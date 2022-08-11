Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Related
Love it, steal it, list it; son signs over family home to himself: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Aug. 2, a Hunt Road couple came to the police station after discovering that not only did their son sign over their home to himself, he’s now listed the property to sell. Police are investigating. Delivery issue: Whispering Pines Circle. On Aug. 2, a Whispering Pines Circle resident...
Unleashed dog leads police to argumentative owner with warrant: Brecksville Police Blotter
On July 5, police were dispatched to Long Forest Drive regarding a loose dog. The caller said an unleashed dog had jumped into her car before running toward Old Royalton Road. An arriving officer searching for the dog was met by two unleashed canines, one of which appeared to match the caller’s description.
cleveland19.com
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has released surveillance video showing a large group surrounding a city bus, even pounding on the windshield as others danced on the roof. Video first surfaced on social media in June, showing a first-person perspective from the crowd that gathered...
She's not your usual police K-9
One of the most popular members of the Richmond Heights Police Department isn’t an officer with two hands, instead, it’s a K-9 with four paws. Angel, has been on the force since last fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kangaroos continue to evade police in Stark County
It's been four days since reports of two kangaroos hopping around the Village of Brewster were first reported, and police are still working to track down the animals.
Medina welcomes new police officer
MEDINA, Ohio -- Seth Gonyea is the newest addition to the Medina Police Department. “It feels pretty great,” he said. “When my wife and I decided to move down here, I didn’t have anything set up, like professionally. So, we were kind of just taking a big leap and hoping that we would be able to find something for me while I was down here.
1 dead, 4 injured after Cleveland pool party shooting: Police
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Cleveland pool party over the weekend.
Investigators look for missing Wayne County teen
Investigators looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing out of Wayne County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
Pedestrian dies in crash Monday in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pedestrian died, and another was injured Monday after a driver crashed through a fence and struck the men, authorities say. Troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Bernard Mitchell, 63, of Cleveland drove a 2002 Mercury Sable west on Superior Avenue in East Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m.
13-year-old hospitalized after Cleveland shooting
13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Cleveland Monday evening.
Thieves steal unlocked Acura with fob inside: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On July 13, police were dispatched to a Sunview Drive residence after a homeowner discovered that someone had stolen his black 2019 Acura TLX. An arriving officer talked to the man, who said he had received a call earlier from his credit card company about a declined charge due to suspected fraudulent activity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video: Police still searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Northeast Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say
BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
Police: Garage doors vandalized in social media trend
Police in Broadview Heights, Ohio, said the latest social media trend can cause "serious damage" to garage doors. The department has received multiple reports of young adults and juveniles "using their bodies to slam into garage doors," according to a news release. Police believe it to be part of a social media trend.
Man shot by officer in South Euclid
A man shot at by an officer is still on the loose Sunday, South Euclid police said.
Barefoot Parma Heights driver arrested for drunk driving: North Royalton Police Blotter
On July 23, police observed a weaving Jeep run a red light on York Road. The officer pulled over the vehicle near Sprague Road. While talking to the Parma Heights driver, who said she had been at a friend’s home in North Royalton, the officer smelled booze. When asked...
11-year-old Lorain boy helps save beloved neighbor's life
LORAIN, Ohio — On most summer days, you can find 11-year-old Javoni Cordona on the front porch of his neighbor, Kim Dembeck's house. He and the other neighborhood kids stop there frequently for ice cream. The visits feel a little different to Javoni, though. His bond with "Miss Kim"...
Fire destroys Smuggler’s Cove apartment, 6-bay garage in Avon Lake
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Avon Lake Fire Department responded to a fire in an attached garage at the Smuggler’s Cove apartments Saturday (Aug. 13). A six-bay garage, including at least three vehicles and a motorcycle, were a total loss. Three other cars were damaged from heat exposure. Of...
cleveland19.com
Vandals hit several Broadview Heights neighborhoods, police say
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have taken multiple reports of vandalism in the city’s MacIntosh and New Hampton neighborhoods. According to police, the suspects have been using their bodies to slam into garage doors, causing serious damage to the doors. Police added they believe this is...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2