Read full article on original website
jeff spicoli
4d ago
They'll just fill the positions with nepotism and political and under qualified minority hires
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
wgbh.org
Officials say Orange Line shutdown will clog commutes across region
It's not just Orange Line riders who are expected to see significant disruptions and delays to their commutes over the next month. In a press briefing Monday morning, Gov. Charlie Baker and transportation officials made it clear the impact of the monthlong Orange Line shutdown will be broadly felt across Greater Boston.
Orange Line shutdown: MBTA officials predict ‘transportation emergency’ in Boston later this week as shutdown begins
A 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line is expected to cause “severe” congestion on roadways around Greater Boston as commuters who rely on the MBTA seek alternative transportation methods and Boston officials warn of a “transportation emergency.”. Days ahead of the planned shutdown — scheduled to start...
wgbh.org
'It's going to be a mess': Frustrated MBTA riders prepare for Orange Line shutdown
Jamal Parson just moved to Melrose from Atlanta for a new job at the Pine Street Inn a few days ago. But soon, his commute will be completely upended when the MBTA shuts down the Orange Line for 30 days. “It shuts down as soon as I move,” he said....
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Heat continues to hammer the MBTA and Chinese Ghosts are EVERYWHERE! #mayorkoch #mbta #charliebaker
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Heat continues to hammer the MBTA and Chinese Ghosts are EVERYWHERE!. First up, the MBTA could not buy a break this week. For example, a Commuter Rail conductor with a record of bad behavior was arrested for murder. And adding to this round of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgbh.org
Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs
Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
NECN
Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns
"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
FireRescue1
Without contract, union expresses frustration with Mass. town over communication, staffing
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A recent clash with the police union over staffing levels was just the latest in a series of disagreements between the town and the unions representing its public safety agencies, as the fire union remains without a contract and feels the town is not being honest with them.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ex-employee shut down PD website over pay dispute, city says
NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it, The Boston Globe reported on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drivers ready? City of Boston launches a new parking app Monday
BOSTON — Some changes are on tap for drivers who park in the City of Boston. The city is using a new parking app, and it launches on Monday. Boston has partnered with ParkMobile and the new app will replace the current version of the ParkBoston app. The city says it offers “an enhanced user experience and more functionality.”
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Boston Mayor Mayor Wu and BPDA introduce policy to promote diversity within private development projects in Boston
BOSTON–Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Chief of Planning Arthur Jemison announced that the Boston Planning & Development Agency has adopted a new policy introducing diversity, equity and inclusion into the filing process for large projects in the City of Boston. This policy was approved by the BPDA Board at...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids
It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding
With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
nbcboston.com
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
iheart.com
Lawsuit Against MA RMV Continues After Zhukovskyy Verdict
Questions remain about whether West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should have been driving during the fatal accident that involved a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty of homicide and manslaughter charges for the seven deaths caused by the crash on U.S. Route...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool
If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Massachusetts to Close After 75 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA...
WCVB
Tractor-trailer rolls over on Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston, spilling alcohol on highway
BOSTON — Part of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston was littered with cans and bottles of alcohol for hours Saturday morning following a rollover crash. Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews are working to clean up a mess on the Mass Pike that was caused by a rollover crash Saturday morning.
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
Road buckles and swallows car, homes flooded after water main break in Boston
BOSTON — A road buckled and swallowed a car, and several homes were flooded, after a water main break soaked Boston’s South End early Monday morning. A 20-inch pipe that dates back to the 1870s burst in the area of Tremont and Northampton streets around 3:45 a.m., according to Boston Water and Sewer officials.
Comments / 9