South Dakota Department of Education announces draft social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Education has released draft social studies standards for K-12 students in South Dakota. In a statement released Monday highlighting the changes, several guidelines were provided by the Social Studies Content Standards Commission on the direction they’d like schools take.
Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on Iowa fetal heartbeat bill
In 2018, the legislature moved to outlaw abortion at 6 weeks of pregnancy and Reynolds signed it into law, but a judge enjoined the law, which prevents officials from enforcing it.
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
Disability claim approval becomes slightly easier for some.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — That’s because the Social Security Administration adds 12 new medical conditions added to the Compassionate Allowances program. That program allows people with certain severe disabilities to have their claims approved based on medical confirmation of the diagnosis alone. Those conditions added to the program include Sarcomatoid Mesothelioma and Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker Disease.
WalletHub says South Dakota colleges are A-OK
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — WalletHub ranks South Dakota’s community college system as 14th best in the nation!. In a separate study along the same lines, Mitchell Technical College is ranked 6th best in the United States. WalletHub used a variety of data points to arrive at their conclusions, and the studies can be found here and here.
First Day Access makes college cheaper
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — First Day Access allows students to access digital course materials at a lower cost and could save up students up to 60% on course materials. The First Day Access program is part of the South Dakota Board of Regents mission to prioritize university affordability.
Primary buoys GOP hopes in Minnesota attorney general race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A primary victory by a political novice has raised Republican hopes for winning the Minnesota attorney general’s office for the first time in over 50 years. Financial attorney Jim Schultz’s win over Doug Wardlow on Tuesday set him up to challenge Democratic Attorney General Keith...
How Much Money is Considered “Middle Class” in South Dakota?
What does it take to be 'Middle Class' in South Dakota? The results are a bit surprising. According to a study from Go Banking Rates, here's what it takes to be "Middle Class" in the Mount Rushmore State:. South Dakota. 2-person family middle-class income range: $44,333.90 to $132,340. 3-person family...
Is Human Trafficking Bad at the IA State Fair? New Study Launched
There's nothing quite like the Iowa State Fair. People come from every corner of the state, musical acts flow in from different parts of the country, and there's always a game, different food, or exhibit to see for the first time. It's easy to get caught up in the excitement...
Minnesota primary 2022: Results from Minnesota's statewide, congressional races
Minnesota's Aug. 9 primary has set stage for the election in November, where incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will square off with Republicans Scott Jensen and Matt Birk. Steve Simon will face Kim Crockett in the vote for secretary of state, while the statewide race for...
How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Cow Causes Thousands Of Dollars In Damages In Iowa
When you’re driving at night, you must be paying close attention to your surroundings. It's dark out, animals can jump out at any second, or even the road conditions can make it so your drive is that much more dangerous. When you are watching out for animals on the...
Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers
STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price
Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
