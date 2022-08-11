Read full article on original website
Biden signs $430 billion climate, healthcare and tax bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, designed to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions as well as lower prescription drug prices.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Sidney Powell and other Trump attorneys oversaw effort to copy sensitive election data in 3 states, per reports
A tech company succeeded in breaching Georgia election files in Coffee County in January 2021, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Biden's emergency board delivers recommendations on railroad labor dispute
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate delivered its recommendations on Tuesday, a White House official told Reuters.
Prosecuting a president is divisive and sometimes destabilizing – here's why many countries do it anyway
Criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump and his allies could result from at least one of multiple investigations. These include the Aug. 8, 2022, seizure of documents from his Florida home by the FBI, continued progress in a Georgia state investigation into Republican election tampering and the ongoing revelations of evidence presented by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. While charging a former president with a criminal offense would be a first in the United States, in other countries ex-leaders are routinely investigated, prosecuted and even jailed. In March 2021, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to...
