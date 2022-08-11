Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Popular West Fargo Restaurant Expecting To Reopen This Week After Fire Aug. 6
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular restaurant in West Fargo remains closed after a fire more than a week ago. But there is good new for fans of Spitfire. According to a social media post, the restaurant is expecting to reopen sometime this week. They are continuing the...
kvrr.com
Man’s Body Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday Morning
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 Sunday morning. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure.
kvrr.com
Former Sheriff Bill Bergquist remembered for his decades of service to Clay County
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Family, friends and former colleagues share stories of Bill Bergquist at his funeral. They remember the way he was able to talk to anyone. Old colleagues like former Clay County Judge Lisa Borgen say Bergquist left a lasting impact on Clay County during a career spanning four decades.
kvrr.com
FM Pride Parade attracts thousands for record numbers
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People lined up at NP and 4th Street North to see floats. We caught up with organizers and people there at Broadway Square for event reaction. “It’s so important for people to be able to be around others that they see likeness in, and feel represented. So when everyone is able to come together and feel like they can be themselves and have community, it means everything,” said Chelsea Diederich, F-M Pride Planning Committee Chair.
valleynewslive.com
Body found on N. Broadway, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating after they found a body Sunday morning in the 50 block of N. Broadway. Around 8:40 a.m., authorities were called to the area for a medical assist. When they arrived, they found the man on the east side of a structure.
kvrr.com
First North Dakota Renaissance Faire a huge hit
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We talked to organizers, performers, and people who were happy for an opportunity to dress up and express themselves!. Host Don Larenzo, the Baron of Treviso and host of the Faire welcomes the guests into his castle. “We have many guests because the people...
kvrr.com
Fargo School Board President recommends reinstating Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO (KVRR) – Following “significant negative local and national feedback,” the Fargo School Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, August 18 to consider reinstating the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of board meetings. The board voted 7-2 last week to discontinue reciting the pledge...
valleynewslive.com
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned
Dilworth, MN (Valley News Live) - Many complaints have been made about a run-down house off 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth. With how dilapidated it looks from the outside, people in the neighborhood are having more and more concerns about it. “The city doesn’t want to do a thing about...
kvrr.com
Fargo-Moorhead “River Rats” Take Down Chicago 4-2
FARGO–The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks went by the name River Rats Saturday night. They defeated the Chicago Dogs 4-2.
kvrr.com
ND State Representative using his platform to uplift at Pride event
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — State Representative Josh Boschee wants to continue to use his platform to fight for gay rights and took the opportunity at the Pride event to encourage people in the LGBTQ community to get out and vote. His speech fired up a crowd of thousands. Boschee...
kvrr.com
Surrounding towns come together to celebrate Kindred Days
KINDRED, N.D. (KVRR) — Kindred Days continues to grow and celebrate the town’s history. Events kicked off Friday with a three-on-three basketball tournament and ended with an outdoor showing of Field of Dreams. Through the weekend, organizers say they wanted to make sure there was entertainment for all...
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
kvrr.com
Concordia Football Brings Back Experienced Team To Put 2021 Season Behind Them
MOORHEAD, Minn — Concordia football ready to turn the page on a 2021 season finishing with a 4-6 record, the first losing season under head coach Terry Horan since since 2006. Three of those losses came by five points in the final minute of each game. No better way...
lakesarearadio.net
Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
kvrr.com
RedHawks Sweep Dogs
The RedHawks defeat the Dogs 6-4. Tags: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, FM RedHawks, Redhawks.
wdayradionow.com
Several fatal overdoses reported recently in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is alerting the public to a recent increase in overdoses in the city, including several that turned deadly. On Saturday, August 6th, officers responded to two separate calls for unresponsive individuals. Lifesaving measures were performed at both incidents, but were unsuccessful. Then, Monday officers also responded to two additional calls for unresponsive individuals. One was pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene. The second was revived with Narcan and received medical care.
