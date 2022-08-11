Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
FEMA Expanding Resources In Wake Of Eastern Kentucky Floods
Following a Monday morning meeting with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials, Gov. Andy Beshear says the long-term recovery collective is implementing considerable protocol changes — following the catastrophic flooding events of east Kentucky. First and foremost, Beshear assured that FEMA representatives have been, and will continue, calling everyone...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Farm Bureau Sets Policy And Welcomes New Agent
Trigg County Farm Bureau members set policy for the year, welcomed a new insurance agent, and selected an outstanding youth male and female, and talent contest winner. A large crowd of members was on hand Friday night for the annual county meeting at the Trigg County Recreation Complex Convention Center. President Donavon Washer says his years as president have been fun and educational.
wkdzradio.com
Hendricks Says Ascend Elements Another Positive For Region
The recent announcement about Ascend Elements decision to construct an electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Christian County is another step in the right direction. South Western Kentucky EDC Director Carter Hendricks says the recent announcement by Governor Andy Beshear and Ascend Elements will lead to a huge investment and...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Fiscal Court Addresses GFL Pickup Concerns
Whether Trigg Countians like it or not, Green For Life — better known as GFL — could be the community’s trash service for the long haul. With concerns mounting around inconsistent pickup, failure to apply credit and a reported lack of customer service, Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander noted during Monday’s fiscal court meeting he’s had a recent “lengthy” conversation with an unnamed GFL representative.
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky shooting
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell was killed over the weekend in Kentucky.
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Biden visits eastern Kentucky, pledges federal aid
President Biden visited eastern Kentucky in the aftermath of the floods to tour the region and pledge federal help and support for victims.
radionwtn.com
Dates Set For Kentucky Waterfowl Blind Drawings
Dates are now set for the annual waterfowl blind drawings for season-long sites at Lake Barkley, Doug Travis, Green River Lake and Barren River Lake wildlife management areas (WMAs). These are in addition to other public waterfowl hunting opportunities offered by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Kentucky...
wsipfm.com
Kentucky State Fair Kicks Off August 18th
The Kentucky State Fair is just days away as organizers prepare for hundreds of thousands of visitors. An estimated 600-thousand people are expected to attend the 11-day fair which opens at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville Thursday, August 18th. The fair runs through August 28th and features Ag and...
wkdzradio.com
Nickolas David Beckius, 73, of Hopkinsville
Interment for 73-year-old Nickolas David Beckius, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will take place at Green Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date. Four daughters: Debbie Cobb, Sharon Bray, Karen Courtney and Nickie Bess;. Two brothers: John Beckius, of North Dakota, and Chuck Beckius, of Nebraska;. A sister: Susie Masoo, of Nebraska;
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee Reports Overwhelming Support To Gov. Beshear
In a report to Gov. Andy Beshear via Zoom, the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee reported overwhelming support for legalizing medical cannabis in the state. The 17-person committee held a series of town halls across the state to hear from citizens about the issue. “Everyone [who spoke] expressed a positive...
Kentucky renters are eligible for FEMA assistance
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Renters affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding can apply for assistance for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The assistance applies to people whose property was damaged in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties. FEMA Individual Assistance is for renters, students and homeowners. Federal […]
wkdzradio.com
Dakota Elaine Coleman, 18, of Cadiz
A visitation-only for 18-year-old Dakota Elaine Coleman, of Cadiz, will be from 4-7 o’clock Friday evening at Goodwin Funeral Home. Her mother and stepfather: Tabitha and Kody Blick, of Cadiz;. Three brothers: Garrett McDaniel, Travis Douglas and Cordell Douglas, all of Cadiz;. Two sisters: Shyloh Flanagan and Isley Coleman,...
KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone
I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
wkyufm.org
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
14news.com
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back. The school district made the announcement on Friday. Officials say the reason behind the delay is to help their transportation department smooth out bus routes. The new preschool start date is...
clayconews.com
Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood
HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were...
Guide to the 2022 Kentucky State Fair: Tickets, hours, attractions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brace yourself for fried foods, carnival rides and live music! The Kentucky State Fair returns to Louisville this August. Here's everything you need to know. Tickets. Advanced admission tickets are available online for $10, advanced tickets come with parking. However, you can also pay for a...
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Warns Of Attempted Cattle Theft
A possible attempted theft of cattle has the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office warning the community to check on cattle and report any suspicious activity. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says they were called to a farm near Broadbent Boulevard after a report of a gate lock that had been tampered with and found the lock had been damaged by gunfire.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
