Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200665 15:31 10-45 : MVA INJURY 5th and Yellowstone / motor vehicle crash / investigation made on scene / citation issued Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200667 10:36 WELFARE : WELFARE 700 W. 14TH ST./ MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY/ SUBJECT PLACED UNDER PROTECTIVE CUSTODY Closed - Resolved. P202200668 14:03 THEFT : THEFT...
Troopers assisting Morrill County Sheriff with shooting investigation
BROADWATER, NEB. — Troopers and Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a residence near Broadwater at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 6:30 pm MT, troopers were requested to assist at the scene of a family dispute which resulted in the shooting...
Scottsbluff police involved in vehicle pursuit, ask public for information
A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject whom had a local warrant for his arrest. The officer later observed the vehicle mobile in the area of his initial observation and attempted to catch up to the vehicle to identify any occupants.
APD, City of Alliance pledge to help community with mental health
Alliance – The City of Alliance is pleased to announce that they have completed a pledge to improve their response to those with a mental health condition in their community. The pledge is part of an initiative called the One Mind Campaign which was started by the International Association...
Chadron, Crawford Volunteer Fire Departments battle grassfire
The Chadron and Crawford Volunteer Fire Departments, United States Forest Service, and Oelrichs/Ardmore, SD Volunteer Fire Departments battled a grassfire on Aug. 12. The Wayside area fire was near the Nebraska/South Dakota state line west of Highway 385, northwest of Chadron. The fire started at 10 a.m. Friday and burned...
Chadron Public Transit 'Fixed/Deviated Route' resuming Aug.15
Chadron City Transit Fixed/Deviated Route will resume Aug. 15. We will run the Fixed/Deviated Route pilot program evaluating the ridership after two months. Please make sure to take advantage of this service. If you see the bus driving and you need a ride "wave" the driver to stop. The schedule...
Agate Fossil Beds to present 'Closing of the Frontier: Ranching in The Agate Area'
Harrison- Park Ranger Grace Skavdahl will lead an interpretive walk along the Daemonelix Trail on Saturday, August 20, 2022. “The Closing of the Frontier: Ranching in the Agate Area” will begin at 10:00 a.m. and last approximately 45 minutes including walking and interpretive stops. The Daemonelix Trail is located 3 miles west of the Visitor’s Center.
Sheldon Statewide exhibition opens Aug. 31 in Chadron
CHADRON – Chadron State College will host On the Road Again, an art exhibition related to the open road, in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery Aug. 31-Sept. 28. The pieces were selected from the collection of Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Hours for the gallery are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 308-432-6317 for more information or to schedule a weekend or evening gallery visit.
Mix of key returners and newcomers vying for spots in CSC two-deep
The 2022 season of Chadron State College football arrives with big question marks to address on both sides of the line of scrimmage. In 2021 the Eagles enjoyed the veteran leadership of sixth-year quarterback Dalton Holst, whose 11,531 career passing yards now sit atop the CSC record book. For the first time in several years, they'll have to replace him with someone who hasn't started a game under center at CSC.
Alliance library to host multiple youth programs
Alliance – August is National Dog Month. To celebrate, the Youth Book Club for grades 3-6 will share a discussion of “A Dog’s Purpose” by W. Bruce Cameron on Tuesday, August 23rd from 4:30-5:30 pm in the Community Room. Book kit copies are available for check out at the circulation desk for no charge.
Carnegie Arts Center announces 'Organic and Geometric' exhibit in Alliance
We have another stunning show that both quilters and artists will love. Carnegie is excited to announce its new exhibit, “Organic and Geometric,” on display until September 17 in the upper Skala and Garwood Galleries. The exhibit is the work of fiber artist Mary Sue Suit from Sidney,...
Box Butte Co. fair dog results
(Exhibitor Name, Division, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Riley Bixby Dog Showmanship Junior Dog Showmanship (8-10) Purple Champion Jr. Dog Showmanship, Rs. Overall Dog Show. Corley Connor Dog Showmanship Junior Dog Showmanship (8-10) Purple Rs Champion Jr. Dog Showmanship. Carly Harwood Dog Showmanship Junior Dog Showmanship (8-10) Purple. Sierra Banks...
Alliance landfill partially closed
Alliance – The Alliance Landfill is partially closed due to muddy conditions. The top of the hill is closed to the public due to unsafe conditions. For more information, please contact the Alliance Landfill at (308) 762-2705.
A-Town Zesto wins 'Best Burger in the Panhandle' contest
A-Town Zesto in Alliance won the "Best Burger in the Panhandle Contest". The contest was held in July on Eagle Radio's Panhandle Post website. A-Town Zesto competed against Q's Dairy Sweet and The Tailgate Bar and Grill in Crawford, and Brother's 27th Street Wings and Burgers in Scottsbluff. Zesto won...
Knight Museum and Sandhills Center to hold Latin, Christian music concert
Alliance, NE – The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center invite you to a free concert on Thursday, August 11 at 6:30p.m. on the west Museum Patio. Area band, Across the Border will be playing a selection of light rock, Latin and Christian music. Bring a chair and enjoy a summer evening with some great local talent.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
