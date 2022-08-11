ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

2 more charged in hanging, stabbing death of dog adopted from Indy shelter

By Matt Christy
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypSZK_0hDrrkGN00

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are now being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog that had only recently been adopted from an Indianapolis shelter before it was cruelly killed.

Previously , 19-year-old Zech Thomsen and 20-year-old Sierra Makin were arrested for their alleged roles in the horrific animal abuse. On Thursday, after official charges against Thomsen and Markin were filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, two warrants were issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Clifford Massey and 66-year-old Denita Hughes for their involvement in the dog’s death.

DOCS: Man seen stabbing dog as it hung by its leash; Woman bit officer so hard he bled during arrest
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LMrsG_0hDrrkGN00
    Clifford Massey
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mocK_0hDrrkGN00
    Denita Hughes
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjR9c_0hDrrkGN00
    Sierra Makin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPdho_0hDrrkGN00
    Zech Thomsen

According to court documents , at least two people called the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Aug. 6 telling dispatchers that four people in the 700 block of Bosart Avenue were torturing a dog that had been strung up to hang by its neck on the front porch.

One witness told police a man believed to be Thomsen was holding a knife while the dog was hanging from a leash and bleeding, the other three suspects standing on the porch watching as the animal was abused. Another witness said the dog was stabbed while it was hanging on the porch, a trash bag put over its head until the animal quit moving.

Court documents reveal that a Ring door camera recorded some of the incident. In the footage, the dog is seen running toward a skater with Thomsen following shouting at the dog not to run. Thomsen is seen carrying something in his right hand and Massey is also observed walking in the area.

Court documents reveal Massey can be seen at one point swinging at the dog and voices can be heard shouting “F*** him up” and one of the males saying “try me b****”after the dog is heard barking.

Southern Indiana woman arrested in animal cruelty case

One of the men is heard in the video asking for a knife, saying he is going to “beat the brains out” of the dog for growling at his brother. “I’m going to put that dog down,” Thomsen reportedly can be heard saying as he approaches the dog.

Twenty minutes later, Markin can be heard saying, “why did you do that we spend so much money on that dude.” Ten minutes later, both Massey and Thomsen can be seen carrying the dog to the trash canister and placing it inside.

Police ended up finding the dead dog inside the trash can. A bloody steak knife was found in the same trash bag as the dog.

The Indianapolis Animal Care Services confirmed that the dog, Deron, had been adopted from their care only nine days before it was killed. Deron was only 2 years old and described as an “energetic, affectionate guy” who gave the “best kisses.”

Police: Woman dies after saving grandchildren from Brownsburg creek
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQqUm_0hDrrkGN00
Deron, photo from IACS

Court documents reveal it was Thomsen who adopted the dog on July 28. A worker with IACS told police Thomsen was accompanied by three other people. Police reviewed security footage from IACS and identified the four who came to adopt Deron as Thomsen, Makin, Massey and an unknown female.

When police went to Bosart Avenue on Aug. 6, all four suspects were at the home. Makin reportedly slammed the door on the officer and punched the officer while he attempted to apprehend her. Makin also is accused of biting an officer on the hand and digging her fingernails into an officer. Thomsen also is accused of striking an officer on the back of the head while trying to avoid arrest.

While Makin and Thomsen were arrested on Aug. 6, both Massey and Hughes were released after being handcuffed. A warrant has since been issued for their arrest.

Court documents reveal that during the visit to IACS in which Thomsen adopted Deron, Massey adopted a dog named King. IMPD said King is missing. Anyone who may know King’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCCcg_0hDrrkGN00
Photo of King
Fight in Sullivan County Jail injures 2 officers

Thomsen has been charged with torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, a Level 6 Felony; battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.

Sierra Makin has been charged with battery resulting in bodily Injury to a public safety official, a Level 5 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 Felony and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.

Clifford Massey is charged with torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, a Level 6 Felony and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.

Denita Hughs is charged with obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.

While there is no law requiring background checks, a Change.org petition to implement mandatory background checks on potential animal adopters has already gathered hundreds of signatures.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 10

Bill VICTORY
4d ago

these 4 are pathetic human beings and deserved to be in prison and let prison justice take over. nothing but little punk Boys who think they are men ,and two street walkers.

Reply
8
Karen Mcc
4d ago

Nobody likes seeing articles like this. There are a lot of crazy sick people out there. Anybody that would hurt an animal or a child really just needs to be put in prison or something. They will never be a positive contributor to society.

Reply
7
Gwen
4d ago

These are people who were poorly parented. They were probably not loved enough to be spanked for poor behavior. No discipline, no structure, no rules, no expectations, no one held them accountable.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Brownsburg, IN
WLKY.com

Police: 35-year-old man dies in Jennings County motorcycle crash

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A 35-year-old man is dead after authorities say his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Jennings County. According to police, Gerald Andrew Branam, of North Vernon, was riding his motorcycle on Aug. 12 on U.S. 50 near the intersection of N. State Road 3 when it crashed into the back of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#Bosart Avenue
WIBC.com

IMPD: Baby’s Death Was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–A baby who was found unresponsive and died the next day on May 6, died as a result of blunt force trauma. Indianapolis Metro Police now consider the one-year-old’s death a homicide. The baby was found unresponsive at a home at 2340 Post Drive, which is just north...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dies after crashing SUV while trying to avoid collision

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday after crashing his SUV while trying to avoid causing an accident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 3 p.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, just north of the intersection with East Raymond Street. Officers arrived...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Ciera Breland's husband found not guilty on unrelated stalking charge

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The husband of a Carmel woman who's been missing since February was found not guilty Thursday on an aggravated stalking charge not related to her disappearance. The charge came from a case involving the mother of two of the man's children. ABC affiliate WSB-TV spoke...
CARMEL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy