Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

19th & Harrison in Great Bend to become 4-way stop

The start of the school year is bringing a new look to a busy intersection near the Great Bend Middle School. Along with the reconstruction of the 19th Street and Harrison Street intersection to improve safety, the intersection will soon become a four-way stop. Through a Community Development Block Grant...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Business Ownership Basics...seminar coming to Great Bend

Barton Community College is partnering with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, Great Bend Economic Development office, Marketing Maven and the Barton Foundation office to provide a business seminar. These highly-interactive sessions are for those interested in starting their own business and for brand- new business owners (in business less...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

🎧Regulation amendment needed for Great Bend dog boarding business

A pet boarding facility within a residential area of Great Bend will have their case to keep their operation open sent before the Great Bend Planning Commission. After receiving a complaint, the City of Great Bend was notified a multiple animal permit cannot be renewed this year for Miss Jenny’s Pet Palace at 5908 Broadway Avenue. The governing body voted 6-1 to initiate an amendment process to the zoning regulations and present the amendment to the Planning Commission before the city council has the final say.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Northbound Severance is closed for street repairs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that starting today, northbound Severance is closed at Sherman for repairs to a failed road base. Weather permitting, the road will be open again by Tuesday. The detour goes west on Sherman to Pershing then north to 1st Avenue the back east...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Pawnee County road work update

ROAD WORK UPDATE: Pawnee County Road & Bridge Crews will be finishing up asphalt work on the North Burdett Road early this week and moving over to the Timken Road by Wednesday, and then to the O'Rourke Road. There could possibly be one lane traffic at times. Please keep an eye out for the guys on the roads and machinery.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

PHOTOS: 1972 centennial time capsule

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The time capsule that was buried at the new Hutchinson city offices in 1972 was opened today at a special ceremony at city hall. It included letters magazines and other artifacts from the time. The ceremony also included the placing of the sesquicentennial time capsule to be opened in 2072.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WTGS

6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Fall 2022 Outlook and Crops

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 9, indicates more sever drought conditions are moving eastward towards our area and there is little hope for significant rain in the forecasts. Only the Northeast Kansas corridor is in good shape and that is shrinking. The six to ten-day outlook (August 16 to 20) indicates (believe it or not) a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 18 to 24) indicates continued chance of below normal temperatures and normal precipitation. It would appear the high-pressure ridge id starting to breakdown. Better late than never as this is likely too late to really aid our summer crops much outside of alfalfa.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/15) At 8:33 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NW 90 Avenue & NW 80 Road in Hoisington. At 3:54 p.m. a parking complaint was reported in the 2000 block of Railroad Avenue. Driving / Driver Complaint. At 5:36 p.m....
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

