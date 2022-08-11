ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxe Residences Underway for Georgetown

$215-Million Heating Plant Condo Project Starts Next Month. At last, the demolition of the vacant West Heating Plant at 1051-55 29th St. NW is slated to begin after Sept. 5, making way for a 10-story, high-end condo building with about 70 units. Thirty percent of the structure will be preserved — including the western facade entrance. The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts gave final approval in late May.
Georgetown’s Move-In Weekend Begins Aug. 18

Georgetown University’s incoming first-year and new transfer students will move in on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19. Rising sophomores, juniors and seniors will move in on Sunday, Aug. 21. The university has spread out the move-in over three days to mitigate any traffic disruptions in the neighborhood.
