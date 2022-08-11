ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
kelo.com

South Dakota Department of Education announces draft social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Education has released draft social studies standards for K-12 students in South Dakota. In a statement released Monday highlighting the changes, several guidelines were provided by the Social Studies Content Standards Commission on the direction they’d like schools take.
EDUCATION
kelo.com

Iowa Corn is in trouble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
IOWA STATE
kelo.com

Disability claim approval becomes slightly easier for some.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — That’s because the Social Security Administration adds 12 new medical conditions added to the Compassionate Allowances program. That program allows people with certain severe disabilities to have their claims approved based on medical confirmation of the diagnosis alone. Those conditions added to the program include Sarcomatoid Mesothelioma and Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker Disease.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
kelo.com

WalletHub says South Dakota colleges are A-OK

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — WalletHub ranks South Dakota’s community college system as 14th best in the nation!. In a separate study along the same lines, Mitchell Technical College is ranked 6th best in the United States. WalletHub used a variety of data points to arrive at their conclusions, and the studies can be found here and here.
COLLEGES
kelo.com

First Day Access makes college cheaper

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — First Day Access allows students to access digital course materials at a lower cost and could save up students up to 60% on course materials. The First Day Access program is part of the South Dakota Board of Regents mission to prioritize university affordability.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#State Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Republican
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KIMT

Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
kikn.com

Cow Causes Thousands Of Dollars In Damages In Iowa

When you’re driving at night, you must be paying close attention to your surroundings. It's dark out, animals can jump out at any second, or even the road conditions can make it so your drive is that much more dangerous. When you are watching out for animals on the...
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers

STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
STILLWATER, MN
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price

Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy