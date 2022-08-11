Read full article on original website
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
Tennis-More troubles for Osaka with first round loss at Cincinnati
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka's U.S. Open preparations suffered another setback when the former world number one was swept aside 6-4 7-5 by China's Zhang Shuai in the Cincinnati Open first round on Tuesday.
BBC
Joachim Andersen: Crystal Palace defender reports messages of abuse to police after Darwin Nunez red card
Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has reported 300-400 abusive messages on Instagram to the police. The messages were posted after he was involved in an incident that saw Liverpool's Darwin Nunez sent off. Nunez was shown a red card after 57 minutes of Monday's 1-1 draw when he reacted to...
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
