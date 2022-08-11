Read full article on original website
Meth use drives overdose epidemic in rural US communities
Methamphetamine remains a stubbornly prevalent illicit substance in large swaths of rural America, according to a new study by Oregon Health & Science University researchers. The findings, published today in JAMA Network Open, show that methamphetamine remains a common drug, and is driving overdoses in rural communities. About four of five people who use drugs in rural areas across 10 states reported using methamphetamines in the past 30 days, according to the study.
Is universal health care progress related to changes in childhood vaccination rates?
Countries with greater progress toward universal health coverage (UHC) had smaller declines in childhood vaccination coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study publishing August 16 in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Yesim Tozan of New York University's School of Global Public Health, U.S., and colleagues. Many...
Sugar chains on cell surfaces direct cancer cells to die
A cytokine named TRAIL binds to TRAIL receptors and kills cancer cells, but not normal cells. Various anticancer drugs targeting TRAIL receptors have been developed and gained great attention as a promising cancer therapeutics, but a certain population of cancer patients does not respond to the therapy. Therefore, many researchers have tried to identify a key molecule that determines the sensitivity of cancer cells to the TRAIL therapy.
Despite awareness of COVID-19 risks, many Americans say they're back to 'normal'
Many Americans know of the potential risks to themselves and their families from infection with COVID-19, but growing numbers say they have returned to living their "normal" pre-pandemic lives, according to July 2022 national survey data from the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC). Increasing numbers say they personally know someone...
What parents should know about parechovirus in children, babies
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory, asking clinicians and public health departments to be on the lookout for infants with parechovirus infections. This follows reports of infections in newborns and young infants in multiple states. Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious diseases...
Interdisciplinary approach to improve CPAP use for children with sleep apnea
One of the treatments available for children with pediatric obstructive sleep apnea is the use of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices. Since successful treatment can sometimes be hindered by a variety of challenges, researchers from the Division of Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) explored ways to improve care for patients and found that a tracked approach to outpatient CPAP could be an effective approach. The findings were published in the journal Pediatric Pulmonology.
Pediatric kidney transplant patients fare better when kidney is from live donor
Do pediatric kidney transplant patients have better long-term outcomes when their kidney comes from living, biologically unrelated donors compared to deceased donors?. A new UC Davis Health study finds that they do. The study reviewed data from the Organ Procurement & Transplantation Network database from Jan. 1, 2001 to Sept. 30, 2021. Researchers compared the rates of graft failure (when the organ is rejected by the recipient) and death, as well as long-term outcomes of children who received kidney transplants from living related donors, living unrelated donors and deceased donors.
Multifaceted approach urged for promoting helmet use for children
A multifaceted approach is recommended to promote helmet use among children and youth participating in recreational sports in order to prevent head injuries, according to a policy statement published online Aug. 15 in Pediatrics. Lois K. Lee, M.D., M.P.H., from Boston Children's Hospital, and colleagues note that helmet use can...
Delays in contact tracing impeded early COVID-19 containment
Contact tracing programs were deployed around the globe to slow the spread of COVID-19, but these programs could not prevent the multiple waves of transmission and loss of life that have occurred since March 2020. In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers at The University of Texas at Austin found that a five-day delay between identifying a case and isolating contacts was the Achilles' heel of a contact tracing program in a large U.S. city.
Why some people suffer more from COVID-19 than others
A large number of people are currently contracting COVID-19. Fortunately, most of them are experiencing only mild symptoms, largely thanks to the high vaccination rate. However, in some individuals the disease takes a much more severe trajectory, and our understanding about the underlying reasons is still insufficient. The human genome may hold a key to why COVID-19 is more serious for some people than others. A team of scientists from the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité (BIH) together with colleagues from the United Kingdom and Canada have found genes and proteins that contribute to a higher risk of severe COVID-19. Their findings have now been published in the journal Nature Communications.
Online testing tool identifies people likely to benefit from genetic testing for inherited risk for certain cancers
An online tool developed by researchers and physicians at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute can accurately and rapidly identify people who should undergo testing for inherited genetic changes that raise the risk of developing certain cancers, a new study shows. The tool, known as PREMMplus, assesses whether an individual is likely to...
Nitroxyl may be a promising therapeutic intervention for cardiovascular emergencies in type 2 diabetes
A new study led by Monash University researchers has, for the first time, shown that the chemical compound "nitroxyl" may represent an effective and rapid intervention for cardiovascular emergencies in type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). Nitroxyl has recently been recognized as a potential pharmacological agent for the broader treatment of...
Calorie reduction lowers protein linked to the aging process
Reduced calorie intake has been shown to improve health and lifespan in laboratory animals, and recent research shows these benefits may extend to humans as well. In a new study, Yale researchers show that moderate calorie restriction in people reduces the production of a protein called SPARC, which then reins in harmful inflammation and improves health in the aged. It could be a target for extending human health span, they report Aug. 12 in the journal Immunity.
New wearable sensor detects even more compounds in human sweat
If you have ever had your blood drawn, whether to check your cholesterol, kidney function, hormone levels, blood sugar, or as part of a general checkup, you might have wondered why there is not an easier, less painful way. Now there might be. A team of researchers from Caltech's Cherng...
Patients like public health services best, study finds
In many countries, health services have traditionally been publicly managed and financed. But in recent decades, several countries have undergone major health reforms, inspired by more market thinking. The main argument for this trend is that increased competition will provide better and more efficient health services. However, the results from...
Immune cells in the intestine have a sweet tooth
A new study led by Marc Veldhoen, group leader at the Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes (iMM; Portugal) and Associate Professor at Faculdade de Medicina de Lisboa (FMUL) and published today in the scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences) discovered that white blood cells that reside in the intestines, a specific group of immune cells called tissue resident lymphocytes, use sugar as an energy source and have a faster metabolism than lymphocytes that circulate in the blood.
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
Thirdhand smoke exposures surpass health risk guideline levels
Some smells seem to seep into everything they touch. Tobacco smoke is one of the worst offenders. Thirdhand smoke refers to residual nicotine and other hazardous chemicals that contaminate the indoor environment after smoking. Think of the lingering smell you've probably encountered when handling the clothes of a person who smokes a pack a day, or when checking into a tidy but cigarette-friendly hotel room.
Role of genetics studied in rheumatoid arthritis development
Genetic predisposition is increased across patients with pre-rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online Aug. 12 in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Marc P. Maurits, from the Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, and colleagues examined whether established genetic predictors for RA differentiate healthy controls (HC), clinically suspect arthralgia (CSA), and RA (1,015, 479, and 1,146 participants, respectively, in the Dutch population). CSA patients were assessed for conversion to inflammatory arthritis for a period of two years and were classified as converter (CSAc) or nonconverter (CSAnc; 84 and 395, respectively).
Increased training time in rural areas increased the odds that GPs work rurally
New research that links the amount of training time spent in rural areas with the odds of General Practitioners working in rural and remote areas has today been published in the Journal of Graduate Medical Education. The study addresses an urgent need to understand how to increase the likelihood of...
