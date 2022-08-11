Read full article on original website
Related
Cheesy Potato Casserole Recipe
There are many types of casseroles out there, from tuna noodle to chicken casserole, or even shepherd's pie — the list goes on and on. But, the best of these are adorned with a crispy, crunchy topping made from items such as crushed crackers or breadcrumbs, and we'd argue that you really can't beat that small texture addition.
thecountrycook.net
Pineapple Bread Pudding
A tasty breakfast or dessert, this Pineapple Bread Pudding is super flavorful, easy and only takes a handful of ingredients!. I love this version of bread pudding. It's not heavy at all and it tastes so fresh and not overly sweet. You can eat it as-is if you want this as a breakfast treat or if you are eating this as a dessert, you can top it with ice cream and/or a caramel sauce. This pineapple bread pudding recipe really is so easy and you may already have all the ingredients on hand!
mvmagazine.com
Skillet Peach Cobbler with Ginger-Orange Biscuits
This quintessential summer dessert has everything you could ask for. When peaches are in season, there is no better destination than this crowd-pleasing cobbler. It’s also delicious made with plums or a combination of stone fruits. The easy-to-make cobbler biscuits get a lift from orange and crystallized ginger. (Note that you will need about 2 large navel oranges in total to zest for the biscuits and filling.) The biscuit dough can be made ahead, and the stone fruit does not need to be peeled, making this recipe extra user-friendly. Be sure to read all of the tips and substitution ideas in Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler before you start making this recipe. Serve with vanilla ice cream (homemade No-Churn Vanilla Malted Ice Cream if you like!) while still warm.
Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For
Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Easy Potato Cakes Recipe
Let's be straight: It's always a good time to enjoy any food that's potato-related. There's just something about spuds that screams comfort, no matter what way you slice 'em, dice 'em, or serve 'em. This recipe uses leftover mashed potatoes, not only making it affordable but also preventing anything from going to waste. Another great part about this dish is that it requires very little prep work and cooking time.
Is Watermelon Good For Diabetes?
Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is critical for those with diabetes. But knowing what food choices are best for your health can be difficult, especially when it comes to fruit, which can be high in natural sugars. Knowing whether to reach for an apple or a banana is essential for blood sugar balance. So what about watermelon?
Costco Just Announced A Delicious New Bakery Item—Customers Are So Excited!
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item
Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
A New Frosty Flavor Has Arrived At Wendy's, But There's A Catch
Wendy's started the summer off strong with the release of a highly requested Frosty flavor — the Strawberry Frosty. First released at the beginning of June at all Wendy's locations nationwide, this Frosty had fans sighing with relief after finally getting what they've been demanding for years. According to a press release from Wendy's, the strawberry Frosty flavor is one of the most requested menu items from customers. Since Wendy's is so limited in releasing Frosty flavors, usually sticking with the two originals, chocolate and vanilla, fans were ecstatic over the new sweet and fruity dessert.
13 ALDI products that shoppers love the most
Earlier this year, Salon Food compiled a handy list of the six best budget buys at ALDI based on the recommendations of trusty Redditors. Now, we're turning our attention to the grocery chain's best overall products, which were voted on by more than 100,000 shoppers in the fourth annual ALDI Fan Favorites survey. The winning items span 13 categories and include everything from charcuterie staples to fresh produce and kid-approved snacks.
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
People are vowing they'll never go back to Cracker Barrel after the chain added vegan sausage to its menus
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McChicken Sandwiches This Week
Camp McDonald's has just days remaining to prove it's better than Camp Crystal Lake. The latter isn't all bad. There are plenty of hockey masks to go around, the speed walking class is cool, and there's a ton of room to spread out (in fact, there are fewer and fewer people there every day).
Candy company offering $78K a year for a chief taster to eat about 113 pieces of candy a day
Candy Funhouse claims that applicants as young as 5 are welcome, and that they can even do the job remotely.
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only
If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
5 Condiments That Cause Stomach Fat And Bloating
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 27, 2021. One of the best ways to start eating healthier is to take a closer look at your condiments. They might seem relatively harmless, but they can add a lot of sugar, sodium...
Thrillist
Lay's Just Added a New Fritos-Flavored Potato Chip to Its Flavor Swap Lineup
Lay's is taking a cue from its snacking counterparts and tapping into other popular flavors in the snack aisle. The potato chip maker is bringing back its Flavor Swap lineup and drawing inspiration from Doritos, Funyuns, Cheetos, and Fritos. The company officially dropped the newest flavor, Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos...
The Kitchn
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0