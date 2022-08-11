At various points in my just over 70 years of life I’ve lived without a car, sometimes deliberately, sometimes of necessity. But I’ve always been intrigued with the idea of seeing how little use I can make of the pollution-belching monsters without spending impossibly long travel times as I work, shop and visit people. Diminishing or eliminating trips by car would help the environment, and at the same time clearly give me more exercise.

