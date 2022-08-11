ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Council passes bills aimed at addressing racial disparities in maternal health

The City Council passed a package of bills Thursday intended to address racial disparities in maternal health in the city. The legislation includes requiring the city to better track maternal mortality and morbidity, provide increased resources and education, and create a program that would train doulas and provide their services in marginalized communities for free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Advocates ‘very confident’ housing background check ban will pass

New York City Council Majority Leader Keith Powers introduced the Fair Chance for Housing Act Thursday, which would prohibit landlords from discriminating against potential tenants based on their criminal record. “New Yorkers who have paid their debts still experience severe discrimination, no matter how minor the offense or how long...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Mayor Adams signs laws to strengthen abortion rights

Mayor Eric Adams joined city officials, including City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, at Kings County Hospital Friday to announce the signing of new bills that they say will strengthen abortion rights in the city. “The six bills I signed today ensure that reproductive rights and freedoms are protected under New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
NY1

Inflation, the economy and food banks

Inflation has made it more difficult for some to afford groceries. Because of that, long lines are back at food banks across the country. Leslie Gordon, the President and CEO of the Food Bank For New York City, joined Rocco Vertuccio on NY1 Sunday morning to discuss inflation, the economy and food pantries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Orchids and Taiwanese culture on display at Queens Botanical Garden

Orchids are one of the world’s most fascinating plants, with 28,000 varieties of them growing on every continent, except Antarctica. “There are definitely orchid fanatics out there and we get a lot of them who come to see some of the rare and unique varieties we have as part of the exhibit,” Dylan House, public programs manager at the Queens Botanical Garden, said.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The New York City Council#Monkeypox Data
NY1

Taxi driver dies after being beaten in Queens, police say

A taxi driver died after being struck by at least one of his passengers in Queens early Saturday morning, according to the NYPD. Police said 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah of the Bronx was found laying on the roadway with trauma to the back of his head when officers arrived at the corner of Beach 54 Street and Arverne Boulevard in Edgemere just before 6:30 a.m.
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Percy Sutton Harlem 5K takes place

Runners took to the streets of Harlem Saturday for the Percy Sutton Harlem 5K. “This year being over 5,000 participants, it’s great to be back in Harlem. Great to have the community out here again,” said Ted Mettelus, race director for the TCS New York City Marathon. The...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Queens man arrested, charged in connection to tire slashing spree

The man who police say slashed dozens of tires on 27 separate vehicles in Queens this week has been arrested and charged with numerous counts of criminal mischief, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday morning. Dee Lazersmith, 42, of Bayside Queens, has been charged with one count of criminal...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy