dakotanewsnow.com
“It’s bigotry.” Parent of transgender student condemns Catholic schools’ new LGBTQ policies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When John Wilka first read the “Human Sexuality in Educational Settings” polices handed down to the Bishop O’Gorman schools last month by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, he found them to be so “frightening and dangerous” and bigoted, he couldn’t believe what he was reading.
KELOLAND TV
Turner County Fair starts Monday
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest county fairs will be back up and running, starting Monday, in Parker, South Dakota. From 4-H activities and livestock to rides and races, the Turner County Fair has it all packed into just four days. This year, there...
nwestiowa.com
South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
sdpb.org
Sioux Falls School District hires safety and security coordinator
The Sioux Falls School District has hired a full-time safety and security coordinator. Superintendent Jane Stavem says it’s a step forward for a growing school district. “Really what this position is designed for is just to continue moving us forward," Stavem said. "We have all our safety protocols in place, we have lots of training, we have lots of resources, and we want to make sure we have somebody here all day every day who can be on-site when we do our drills. So really it’s just putting additional hands and feet toward making sure everything is operating as we want it to at the school and classroom level.”
KELOLAND TV
‘Battleship X’ at 80
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — On Saturday, people will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls in honor of a naval milestone. The event will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. In...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Empire Fair winding down for year 83
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 83rd annual Sioux Empire Fair is wrapping up this Saturday. Throughout the week, Dakota News Now has spoken with entertainers, 4H members, and food vendors. Interviews with 4H clubs. Maiya and Kennedy Fredrickson. Julia Tinker. Madison Dement. Tanner Van Asselt. Events. Pipestone...
dakotanewsnow.com
80th anniversary of U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 80th anniversary of the U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning takes place Saturday in Sioux Falls. Retired Navy Captain, Diane Diekman, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the anniversary. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
KELOLAND TV
When do students go back to school?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
dakotanewsnow.com
Local dog rescue on intake hold
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation and various factors, many local pet owners have been put in the position to give up their pets. The Almost Home Canine Rescue in Sioux Falls has had to stop intakes during this time with increasing costs for medical bills and other expenses.
KELOLAND TV
Former sailor remembers USS South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Saturday marks an important milestone in South Dakota history. People will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls to honor the 80th anniversary of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. One of the crew members arrived in Sioux Falls Friday, whose dedication to his ship, and his country, remains strong as ever.
High School Football 2022 Preseason Media Poll
Brandon Valley, Pierre, Madison, Winner, Howard, Canistota and Dell Rapids St. Mary sit atop their respective classes in the preseason prep media polls.
KELOLAND TV
School district revises new dress code for Axtell Park School
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Middle and high school students studying at Axtell Park are described by the district as those with the highest chance of not graduating. So, the district’s making changes in hopes of increasing those chances. There will be more mental health and safety measures....
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
KELOLAND TV
Construction underway at SDSU student union
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Student Union at South Dakota State University is under construction and getting ready for students to arrive. When students return to class at South Dakota State University, they’ll notice a few changes, especially to the Student Union. “Students left after the spring semester...
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: SFPD, MCSO discuss rise in officer-involved shootings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s Matters of the State, the Sioux Falls Police Department and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office discuss the rise in officer-involved shootings in Sioux Falls, and whether changes should be considered for justice reform in South Dakota. We also take...
hubcityradio.com
Police in Sioux Falls reminding citizens to not leave guns in cars
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Another police involved shooting in Sioux Falls last week points out the dangers of guns on the street to cops and citizens. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says they need help from the public. Milstead says they are also dealing with many repeat offenders. Milstead says another...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Veterans celebrating 80 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. There will be heavy motorcycle traffic on Interstate 90 and...
nwestiowa.com
George nurse wins DAISY Award
Connie Van Bruggen of George has been a nurse for almost 40 years, but she has always been a caregiver at heart. The fourth of eight children, Connie grew up on a dairy farm in rural Rock Rapids. She remembers when she was just a girl, caring for her mother after she had broken some ribs.
dakotanewsnow.com
Road construction updates in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With many different road construction projects taking place throughout Sioux Falls, many are wondering when they will be wrapping up. Brad Ludens is a principal engineer for these projects and says many factors contribute to project timelines. “Every year when we’re looking at our...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Scenes From The Clay County Fair
Pictured are scenes from the 2022 Clay County Fair held in Vermillion. The fair began Thursday, Aug. 11 and wrapped up Saturday, Aug. 13.
