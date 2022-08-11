ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savage, MN

swnewsmedia.com

Commentary: An editor who helped to build a better community

Growing up in Belle Plaine in the 50s and the 60s found the small town having some 2,000 residents. The town had a variety store, drug store, clothing stores, jewelry store, hardware stores, shoe store, appliance repair store, dry cleaner, bakery, barber shops, furniture store, grocery stores, cafes, some five gas stations with one owned by my Mom and Dad along with a bowling alley and more than a few taverns.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Chaska basketball program names Nick Hayes new basketball coach

The Chaska boys’ basketball program has a new coach again, this time naming Nick Hayes to lead the Hawks’ program. Hayes grew up in Brooklyn Park and played basketball at Champlin Park before graduating in 2015. He then attended the University of Minnesota and began his coaching journey with seventh- and eighth-grade traveling teams along with different levels of AAU in the state.
CHASKA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Carver County Fair full of fun, games and furry friends

The Carver County Fair in Waconia enticed visitors with mini donuts, farm animals and nights of live country and rock music from Aug. 10-14. Whether they raised animals or took part in the performing arts, 4-H youth had the chance to display their projects from the past year. Kids had...
WACONIA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Waconia teen dies in car crash in Waconia

A Waconia teenager was killed Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in a car crash in Waconia, authorities said. Anthony Michael Lewin, 16, was a passenger in a Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound on Oak Avenue when it hit a payloader parked on the east side of the northbound traffic, according to a press release from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. He died from his injuries.
WACONIA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Chanhassen Red Birds set to face Coon Rapids in state tournament

Chanhassen celebrated a Section 3B championship Aug. 11 at Storm/Red Birds Stadium, beating Eagan 9-2 in the final round of the tournament. But the celebration won’t last too long as the Red Birds will get back to work with the goal of winning their fifth consecutive Class B state championship. Chanhassen will open the state play against Coon Rapids at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 in Miesville.
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Chaska Cubs set for 2022 Class B state tournament

The Chaska Cubs are just a few days away from returning to the 2022 Class B state tournament. But the main question for Chaska heading into the tournament is whether the team will be able to bounce back and make a push for the championship. After dropping their last two games in the tournament, the Cubs are set to play the Champlin Park LoGators at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 in Dundas.
CHASKA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Brewers punch their ticket to state winning the Region 6C title

The Jordan Brewers punched another ticket to the Class C state tournament Aug. 13. Joe Lucas drove in three runs and Jonathon Draheim pitched seven strong innings in the top-seeded Brewers’ 9-4 win over Gaylord in the Region 6C title game in Belle Plaine.
JORDAN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Goede roars back into season points lead in Late Models division

Jacob Goede has made his move to the top of the points standings in the Late Models division at Elko Speedway. The driver from Carver captured one of the two features in racing action Aug. 13, as well as the qualifying heat, to move ahead of Chad Walen of Prior Lake.
CARVER, MN

