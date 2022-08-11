Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
More brutal heat for your Tuesday, rain on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! It is going to be another hot one today and the National Weather Service has solidified that fact in a Heat Advisory that will be in place for most of our counties and parishes from Noon until 7 PM. Highs today are expected to...
KSLA
Heat Advisory to start your week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures are back to being hot! Highs for the first half of the week will be around the 100-degree mark. Heat advisories have been issued for Monday and will likely get extended into Tuesday. Today will be a very beautiful day with basically no chance of...
KSLA
Very hot to start the week, relief on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Get the water jugs ready and find the sunscreen because you will need both of them for the start of this week. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service Shreveport Office for most of the region tomorrow from Noon until 7 PM. Measured high temperatures tomorrow may very well rise above the 100-degree mark. Heat index values will easily exceed 105 in some places, hence the advisory. Other alerts may be needed Tuesday and Wednesday and we will let you know when and if the NWS issues them. Lows tonight and tomorrow night will drop to the mid and upper-70s.
KSLA
Hot and humid into the week with rain chances on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Regardless of your opinion of Summer it still continues as we approach the midway point of August. Highs today reached the mid-90s as expected with plenty of sunshine. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s, as they have every night since I arrived in the ArkLaTex.
KSLA
Water main break in Marshall affecting southern portion of city
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall reported a water main break Monday morning (Aug. 15). The city says the break is on Highway 59 S and is affecting the southern area of the city. They say those in the affected area either have low water pressure or no water at all. Public Works crews are aware of the situation and are working to address the problem.
KSLA
Chick-fil-A hosting back-to-school night Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Chick-fil-A on Youree Drive in Shreveport is hosting a back-to-school night for parents and students alike. It’ll be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A on Youree Drive (7010 Youree Dr.). There will be games and fun for the kids, as well as giveaways for the adults.
KSLA
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
KSLA
SporTran, City of Shreveport hold news conference on how they’ll spend federal infrastructure funds
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran held a joint news conference Monday morning with the City of Shreveport to discuss funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainably and Equitably (RAISE) grant. Shreveport is one of two northwest Louisiana cities receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to make infrastructure improvements....
KSLA
Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
KSLA
Marshall man charged in Greenwood fatal crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Marshall man is behind bars, accused of causing a fiery crash that killed one driver and injured two others in late May 2022. Stephen Stasny, 40, is charged with vehicular homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring. It happened just before noon on May 27...
KSLA
Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana announces 40 Under Forty Class of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s 40 Under Forty list from the Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) of Northwest Louisiana is out. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen, YPI executive committee chair and vice president of external relations for United Way of Northwest Louisiana. “These honorees bring bold, fresh, and innovative perspectives to their fields, setting the bar for community engagement and activism.”
KSLA
Southern University reconsiders mask mandate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is walking back an earlier announcement about masks on campus. After further review, a university spokesperson says masks will no longer be mandated at most Southern University System campuses across Louisiana. However, the spokesperson says masks are still strongly encouraged for students, staff, and visitors.
KSLA
Shreveport fine-tuning its responses to 911 calls involving mental health issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — When you dial 911, it’s usually in times of emergency. On Monday (Aug. 15), representatives of several agencies came together to announce improvements to the crisis response team for people in mental crisis. KSLA News 12 asked how this will immediately change the way...
KSLA
Red River Parish offering vocational training opportunities to students
RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Red River High students will get the opportunity to take classes that will help them get a job if they do not plan to go to a traditional four-year university or college. They can get a jump-start at their new vocational school on...
KSLA
25th Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists
HCSO looking for three suspects that broke into school, stole items. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects who broke into the old Carver Elementary school and stole multiple items. Chimp Haven finishes $20M project for new habitats. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at...
KSLA
Arrest made in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year. On Monday, Aug. 15, police announced the arrest of Ronnie Boyd, 27, in connection with the deadly shooting that happened Jan. 1 around 2:20 a.m. in the 300 block of E 72nd Street.
KSLA
Military Marriage Day celebrates military unions
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s Military Marriage Day here in the ArkLaTex. And many couples came together at the Paradise Theater inside Margaritaville Casino to celebrate their unions. The founder created the special day in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic because she said the journey is not...
KSLA
Man given 10 years in jail for slapping, pushing victim in domestic incident
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty in Caddo Parish to domestic abuse battery. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Aug. 15, Yorick Henderson, 31, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court. He was scheduled for a trial later in August. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. for fourth offense domestic abuse battery. The DA’s office says Henderson admitted to slapping and pushing his girlfriend in the presence of two minor children on Oct. 29, 2021.
