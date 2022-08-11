ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MedicalXpress

New research forecasts effect of two-dose vaccine allocation strategies on infections and death in US

New MIT research forecasts the effect of various two-dose vaccine allocation strategies on the cumulative number of infections and deaths in the U.S.—quantifying the impact of prioritizing first versus second doses. The forecasts suggest that allocating more than 50% of available doses to individuals who have not received their first dose can significantly increase the number of lives saved and significantly reduce the number of COVID-19 infections.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Delays in contact tracing impeded early COVID-19 containment

Contact tracing programs were deployed around the globe to slow the spread of COVID-19, but these programs could not prevent the multiple waves of transmission and loss of life that have occurred since March 2020. In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers at The University of Texas at Austin found that a five-day delay between identifying a case and isolating contacts was the Achilles' heel of a contact tracing program in a large U.S. city.
AUSTIN, TX
MedicalXpress

Meth use drives overdose epidemic in rural US communities

Methamphetamine remains a stubbornly prevalent illicit substance in large swaths of rural America, according to a new study by Oregon Health & Science University researchers. The findings, published today in JAMA Network Open, show that methamphetamine remains a common drug, and is driving overdoses in rural communities. About four of five people who use drugs in rural areas across 10 states reported using methamphetamines in the past 30 days, according to the study.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MedicalXpress

Sugar chains on cell surfaces direct cancer cells to die

A cytokine named TRAIL binds to TRAIL receptors and kills cancer cells, but not normal cells. Various anticancer drugs targeting TRAIL receptors have been developed and gained great attention as a promising cancer therapeutics, but a certain population of cancer patients does not respond to the therapy. Therefore, many researchers have tried to identify a key molecule that determines the sensitivity of cancer cells to the TRAIL therapy.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
Local
Maryland Health
Baltimore, MD
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Industry
Local
Maryland Industry
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Vaccines
MedicalXpress

Why some people suffer more from COVID-19 than others

A large number of people are currently contracting COVID-19. Fortunately, most of them are experiencing only mild symptoms, largely thanks to the high vaccination rate. However, in some individuals the disease takes a much more severe trajectory, and our understanding about the underlying reasons is still insufficient. The human genome may hold a key to why COVID-19 is more serious for some people than others. A team of scientists from the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité (BIH) together with colleagues from the United Kingdom and Canada have found genes and proteins that contribute to a higher risk of severe COVID-19. Their findings have now been published in the journal Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Despite awareness of COVID-19 risks, many Americans say they're back to 'normal'

Many Americans know of the potential risks to themselves and their families from infection with COVID-19, but growing numbers say they have returned to living their "normal" pre-pandemic lives, according to July 2022 national survey data from the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC). Increasing numbers say they personally know someone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Mepolizumab cuts exacerbations in children with severe asthma

Asthma exacerbations are reduced for children and adolescents with exacerbation-prone eosinophilic asthma who are living in socioeconomically disadvantaged urban neighborhoods and receive mepolizumab therapy, according to a study published in the Aug. 13 issue of The Lancet. Daniel J. Jackson, M.D., from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Jnj#Linus Covid#General Health#Congressional#House#J J#Democrat#Covid 19#Init
MedicalXpress

Eye doctors who get even small payments from drug companies more likely to prescribe name-brand eyedrops

In a lookback study of prescribing patterns among thousands of American ophthalmologists and optometrists, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers concluded that eye doctors who receive even small financial incentives from pharmaceutical companies, such as free food, sponsored travel to attend meetings or consulting fees, are up to twice as likely to prescribe the companies' brand name eyedrops for glaucoma instead of cheaper generic versions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Multiple shots of the BCG vaccine protect type 1 diabetics from COVID-19

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), published a new paper in Cell Reports Medicine demonstrating the protective potential of multiple doses of the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. In a double-blind, placebo-controlled study of patients with type 1 diabetes conducted at the start of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Targeted cancer vaccines eliminate tumors and prevent recurrence in mice

Researchers around the world have been working for years on developing vaccines against different types of cancer, but without much success. Now, Tufts School of Engineering researchers think they have found one that does work. They have devised a method of targeting cancer in mice with a vaccine that is so strong and precise, it eliminates tumors and even prevents their recurrence.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers study rare genetic condition to tackle colorectal cancer

Researchers from the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine are studying a rare genetic condition called Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), looking for potential ways to prevent colorectal cancer in the general population at an earlier more treatable stage. The researchers' findings are published in Gut.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A call to prioritize substance use treatment in children

While nearly 6 million adolescents and young adults in the United States have a substance use disorder, only 8% receive treatment, according to data collected in 2019. This treatment gap is a critical problem, says Deepa Camenga, associate professor of emergency medicine at Yale School of Medicine and associate director of pediatric programs for the Yale Program in Addiction Medicine.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Regard for patients' do-not-resuscitate wishes varies widely across cardiology programs

A study of cardiology programs indicates that patients' documented do-not-resuscitate (DNR) preferences are often suspended while they undergo transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures. Moreover, the duration of DNR suspensions varied markedly across heart programs, and only 26% of the programs studied had formal policies governing clinicians' responsibilities in these consequential decisions.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy