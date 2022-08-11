The 2022 season of Chadron State College football arrives with big question marks to address on both sides of the line of scrimmage. In 2021 the Eagles enjoyed the veteran leadership of sixth-year quarterback Dalton Holst, whose 11,531 career passing yards now sit atop the CSC record book. For the first time in several years, they'll have to replace him with someone who hasn't started a game under center at CSC.

CHADRON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO