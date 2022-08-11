Police asking for help identifying man who broke into multiple vehicles
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Do you recognize this man?
Gastonia Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in the video below:
Officials say the suspect recently broke into cars on Walls and Anderson Street in Gastonia.Three juveniles steal car, rob victim at gunpoint at northeast Charlotte 7-Eleven: CMPD
With any information, please contact CrimeStoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000. You may be eligible for a cash reward.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 4