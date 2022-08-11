Read full article on original website
Related
blavity.com
Influencer Says She Lost 5-Figure Deal After A Brand Was Offended By A 'Black Girl Living Her Best Life'
A social media influencer has sparked a heated debate after expressing her concerns about the struggles Black content creators face while working with brands. Ebonee Davis highlighted the issue in a video she posted on TikTok on Thursday. The influencer said she lost out on a five-figure deal with an...
Joe Jonas Wants To Take The Stigma Away From Men Using Cosmetic Injectables
"I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that."
31 Times Kids Drove Their Parents Bonkers This Summer That'll Make You Relieved The School Year's About To Start
WFH is about to get a LOT easier.
KIDS・
If Jeff Bezos or Amazon executives like CEO Andy Jassy used vanishing messages to discuss Prime, the FTC wants them handed over as it investigates the company's sign-up tactics
The FTC is probing Amazon over if it used misleading tactics to get people to sign up for Prime. It wants any "ephemeral" messages sent on the topic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are Shein Clothes Toxic? A Report Found Evidence of Lead in the Fast Fashion Brand's Clothing
While Shein would love it if the most debated aspect of the company was the pronunciation of its name (is it shine or SHE-in?!), unfortunately, the fast fashion brand has plenty of other controversies that have customers divided. Notably, people are wondering if Shein clothes have lead. Are these rumors true, and if so, are they reason enough to boycott this company?
Swifties Can’t Shake Off Disappointment in the Singer’s Exorbitant Private Jet Emissions
It's been a tough time for eco-conscious Swifties. The singer, known for hits like "22" and "Trouble" is a vocal environmentalist and animal lover. However, Swift was recently outed by Rolling Stone as being one of Hollywood's most frequent private jet fliers. Although her team replied, stating she "loaned [her private jet] out regularly to other individuals," staunch environmentalists reiterate that it is Taylor Swift's jet nonetheless, and therefore, she is responsible for its emissions.
‘Indian Matchmaking’ Season 2 Doesn’t Make Good On Its Promise To Expand The Show’s Horizons
When Indian Matchmaking premiered back in July of 2020, it arrived at a perfect time, back in that first summer of the pandemic when we were all relegated to our homes — and therefore could devour the entire season in one sitting. The show was an instant success, prompting rabid social media conversation while providing a window into the “ancient” tradition of matchmaking in Indian culture, which was now being repurposed for modern society. While it wasn’t perfect, I personally loved how honest the show was about the ways that weddings and unions in both traditional and contemporary Indian communities...
Shark Week 2022: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Steps in As First-Ever MC
Whether you found Jaws absolutely riveting or just a little too terrifying, almost every nature enthusiast out there is looking forward to Shark Week 2022. The annual week-long Discovery Channel event is taking place between July 24 through July 30, entertaining the masses with shark-related documentaries, fictional films, and nature specials all about the ocean blue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 42 Funny Tweets By Women Are Piss-Your-Pants Level Hysterical
"By age 30 you should have a few stock market crashes, one 9/11, and a multi-year pandemic under your belt."
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 0