make a traffic stop,...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick hears public comment on license plate cameras

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police cameras could soon be installed throughout the city of Warwick. The cameras take pictures of license plates, and they alert police to cars and trucks that could be connected to a crime. The city wants to add 10 cameras, costing about $52,000. Supporters say...
WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

No drivers stop after man hit by multiple cars in Worcester

WORCESTER – Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who was killed late Saturday night when he was struck by multiple vehicles during a hit-and-run in Worcester.It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 290 West near Exit 20.State Police said it appears the man was initially hit by an unknown vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer. He was then struck by other vehicles, but none stopped.Police do not yet know if the drivers knew they had hit someone.The victim was declared dead at the scene.Anyone witnesses are asked to call police at (508) 829-8410. 
WORCESTER, MA

