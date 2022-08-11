ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

CDC drops quarantine recommendation, 'Test to Stay' from K-12 guidance

By Jemma Stephenson, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated COVID guidance for K-12 schools on Thursday, notably dropping the recommendation to quarantine, except in high-risk group settings.

The CDC no longer recommends quarantine after exposure and now recommends and emphasizes masking and testing. It continues to recommend quarantine for high-risk group settings, such as nursing homes, prisons, and homeless shelters.

As quarantine is no longer recommended, the CDC has dropped "Test to Stay" for K-12 schools. That approach recommended testing people who had been exposed to the virus and were not current with COVID vaccines. They could go to in-person classes so long as they tested negative.

Schools can still use the "Test to Stay" process if they decide to stick with former guidance about quarantining instead of the new recommendations that call for masking.

In communities where COVID transmission is high, K-12 schools and early childcare and education programs could also screen participants in higher-risk activities, such as contact sports or choir.

Jemma Stephenson is the children and education reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at jstephenson@gannett.com or 334-261-1569.

