Police asking for help identifying man who broke into multiple vehicles

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Do you recognize this man?

Gastonia Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in the video below:

Officials say the suspect recently broke into cars on Walls and Anderson Street in Gastonia.

With any information, please contact CrimeStoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

