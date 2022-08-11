Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Police investigating late-night Harrisburg shooting, one injured
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police responded to the 2100 block of Penn Street in Harrisburg for a report of shots fired on Monday, Aug. 15, around 11 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police reports. The man was transported to the hospital and was last know to be listed in stable condition, police say.
Child injured in Harrisburg shooting
An overnight shooting has left at least one person injured in Harrisburg, according to Dauphin County dispatchers.
Millersburg man arrested after alleged threats of mass shooting
MILLERSBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is in custody after allegedly threatening to conduct a mass shooting. State police say Evan Etzweiler, 23, of Millersburg, threatened a victim and her family. Upon investigation, police say they found that Etzweiler had previously made threats pertaining to conducting a mass...
WGAL
Off-duty Cumberland County police officer charged in crash that killed man
An off-duty police officer is facing charges in an April crash that killed a man along Interstate 81. The Dauphin County district attorney said East Pennsboro Township police officer Keith Morris will face three summary offenses, including violations of careless driving resulting in death as well as the state's move over law.
Man arrested, charged with assaulting woman in Dauphin County: police
A Dauphin County man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman on Aug. 10, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Police responded to the Millersburg Borough building at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 after a report of an inactive physical domestic incident. The victim stated around 10:30 the...
wdac.com
Juvenile Charged In Middletown Arson
MIDDLETOWN – Dauphin County authorities have charged a juvenile with starting a fire at the Genesis Court Apartments in Middletown. A preliminary investigation determined that the fire started in an attached shed to the rear of one of the apartments and spread to the main building. Fire units were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries sustained by any residents. Several apartments were affected by the fire and numerous residents were displaced. The Middletown Borough Fire Marshal determined that the fire was “caused by an open flame applied to combustible materials by human hands.” An investigation by the Middletown Borough Police resulted in a 12-year-old male being charged with arson. He was remanded to the custody of the Dauphin County Juvenile Probation Services.
Upper Allen Township police looking for juveniles who hit elderly woman with rock
Police in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, say an elderly woman was struck in the head by a rock or similar object.
Missing 19-year-old Chambersburg woman is safe, police say
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Update, 8/16: Chambersburg Police say Zoe Mackellar has returned home safely and is no longer considered missing. The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for Zoe Mackellar, a 19-year-old woman who was last seen with a person named Cyncere Niamari Brown on Aug. 15. Mackellar is described...
WGAL
14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police
A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
Millersburg man arrested after police investigate threats, find cache of guns
A Millersburg man was arrested on firearms and other charges Friday after a police investigation triggered by threats of violence found he’d lied during an attempt to purchase a handgun last fall. Evan K. Etzweiler, 23, was taken into custody after a search of his residence that uncovered at...
abc27.com
Man allegedly strangled woman in Dauphin County
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Millersburg, Dauphin County was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman on Aug. 10. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, troop[ers responded to the Millersburg Borough building on Aug. 11 at around 1 p.m. for a report of a nonactive domestic incident.
FOX43.com
Police searching for man accused of damaging police station windows and doors in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manheim Borough Police is looking for a man seen on surveillance video damaging the police station's doors and windows. Jason Ramey, 50, of Manheim caused damages estimated at over $5,000 after throwing rocks at the police station on Saturday afternoon, police say. According to police,...
WGAL
Two men wounded in York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Two men were shot Sunday night in York, police say. It happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Fireside and Wogan roads. Police said the two victims, who are 26 and 21 years old, showed up at York Hospital in a private vehicle. The men...
lebtown.com
Blotter: DUIs, simple assault, indecent exposure, theft, prowling
Simple Assault, Harassment – At 1:16 a.m. July 22, police responded to Frystown Road for an inactive domestic incident. Police discovered that a verbal argument had escalated into a physical altercation. Police cited a 36-year-old Fredericksburg woman and a 34-year-old Lebanon man with simple assault and harassment. Police are investigating.
WGAL
Coroner called to crash and fire on I81 in Dauphin County
Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the driver of the 18- wheeler, an adult male - was killed –police believe he was the only person in the truck at the time of accident – which happened near the -I-81 overpass at the Cameron Street exit. Only one vehicle was...
Juveniles threw rock at elderly woman’s head in Cumberland County park: police
Upper Allen Township police are looking for the person or group of people responsible for hitting an elderly woman in the head with a rock Sunday night while she was out on a walk. The assault was reported around 8:46 p.m. on the 100 block of Nittany Drive, in the...
Florida man killed in I-81 crash
Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
Lancaster County man taken into custody after 6-hour long standoff with police
REINHOLDS, Pa. — What began as a domestic disturbance call turned into a police standoff lasting approximately six hours, and ended with a Lancaster County man being arrested. Kevin Lee Martin, 52, of Reinholds, allegedly attacked a woman in his home in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road.
local21news.com
Nearly 60 inspection stickers stolen during burglary
Lebanon County — PSP - Jonestown were called to the scene of Sattizahn Auto Sales in Fredericksburg due to a burglary of numerous Pennsylvania inspection and emissions stickers. Between the hours of August 11 at 8:45PM and August 12 at 6:15AM, unknown suspect(s) entered the car dealership, without force,...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
