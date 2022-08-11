Read full article on original website
Local fire department loses truck, thousands of dollars worth of equipment in flooding
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - North County Fire and Rescue says it needs to replace a fire truck and other equipment due to recent flooding. Chief Keith Goldstein says $98,000 in loose equipment and a fire truck were lost. When floodwaters rose, the truck became consumed with water and the motor shut down.
Man walking in middle of Highway 79 in St. Charles County hit by car, killed
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A man walking in the middle of Highway 79 was hit by a car and killed near O’Fallon, Mo. Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 79 near Vomund Road. Dylan E. Krenek, 23, was walking in the middle of the road when a 1997 GMC Jimmy going southbound hit him.
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 23-year-old man from O'Fallon, Missouri, died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the man was walking in the middle of Highway 79 north of Vomund Road in St. Charles County shortly before 11:30 p.m., when he was struck by a GMC Jimmy.
Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
Ground to be broken soon on first Buc-ee’s in Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri. The company announced there will be a groundbreaking on a location in Springfield on August 23. The gas station and travel center will be located at 3284 N. Mulroy Road. The plan calls for 120 gas pumps and a 53,000 square feet footprint.
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
Altercation leads to deadly shooting in Flordell Hills, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead and a suspect was arrested after a shooting in Flordell Hills in North St. Louis County Sunday afternoon, police said. St. Louis County Police said two men got into an argument near Glenboro Drive and Gaylord Drive in Flordell Hills around 4:30 p.m. One man shot the other, and he died at the scene. The suspect was arrested a short distance away from where the shooting happened, police said.
Divers spot truck in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County
Divers spotted a truck while responding to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County on Thursday afternoon.
Man shot, killed after altercation in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a gunman shot and killed another man Sunday after an altercation in north St. Louis County.
St. Charles traffic stop for tinted windows reveals fake temp tags
ST. CHARLES — Police pulled over a car on I-70 for tinted windows. During the conversation, police discovered that the car had a fake license plate. The driver of the white 2014 BMW, William Brown, said he was unaware of the tint law. Police pulled over Brown on May...
Woman charged with abuse in St. Louis County toddler’s death
A woman faces criminal charges in the death of a St. Louis County toddler several months ago.
Here are the cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Missouri
Data was available for 823 cities and towns in Missouri. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $288,146 over the last 12 months.
The Cold Water Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri dates back to the late 1790s and is still in use
Coldwater Cemetery.LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of historic cemeteries in Missouri. There’s one in Florissant, Missouri located in north St. Louis County known as the Cold Water Cemetery which has also been referred to as the Patterson Family Cemetery. Although the cemetery is still in use, it was used largely from 1809 to 1929.
Baby ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County, two charged
A man and a woman face criminal charges after a baby in their care ingested fentanyl earlier this week in St. Louis County.
2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning
CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
Woman dies after being impaled by umbrella at South Carolina beach
Tammy Perreault, 63, was at a beach in Garden City when an umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to Willard. Perreault died a short time later at an emergency room from chest trauma.
Do you need a concealed carry permit in Missouri?
Missouri is a permitless carry state, which means that anyone who can legally own and use a firearm can carry a concealed weapon. So what is the point of a concealed carry permit?
Teenager dies from fall while hiking in St. Charles County
A hiker died Tuesday after a fall at Klondike Park in St. Charles County.
BERKELEY: AIRCRAFT COMING IN WITH A FIRE IN THE COCKPIT
Emergency personnel are responding to a report of an aircraft with a fire in the cockpit coming in for landing at Miller Air Park. The plane is being described as a single engine 2A1. There are no additional details available as the plane is coming in at this time. We will update our page when additional information becomes available.
