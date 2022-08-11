Read full article on original website
Trigg Fiscal Court Addresses GFL Pickup Concerns
Whether Trigg Countians like it or not, Green For Life — better known as GFL — could be the community’s trash service for the long haul. With concerns mounting around inconsistent pickup, failure to apply credit and a reported lack of customer service, Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander noted during Monday’s fiscal court meeting he’s had a recent “lengthy” conversation with an unnamed GFL representative.
Hendricks Says Ascend Elements Another Positive For Region
The recent announcement about Ascend Elements decision to construct an electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Christian County is another step in the right direction. South Western Kentucky EDC Director Carter Hendricks says the recent announcement by Governor Andy Beshear and Ascend Elements will lead to a huge investment and...
Trigg Farm Bureau Sets Policy And Welcomes New Agent
Trigg County Farm Bureau members set policy for the year, welcomed a new insurance agent, and selected an outstanding youth male and female, and talent contest winner. A large crowd of members was on hand Friday night for the annual county meeting at the Trigg County Recreation Complex Convention Center. President Donavon Washer says his years as president have been fun and educational.
Dakota Elaine Coleman, 18, of Cadiz
A visitation-only for 18-year-old Dakota Elaine Coleman, of Cadiz, will be from 4-7 o’clock Friday evening at Goodwin Funeral Home. Her mother and stepfather: Tabitha and Kody Blick, of Cadiz;. Three brothers: Garrett McDaniel, Travis Douglas and Cordell Douglas, all of Cadiz;. Two sisters: Shyloh Flanagan and Isley Coleman,...
Details Released In Canton Street Wreck
Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
Nickolas David Beckius, 73, of Hopkinsville
Interment for 73-year-old Nickolas David Beckius, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will take place at Green Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date. Four daughters: Debbie Cobb, Sharon Bray, Karen Courtney and Nickie Bess;. Two brothers: John Beckius, of North Dakota, and Chuck Beckius, of Nebraska;. A sister: Susie Masoo, of Nebraska;
Law Enforcement Warns Of Attempted Cattle Theft
A possible attempted theft of cattle has the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office warning the community to check on cattle and report any suspicious activity. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says they were called to a farm near Broadbent Boulevard after a report of a gate lock that had been tampered with and found the lock had been damaged by gunfire.
Robert Rogers, 78, of Cadiz
Memorial services for 78-year-old Robert “Bob” Rogers, of Cadiz, will be at 2 o’clock Sunday at Goodwin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. Wife, Patty Skinner Rogers, of Cadiz;. Son, Robert (Melissa) Rogers, of Cadiz;. Two daughters, Kim (Derrick)...
Name Released In Trigg County Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Cadiz woman that was killed in a wreck on New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected and possibly deceased.
Betty Dunning, 87, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 87-year-old Betty Jean Dunning of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, August 17, at 1:00 pm at Dunning Cemetery in Crofton. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
Elkton Man Charged With Fifth DUI
An Elkton man was charged with DUI fifth offense after a traffic stop in Elkton Sunday night. Elkton Police say they stopped a truck driven by 39-year-old Christopher Wasson after he was seen crossing the center line multiple times on West Main Street. He was allegedly found to be under the influence after a field sobriety test and had a DUI suspended license.
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
Marjoria Munger, 98 of Elkton
Graveside services for 98-year-old Marjoria Munger, of Elkton, will be Sunday, August 14 at 4pm at the Gant Cemetery in Sharon Grove. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Diana Burcham, 80, of Cadiz
Funeral Mass Services for 80-year old Diana Kosloski Burcham of Cadiz will be Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022, at 11:00, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Cadiz. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 16, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Survivors...
Paul Green, 93, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 93-year-old Paul Green of Hopkinsville will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Survivors include his sons: Tim (Joann) Green of Hopkinsville, KY.
Woman Charged With Stealing Money From Employer
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with theft after an investigation into stolen money Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Debra Sheffield who was an employee of Walmart on Clinic Drive admitted to taking $6,500 from the store since March. She was arrested and charged with theft by deception.
College Street Murder Suspect Enters Plea
A Christian County woman charged in the fatal shooting of a Hopkinsville man on College Street last year entered a plea in Christian County Circuit Court Monday morning. Kachelle Isbell and her public defender Doug Moore appeared before Judge Andrew Self and special prosecutor Tim Cocanougher appeared via Zoom. Isbell...
