Board OKs Union Station townhomes in Central Gardens district

By Neil Strebig
 4 days ago

Another step in the Union Station redevelopment project has been approved by the Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, the board approved a subdivision for 10 townhomes along Linden Avenue in the back of the former police precinct at 1925 Union Ave.

The townhomes will vary from 1,820 square feet to 2,489 square feet. The next step is to have the actual townhouse design approved by the Memphis and Shelby County Landmarks Commission because the property is in the Central Gardens Historic District. The Bray Firm in Bartlett is helping with the design.

According to site plan, residents would access the property from Barksdale Street. The entrance on Linden Avenue would be used for emergency vehicle access.

The proposed $20 million redevelopment of the former Union Avenue precinct building contains three phases. Plans for the 3.5-acre site include razing the building to make way for a five-story, 120-room hotel and adjacent 8,750-square-foot commercial building. The townhomes are a separate portion of the redevelopment.

The three-parcel property — 1925 Union Ave., the lot to the west, now labeled 0 Union Ave., and 192 S. Barksdale St. — was bought by Cordova-based EP3 Developers LCC in April for $3.5 million, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

The City Council approved the sale of the property in July 2021 after accepting G2 Venture Group’s bid for the property . The group, led by Sam Patel, Dipesh Patel and Patton & Taylor Enterprises, is now EP3 Developers. It is developing the property.

