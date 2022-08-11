ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
The Conversation U.S.

Prosecuting a president is divisive and sometimes destabilizing – here's why many countries do it anyway

Criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump and his allies could result from at least one of multiple investigations. These include the Aug. 8, 2022, seizure of documents from his Florida home by the FBI, continued progress in a Georgia state investigation into Republican election tampering and the ongoing revelations of evidence presented by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. While charging a former president with a criminal offense would be a first in the United States, in other countries ex-leaders are routinely investigated, prosecuted and even jailed. In March 2021, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to...
POTUS

