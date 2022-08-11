Read full article on original website
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County Tuesday August 16
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia Tuesday August 16 due to the possibility of “isolated thunderstorms producing heavy rain and lightning.”. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is...
Georgia gasoline prices continue to plunge along with national drop
Georgia gasoline prices plunged by 11 cents per gallon on average over the past week, continuing the steady drop of the past few weeks. Cobb County prices are 17 cents higher than the statewide average, but both are below the national average of $3.96. According to the weekly press release...
Fentanyl overdoses spike in west Cobb, southeast Paulding counties
Cobb County announced in a news release that overdoses from the powerful and potentially deadly synthetic opiate fentanyl have spiked in Cobb County, particularly in zip code 30127, which includes Powder Springs, the southern portion of west Cobb, and part of southeast Paulding County. According to the National Institute on...
Accidentally Car-free part two: a two-hour walk along South Cobb Drive and Oakdale Road
I didn’t expect to write my second installment of Accidentally car-free so soon, but this morning I decided to do a one-hour out, one-hour back walk along Oakdale Road and South Cobb Drive in the direction of the East West Connector. If you have no idea what Accidentally car-free is about, visit the link in the first sentence to learn about my project.
Man killed in two-car collision on Chastain Meadows Parkway
According to a public information release from Officer J. Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a fatal two-car collision that occurred on Chastain Meadows Parkway near Big Shanty Road on Sunday, August 15, 2022, at about 10:11 pm.
Apparent murder/suicide in Cobb County Saturday
According to a public information release from Officer Joseph Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, an apparent murder/suicide took place at a Marietta address. Yesterday, August 13, at around 9:25 a.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call reporting gunshots fired at an Olive Spring Road address. The 911 call...
Cobb Senior Services to conduct course in balance and strength improvement for seniors worried about the risk of falls
Cobb County government posted the following notice to its Facebook page about a program for seniors who are at risk of falls:. Cobb Senior Services is offering Matter of Balance, a course that will help you reduce your fall risk at home and increase your strength and balance. The classes will take place 10am-noon, Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 12 – Oct. 5 at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta.
Registration opened today for Marietta Youth Government Academy
Registration opened today for City of Marietta‘s Youth Government Academy, a program to teach young people the nuts and bolts of how the city works. Enrollment is limited to the first twenty-five students to register, and the deadline to register is September 9. Here is the link to the schedule. The application is available here.
Cobb BOC zoning meeting this Tuesday, includes controversial St. Benedict’s School expansion
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners zoning hearing will be held next Tuesday, August 16 at 9 a.m. Among the items to be considered is the controversial application Z-78, the rezoning requested by St. Benedict’s Episcopal School that would allow it to build a new facility for middle school students. A decision on the application has been delayed repeatedly, and the rezoning faces opposition from several adjacent and nearby community organizations, including Kennsington Green HOA and the Oakdale Community Association.
Kemp appoints Michael Register as new GBI Director
Governor Brian Kemp announced today that he has appointed Michael Register as the Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register served as chief of the Cobb County Police Department, and most recently as assistant chief deputy for Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens. “Mike has a strong track record of...
Accidentally car-free: an unexpected experiment
At various points in my just over 70 years of life I’ve lived without a car, sometimes deliberately, sometimes of necessity. But I’ve always been intrigued with the idea of seeing how little use I can make of the pollution-belching monsters without spending impossibly long travel times as I work, shop and visit people. Diminishing or eliminating trips by car would help the environment, and at the same time clearly give me more exercise.
