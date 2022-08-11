Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NY1
Council passes bills aimed at addressing racial disparities in maternal health
The City Council passed a package of bills Thursday intended to address racial disparities in maternal health in the city. The legislation includes requiring the city to better track maternal mortality and morbidity, provide increased resources and education, and create a program that would train doulas and provide their services in marginalized communities for free.
NY1
Poliovirus detected in New York City wastewater samples: state health officials
New York state and city health officials announced Friday that poliovirus has been detected in wastewater sampled from parts of New York City, suggesting likely local circulation of the virus. A positive case was identified in a Rockland County resident in July, prompting state health officials to begin testing wastewater...
NY1
Advocates ‘very confident’ housing background check ban will pass
New York City Council Majority Leader Keith Powers introduced the Fair Chance for Housing Act Thursday, which would prohibit landlords from discriminating against potential tenants based on their criminal record. “New Yorkers who have paid their debts still experience severe discrimination, no matter how minor the offense or how long...
NY1
Mayor Adams signs laws to strengthen abortion rights
Mayor Eric Adams joined city officials, including City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, at Kings County Hospital Friday to announce the signing of new bills that they say will strengthen abortion rights in the city. “The six bills I signed today ensure that reproductive rights and freedoms are protected under New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY1
Queens street dedication honors Black trailblazing journalist, Bill McCreary
Loved ones, neighbors and government officials came out Saturday for a special street co-naming in honor of Bill McCreary, who’s known as a trailblazer for Black television journalists. “He was the common denominator in our lives that allowed us to excel to where we are right now. Bill McCreary...
NY1
Inflation, the economy and food banks
Inflation has made it more difficult for some to afford groceries. Because of that, long lines are back at food banks across the country. Leslie Gordon, the President and CEO of the Food Bank For New York City, joined Rocco Vertuccio on NY1 Sunday morning to discuss inflation, the economy and food pantries.
NY1
Early voting kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 13. Here’s what you need to know
The August primary has arrived, with early voting kicking off Saturday, Aug. 13 and running every day until Sunday, Aug. 21. According to the Board of Elections, there were a total of 9,087 early voting check-ins Saturday for the August primary. Anyone eligible to vote can early vote, though a...
NY1
Orchids and Taiwanese culture on display at Queens Botanical Garden
Orchids are one of the world’s most fascinating plants, with 28,000 varieties of them growing on every continent, except Antarctica. “There are definitely orchid fanatics out there and we get a lot of them who come to see some of the rare and unique varieties we have as part of the exhibit,” Dylan House, public programs manager at the Queens Botanical Garden, said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY1
Taxi driver dies after being beaten in Queens, police say
A taxi driver died after being struck by at least one of his passengers in Queens early Saturday morning, according to the NYPD. Police said 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah of the Bronx was found laying on the roadway with trauma to the back of his head when officers arrived at the corner of Beach 54 Street and Arverne Boulevard in Edgemere just before 6:30 a.m.
NY1
Percy Sutton Harlem 5K takes place
Runners took to the streets of Harlem Saturday for the Percy Sutton Harlem 5K. “This year being over 5,000 participants, it’s great to be back in Harlem. Great to have the community out here again,” said Ted Mettelus, race director for the TCS New York City Marathon. The...
NY1
Queens man arrested, charged in connection to tire slashing spree
The man who police say slashed dozens of tires on 27 separate vehicles in Queens this week has been arrested and charged with numerous counts of criminal mischief, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday morning. Dee Lazersmith, 42, of Bayside Queens, has been charged with one count of criminal...
Comments / 0