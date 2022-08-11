The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 9, indicates more sever drought conditions are moving eastward towards our area and there is little hope for significant rain in the forecasts. Only the Northeast Kansas corridor is in good shape and that is shrinking. The six to ten-day outlook (August 16 to 20) indicates (believe it or not) a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 18 to 24) indicates continued chance of below normal temperatures and normal precipitation. It would appear the high-pressure ridge id starting to breakdown. Better late than never as this is likely too late to really aid our summer crops much outside of alfalfa.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO