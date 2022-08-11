ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Cleveland.com

Medina welcomes new police officer

MEDINA, Ohio -- Seth Gonyea is the newest addition to the Medina Police Department. “It feels pretty great,” he said. “When my wife and I decided to move down here, I didn’t have anything set up, like professionally. So, we were kind of just taking a big leap and hoping that we would be able to find something for me while I was down here.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Pedestrian dies in crash Monday in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pedestrian died, and another was injured Monday after a driver crashed through a fence and struck the men, authorities say. Troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Bernard Mitchell, 63, of Cleveland drove a 2002 Mercury Sable west on Superior Avenue in East Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say

BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
BREWSTER, OH
WKYC

11-year-old Lorain boy helps save beloved neighbor's life

LORAIN, Ohio — On most summer days, you can find 11-year-old Javoni Cordona on the front porch of his neighbor, Kim Dembeck's house. He and the other neighborhood kids stop there frequently for ice cream. The visits feel a little different to Javoni, though. His bond with "Miss Kim"...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Vandals hit several Broadview Heights neighborhoods, police say

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have taken multiple reports of vandalism in the city’s MacIntosh and New Hampton neighborhoods. According to police, the suspects have been using their bodies to slam into garage doors, causing serious damage to the doors. Police added they believe this is...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
