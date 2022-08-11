The Sioux Falls School District has hired a full-time safety and security coordinator. Superintendent Jane Stavem says it’s a step forward for a growing school district. “Really what this position is designed for is just to continue moving us forward," Stavem said. "We have all our safety protocols in place, we have lots of training, we have lots of resources, and we want to make sure we have somebody here all day every day who can be on-site when we do our drills. So really it’s just putting additional hands and feet toward making sure everything is operating as we want it to at the school and classroom level.”

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO