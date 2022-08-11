ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United Women Sign French Defender Aissatou Tounkara From Atletico Madrid Femenino

By Saul Escudero
 4 days ago

According to reports, Manchester United women have completed the signing of Centre-back Aissatou Tounkara, the defender came from Atletico Madrid Femenino.

The Red Devils recently confirmed the signing of the French defender who played a total of four seasons at Primera Division with the Colchonero to then move to English football.

The French girl has signed a contract with Manchester United valid until the summer of 2024 with the Old Trafford side having a good feeling about the defender.

The 27-year-old has participated with the French National Team during this summer's UEFA Women's European Championships and helped France to reach the Semi-finals.

According to an interview made by Manchester United TV , the new Red Devil has spoken about her signing, she said:

“I am very happy and honoured to join such a prestigious team as Manchester United.

“I can't wait to start this new challenge and join my teammates.”

Then the Manchester United Women Team Manager Marc Skinner added: “Aissatou is a player we had been monitoring for a while and are delighted to now bring her to the football club.

“She will offer vital Champions League and European competition experience to our younger players, and a real maturity to our all-round defensive play.

“We now look forward to embedding Aissatou into our squad during pre-season.”

