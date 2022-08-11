ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Police asking for help identifying man who broke into multiple vehicles

By Connor Lomis
 4 days ago

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Do you recognize this man?

Gastonia Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in the video below:

Courtesy: Gastonia Police Department

Officials say the suspect recently broke into cars on Walls and Anderson Street in Gastonia.

Three juveniles steal car, rob victim at gunpoint at northeast Charlotte 7-Eleven: CMPD

With any information, please contact CrimeStoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

