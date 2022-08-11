ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

kvrr.com

Man’s Body Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday Morning

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 Sunday morning. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

FM Pride Parade attracts thousands for record numbers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People lined up at NP and 4th Street North to see floats. We caught up with organizers and people there at Broadway Square for event reaction. “It’s so important for people to be able to be around others that they see likeness in, and feel represented. So when everyone is able to come together and feel like they can be themselves and have community, it means everything,” said Chelsea Diederich, F-M Pride Planning Committee Chair.
FARGO, ND
Moorhead, MN
Moorhead, MN
valleynewslive.com

Body found on N. Broadway, police say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating after they found a body Sunday morning in the 50 block of N. Broadway. Around 8:40 a.m., authorities were called to the area for a medical assist. When they arrived, they found the man on the east side of a structure.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

First North Dakota Renaissance Faire a huge hit

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We talked to organizers, performers, and people who were happy for an opportunity to dress up and express themselves!. Host Don Larenzo, the Baron of Treviso and host of the Faire welcomes the guests into his castle. “We have many guests because the people...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo School Board President recommends reinstating Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO (KVRR) – Following “significant negative local and national feedback,” the Fargo School Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, August 18 to consider reinstating the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of board meetings. The board voted 7-2 last week to discontinue reciting the pledge...
FARGO, ND
#East End#Business Industry#Linus Business#Jlg Architects#Stantec#The Moorhead Center Mall
kvrr.com

ND State Representative using his platform to uplift at Pride event

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — State Representative Josh Boschee wants to continue to use his platform to fight for gay rights and took the opportunity at the Pride event to encourage people in the LGBTQ community to get out and vote. His speech fired up a crowd of thousands. Boschee...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Surrounding towns come together to celebrate Kindred Days

KINDRED, N.D. (KVRR) — Kindred Days continues to grow and celebrate the town’s history. Events kicked off Friday with a three-on-three basketball tournament and ended with an outdoor showing of Field of Dreams. Through the weekend, organizers say they wanted to make sure there was entertainment for all...
KINDRED, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found

FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Kat Kountry 105

We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota

We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
kvrr.com

RedHawks Sweep Dogs

The RedHawks defeat the Dogs 6-4. Tags: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, FM RedHawks, Redhawks.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Several fatal overdoses reported recently in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is alerting the public to a recent increase in overdoses in the city, including several that turned deadly. On Saturday, August 6th, officers responded to two separate calls for unresponsive individuals. Lifesaving measures were performed at both incidents, but were unsuccessful. Then, Monday officers also responded to two additional calls for unresponsive individuals. One was pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene. The second was revived with Narcan and received medical care.
FARGO, ND

