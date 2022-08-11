FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People lined up at NP and 4th Street North to see floats. We caught up with organizers and people there at Broadway Square for event reaction. “It’s so important for people to be able to be around others that they see likeness in, and feel represented. So when everyone is able to come together and feel like they can be themselves and have community, it means everything,” said Chelsea Diederich, F-M Pride Planning Committee Chair.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO