ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

STUDY: Cape Coral #3 in nation to face housing downturn in a recession

By Nadeen Yanes
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItF2m_0hDrotHh00

According to a study by Redfin, Cape Coral is third in the nation to have a housing downtown if our nation reaches a recession.

The study published July 26th , shows Cape Coral comes in at #3, following Riverside, California and Boise, Idaho. Northport, Florida also came in at #4 and Tampa at #9.

According to the Redfin analysts, cities where people were flocking to during the pandemic making for fast, hot markets are the most susceptible to cool down the fastest in a recession.

Analysts looked at 98 U.S. markets and their risk factors including how much debt people have on their homes, relative to the value of their homes, how many people are moving to the area and how much that market has already cooled down since mortgage rates went up.

"Cape Coral has a pretty high risk if we enter into a recession," said Daryl Fairweather, Chief Economist at Redfin. "Florida, in general, has seen a lot of migration and especially to those more affordable places like Cape Coral, so that really stoked demand earlier in the year so much so that people were getting over asking by 10s of 1000s of dollars on homes and that means that now the market is cooled there's more room to fall for a place like Cape Coral. And if there were recession we might see even more fall in an area like Cape Coral, which could result in declining prices."

Fairweather describes it more as a housing downturn or a correction rather than a crash.

"I think there might be a bit of a correction, you know, a 1% downturn 2% But I really don't think prices will decline by more than 5%," she said.

The study says homeowners in those areas who are considering selling may want to do so soon to avoid any kind of price declines.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ConsumerAffairs

Here’s where home prices may fall and where they might actually go up

What is true in one housing market isn’t necessarily true in another, especially when it comes to home values. Moody’s Analytics, in partnership with Fortune magazine, has analyzed the U.S. housing market and has projected which metro areas will lose value as the air goes out of the housing bubble and which metros might even gain value.
CASPER, WY
Axios Tampa Bay

Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The report examines...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Cape Coral, FL
Real Estate
State
California State
Local
Florida Real Estate
Cape Coral, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

ALDI opening fourth location in Cape Coral

ALDI is opening a fourth grocery store in Cape Coral on Thursday at 2615 Santa Barbara Blvd. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ALDI operates more than 2,100 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. The chain opened a Naples location in front of Addison Place luxury apartments on the north side of Immokalee Road just west of Collier Boulevard in March.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES

FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES. Located on Woodward Ct off Beth Stacey Blvd. Currently Under Construction. 3 Story 54 Unit Multi Family Residential Building. Right behind this on Beth Stacey is where one of the next Storage Centers will be located too.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Coral#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Redfin#Business Industry
capecoralbreeze.com

Property appraiser explains TRIM notices

Matt Caldwell knew he would have a hard act to follow after the four-decade run of his predecessor Ken Wilkinson at the Lee County Property Appraiser’s office. However, he is very quickly putting his stamp on the way things happen there. Caldwell addressed a well-attended North Fort Myers Civic...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Punta Gorda 10-acre parcel sells for $1.5 million

Lane Valente Industries Inc. purchased a 10-acre parcel in Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park in Punta Gorda for $1,539,846. John Wilson from RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial Division represente the buyer and seller.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WESH

New study measures rent spikes in 3 Florida markets

ORLANDO, Fla. — Renters across the country are paying more for a place to call home. But here in Central Florida, the price of rent is rising quickly. No doubt rental rates have soared across the U.S. to record highs and researchers say Florida has seen the most jacked-up rents in the nation.
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy