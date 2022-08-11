ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wkdzradio.com

FEMA Expanding Resources In Wake Of Eastern Kentucky Floods

Following a Monday morning meeting with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials, Gov. Andy Beshear says the long-term recovery collective is implementing considerable protocol changes — following the catastrophic flooding events of east Kentucky. First and foremost, Beshear assured that FEMA representatives have been, and will continue, calling everyone...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Trigg Farm Bureau Sets Policy And Welcomes New Agent

Trigg County Farm Bureau members set policy for the year, welcomed a new insurance agent, and selected an outstanding youth male and female, and talent contest winner. A large crowd of members was on hand Friday night for the annual county meeting at the Trigg County Recreation Complex Convention Center. President Donavon Washer says his years as president have been fun and educational.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hendricks Says Ascend Elements Another Positive For Region

The recent announcement about Ascend Elements decision to construct an electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Christian County is another step in the right direction. South Western Kentucky EDC Director Carter Hendricks says the recent announcement by Governor Andy Beshear and Ascend Elements will lead to a huge investment and...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg Fiscal Court Addresses GFL Pickup Concerns

Whether Trigg Countians like it or not, Green For Life — better known as GFL — could be the community’s trash service for the long haul. With concerns mounting around inconsistent pickup, failure to apply credit and a reported lack of customer service, Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander noted during Monday’s fiscal court meeting he’s had a recent “lengthy” conversation with an unnamed GFL representative.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adams, KY
County
Trigg County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Trigg County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
radionwtn.com

Dates Set For Kentucky Waterfowl Blind Drawings

Dates are now set for the annual waterfowl blind drawings for season-long sites at Lake Barkley, Doug Travis, Green River Lake and Barren River Lake wildlife management areas (WMAs). These are in addition to other public waterfowl hunting opportunities offered by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Kentucky...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wsipfm.com

Kentucky State Fair Kicks Off August 18th

The Kentucky State Fair is just days away as organizers prepare for hundreds of thousands of visitors. An estimated 600-thousand people are expected to attend the 11-day fair which opens at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville Thursday, August 18th. The fair runs through August 28th and features Ag and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Tearing Us Apart#State Government#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Trigg Lunch Learn#Commonwealth
wkdzradio.com

Nickolas David Beckius, 73, of Hopkinsville

Interment for 73-year-old Nickolas David Beckius, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will take place at Green Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date. Four daughters: Debbie Cobb, Sharon Bray, Karen Courtney and Nickie Bess;. Two brothers: John Beckius, of North Dakota, and Chuck Beckius, of Nebraska;. A sister: Susie Masoo, of Nebraska;
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky renters are eligible for FEMA assistance

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Renters affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding can apply for assistance for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The assistance applies to people whose property was damaged in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties. FEMA Individual Assistance is for renters, students and homeowners. Federal […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Dakota Elaine Coleman, 18, of Cadiz

A visitation-only for 18-year-old Dakota Elaine Coleman, of Cadiz, will be from 4-7 o’clock Friday evening at Goodwin Funeral Home. Her mother and stepfather: Tabitha and Kody Blick, of Cadiz;. Three brothers: Garrett McDaniel, Travis Douglas and Cordell Douglas, all of Cadiz;. Two sisters: Shyloh Flanagan and Isley Coleman,...
CADIZ, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
99.5 WKDQ

KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone

I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back. The school district made the announcement on Friday. Officials say the reason behind the delay is to help their transportation department smooth out bus routes. The new preschool start date is...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Law Enforcement Warns Of Attempted Cattle Theft

A possible attempted theft of cattle has the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office warning the community to check on cattle and report any suspicious activity. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says they were called to a farm near Broadbent Boulevard after a report of a gate lock that had been tampered with and found the lock had been damaged by gunfire.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky

Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy