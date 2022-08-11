Read full article on original website
Commentary: An editor who helped to build a better community
Growing up in Belle Plaine in the 50s and the 60s found the small town having some 2,000 residents. The town had a variety store, drug store, clothing stores, jewelry store, hardware stores, shoe store, appliance repair store, dry cleaner, bakery, barber shops, furniture store, grocery stores, cafes, some five gas stations with one owned by my Mom and Dad along with a bowling alley and more than a few taverns.
Waconia teen dies in car crash in Waconia
A Waconia teenager was killed Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in a car crash in Waconia, authorities said. Anthony Michael Lewin, 16, was a passenger in a Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound on Oak Avenue when it hit a payloader parked on the east side of the northbound traffic, according to a press release from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. He died from his injuries.
Chaska basketball program names Nick Hayes new basketball coach
The Chaska boys’ basketball program has a new coach again, this time naming Nick Hayes to lead the Hawks’ program. Hayes grew up in Brooklyn Park and played basketball at Champlin Park before graduating in 2015. He then attended the University of Minnesota and began his coaching journey with seventh- and eighth-grade traveling teams along with different levels of AAU in the state.
Chanhassen Red Birds set to face Coon Rapids in state tournament
Chanhassen celebrated a Section 3B championship Aug. 11 at Storm/Red Birds Stadium, beating Eagan 9-2 in the final round of the tournament. But the celebration won’t last too long as the Red Birds will get back to work with the goal of winning their fifth consecutive Class B state championship. Chanhassen will open the state play against Coon Rapids at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 in Miesville.
Carver County Fair full of fun, games and furry friends
The Carver County Fair in Waconia enticed visitors with mini donuts, farm animals and nights of live country and rock music from Aug. 10-14. Whether they raised animals or took part in the performing arts, 4-H youth had the chance to display their projects from the past year. Kids had...
Plenty of talent back for the Blaze netters to remain contenders
The Burnsville girls tennis team has the talent back to make another run at the South Suburban Conference title. Last fall, the Blaze finished with a program-best 18 wins (18-5 overall), finishing second to Lakeville South in the SSC with an 8-1 mark.
Brewers punch their ticket to state winning the Region 6C title
The Jordan Brewers punched another ticket to the Class C state tournament Aug. 13. Joe Lucas drove in three runs and Jonathon Draheim pitched seven strong innings in the top-seeded Brewers’ 9-4 win over Gaylord in the Region 6C title game in Belle Plaine.
Chaska Cubs set for 2022 Class B state tournament
The Chaska Cubs are just a few days away from returning to the 2022 Class B state tournament. But the main question for Chaska heading into the tournament is whether the team will be able to bounce back and make a push for the championship. After dropping their last two games in the tournament, the Cubs are set to play the Champlin Park LoGators at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 in Dundas.
Goede roars back into season points lead in Late Models division
Jacob Goede has made his move to the top of the points standings in the Late Models division at Elko Speedway. The driver from Carver captured one of the two features in racing action Aug. 13, as well as the qualifying heat, to move ahead of Chad Walen of Prior Lake.
