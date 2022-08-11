ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio org is No. 2 in Native American artifacts required to be returned by federal law. What's being done?

A federal law from 1990 requires institutions like museums and universities that receive federal funding to return Native American artifacts — things like hundreds of thousands of human remains, funerary objects and other items. Ohio's historical society, called Ohio History Connection, holds the second largest collection of objects in the country.
Ohio schools, families get new COVID-19 guidelines as school year starts

Schools will no longer need to follow the Ohio Department of Health’s Mask to Stay and Test to Play school guidelines for quarantining after COVID exposures. Now the state health department recommends an exposed person stay home and monitor their symptoms. Dan Suffoletto, a spokesperson for Public Health-Dayton &...
In Michigan, thousands remain under water advisory

Tens of thousands of Michiganders have been told to boil their water due to an advisory implemented. The water advisory took place this weekend and remains in place. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Michigan Radio’s Briana Rice about the situation and when regular water service might return.
MICHIGAN STATE

