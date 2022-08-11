ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

$200 gift cards available at upcoming gun buyback event in Raleigh

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJtC2_0hDrppMM00

Raleigh announced it would hold a gun buyback event on Saturday, August 20.

The point of the event is to get guns off the street in an effort to reduce gun violence across the city.

Durham recently hosted its second gun buyback of the summer. At that event, the city purchased more nearly 300 guns, including around 10 military style weapons.

Raleigh's gun buyback event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Mount Peace Baptist Church on Raleigh Boulevard.

The city will give out gift cards of up to $200 to people who bring guns to exchange.

Moms Demand Justice, Kappa Alpha Psi and the NAACP are all partnering with city officials to support this gun buyback event.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Raleigh Holding Gun Buy Back Event Saturday

The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department (RPD), will hold a Gun Buy Back Event on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Mount Peace Baptist Church, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610.     The purpose of this event is to demonstrate the commitment of the City […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Society
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
WRAL News

Marbles hosts kick-off to kindergarten this weekend

Raleigh, N.C. — Marbles Kids Museum is hosting its annual "Kick-off to Kindergarten" event on Saturday. The event, which runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., is open to all rising kindergartners at traditional schools. Year-round schools are already in session for the year. Event admission and museum admission are...
WNCT

Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Gift Cards#Moms Demand Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
cbs17

Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, jacks Camaro, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville. More than three weeks later, Fayetteville police are releasing the photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the community can help piece together their identities.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Police: 6 young people shot at North Carolina night club

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night at […]
RALEIGH, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man led police chase with infant in the car

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is facing numerous charges after leading police and deputies in a high-speed chase with an infant in his vehicle on Friday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:10 p.m. on Friday, Elon police requested assistance from Alamance County deputies as they were engaged in a chase […]
BURLINGTON, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy