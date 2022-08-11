ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Police investigating late-night Harrisburg shooting, one injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police responded to the 2100 block of Penn Street in Harrisburg for a report of shots fired on Monday, Aug. 15, around 11 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police reports. The man was transported to the hospital and was last know to be listed in stable condition, police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Millersburg man arrested after alleged threats of mass shooting

MILLERSBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is in custody after allegedly threatening to conduct a mass shooting. State police say Evan Etzweiler, 23, of Millersburg, threatened a victim and her family. Upon investigation, police say they found that Etzweiler had previously made threats pertaining to conducting a mass...
MILLERSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
wdac.com

Juvenile Charged In Middletown Arson

MIDDLETOWN – Dauphin County authorities have charged a juvenile with starting a fire at the Genesis Court Apartments in Middletown. A preliminary investigation determined that the fire started in an attached shed to the rear of one of the apartments and spread to the main building. Fire units were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries sustained by any residents. Several apartments were affected by the fire and numerous residents were displaced. The Middletown Borough Fire Marshal determined that the fire was “caused by an open flame applied to combustible materials by human hands.” An investigation by the Middletown Borough Police resulted in a 12-year-old male being charged with arson. He was remanded to the custody of the Dauphin County Juvenile Probation Services.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FOX 43

Missing 19-year-old Chambersburg woman is safe, police say

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Update, 8/16: Chambersburg Police say Zoe Mackellar has returned home safely and is no longer considered missing. The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for Zoe Mackellar, a 19-year-old woman who was last seen with a person named Cyncere Niamari Brown on Aug. 15. Mackellar is described...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Fugitive#Harrisburg Police
WGAL

14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police

A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Man allegedly strangled woman in Dauphin County

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Millersburg, Dauphin County was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman on Aug. 10. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, troop[ers responded to the Millersburg Borough building on Aug. 11 at around 1 p.m. for a report of a nonactive domestic incident.
MILLERSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGAL

Two men wounded in York shooting

YORK, Pa. — Two men were shot Sunday night in York, police say. It happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Fireside and Wogan roads. Police said the two victims, who are 26 and 21 years old, showed up at York Hospital in a private vehicle. The men...
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: DUIs, simple assault, indecent exposure, theft, prowling

Simple Assault, Harassment – At 1:16 a.m. July 22, police responded to Frystown Road for an inactive domestic incident. Police discovered that a verbal argument had escalated into a physical altercation. Police cited a 36-year-old Fredericksburg woman and a 34-year-old Lebanon man with simple assault and harassment. Police are investigating.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to crash and fire on I81 in Dauphin County

Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the driver of the 18- wheeler, an adult male - was killed –police believe he was the only person in the truck at the time of accident – which happened near the -I-81 overpass at the Cameron Street exit. Only one vehicle was...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Florida man killed in I-81 crash

Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Nearly 60 inspection stickers stolen during burglary

Lebanon County — PSP - Jonestown were called to the scene of Sattizahn Auto Sales in Fredericksburg due to a burglary of numerous Pennsylvania inspection and emissions stickers. Between the hours of August 11 at 8:45PM and August 12 at 6:15AM, unknown suspect(s) entered the car dealership, without force,...
FREDERICKSBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy