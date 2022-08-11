ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Officials say Orange Line shutdown will clog commutes across region

It's not just Orange Line riders who are expected to see significant disruptions and delays to their commutes over the next month. In a press briefing Monday morning, Gov. Charlie Baker and transportation officials made it clear the impact of the monthlong Orange Line shutdown will be broadly felt across Greater Boston.
Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs

Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns

"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
Ex-employee shut down PD website over pay dispute, city says

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it, The Boston Globe reported on Friday.
Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids

It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding

With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions

It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
Lawsuit Against MA RMV Continues After Zhukovskyy Verdict

Questions remain about whether West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should have been driving during the fatal accident that involved a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty of homicide and manslaughter charges for the seven deaths caused by the crash on U.S. Route...
On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool

If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
