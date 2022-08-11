Read full article on original website
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library open new Level 2 Tech Center. The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th.
$8.8 million Great Bend police station to be built by next August
The guaranteed maximum price for the new police station in Great Bend has been approved, construction is expected to begin next month and the new 20,100 square-foot building is scheduled to be finished by next August. The total expense to construct and completely furnish the police station to be built...
19th & Harrison in Great Bend to become 4-way stop
The start of the school year is bringing a new look to a busy intersection near the Great Bend Middle School. Along with the reconstruction of the 19th Street and Harrison Street intersection to improve safety, the intersection will soon become a four-way stop. Through a Community Development Block Grant...
More history to be revealed of Great Bend’s Broadway homes
Local historian Justin Engleman will host an encore presentation on the historic homes on Great Bend’s Broadway Avenue later this month. Engleman will go through the individual history of various homes on Broadway. Barton County Historical Society Director Richard Lartz said the historical society will also open an exhibit...
Great Bend native's 7-year-old boy dies from injuries in 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash Aug. 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel, of Wamego, died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. His father, Randy L. Tinkel, age 37, graduated from Great Bend High School in 2003.
Ellinwood downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Prescott, Schlessiger plan to continue Pawnee Rock improvement
Jon Prescott may have lost the recent primary election bid to retain his spot as the District 4 Barton County Commissioner, but his work is not quite done. Revitalizing Pawnee Rock is a project Prescott adopted. He said Tricia Schlessiger, who won the primary race earlier this month, is ready to carry on with that work.
Business Ownership Basics...seminar coming to Great Bend
Barton Community College is partnering with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, Great Bend Economic Development office, Marketing Maven and the Barton Foundation office to provide a business seminar. These highly-interactive sessions are for those interested in starting their own business and for brand- new business owners (in business less...
Curb and gutter repairs on 10th get underway in Great Bend
The curb and gutter repair project on 10th Street in Great Bend gets underway Monday, Aug. 15. Based on their condition, several areas will be improved from Kiowa Road to Harrison Street. Great Bend Public Works Director Jason Cauley said approximately 3,000 linear feet of curb and gutter will be...
🎧Regulation amendment needed for Great Bend dog boarding business
A pet boarding facility within a residential area of Great Bend will have their case to keep their operation open sent before the Great Bend Planning Commission. After receiving a complaint, the City of Great Bend was notified a multiple animal permit cannot be renewed this year for Miss Jenny’s Pet Palace at 5908 Broadway Avenue. The governing body voted 6-1 to initiate an amendment process to the zoning regulations and present the amendment to the Planning Commission before the city council has the final say.
Northbound Severance is closed for street repairs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that starting today, northbound Severance is closed at Sherman for repairs to a failed road base. Weather permitting, the road will be open again by Tuesday. The detour goes west on Sherman to Pershing then north to 1st Avenue the back east...
Pawnee County road work update
ROAD WORK UPDATE: Pawnee County Road & Bridge Crews will be finishing up asphalt work on the North Burdett Road early this week and moving over to the Timken Road by Wednesday, and then to the O'Rourke Road. There could possibly be one lane traffic at times. Please keep an eye out for the guys on the roads and machinery.
PHOTOS: 1972 centennial time capsule
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The time capsule that was buried at the new Hutchinson city offices in 1972 was opened today at a special ceremony at city hall. It included letters magazines and other artifacts from the time. The ceremony also included the placing of the sesquicentennial time capsule to be opened in 2072.
Dog kennel business in Great Bend residential area receives complaint
A Great Bend couple will go before the Great Bend City Council Monday, Aug. 15 to potentially amend zoning regulations to allow a dog kenneling business in a residential neighborhood. Larry and Jennifer Kurtz live at 5908 Broadway, which is zoned R-1, single-family residential district. Last year, the couple obtained...
Ellsworth Co. deputy recounts his near death experience with a bison
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—Ellsworth County Sheriff's Deputy Jerry Slaught injured by a bison August 7 was discharged from Salina Regional Medical Center and is recovering, according to Sheriff Murray Marston. Slaught reported he located the bison just South of Kansas 4 Highway. When he exited the vehicle to find a pasture...
KAKE TV
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
WTGS
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Fall 2022 Outlook and Crops
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 9, indicates more sever drought conditions are moving eastward towards our area and there is little hope for significant rain in the forecasts. Only the Northeast Kansas corridor is in good shape and that is shrinking. The six to ten-day outlook (August 16 to 20) indicates (believe it or not) a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 18 to 24) indicates continued chance of below normal temperatures and normal precipitation. It would appear the high-pressure ridge id starting to breakdown. Better late than never as this is likely too late to really aid our summer crops much outside of alfalfa.
Cop Shop (8/15)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/15) At 8:33 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NW 90 Avenue & NW 80 Road in Hoisington. At 3:54 p.m. a parking complaint was reported in the 2000 block of Railroad Avenue. Driving / Driver Complaint. At 5:36 p.m....
Painted Parking: GBHS seniors customize stalls ahead of school year
The concrete around Great Bend High School is a little more colorful. This week, GBHS seniors have been busy personalizing "Senior Parking Spots." Elly Somers was part of a group of students who approached the administration last year about implementing the program for the first time at GBHS. "I've always...
