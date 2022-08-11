ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

KOCO

Enid police warn of person making fake social media posts about crimes

ENID, Okla. — The Enid Police Department put out a warning after they said someone made fake social media posts about crimes happening in the northern Oklahoma city. "Someone has been making erroneous posts concerning horrific crimes in Enid across multiple social media platforms. These posts are blatantly false and are in no way true," Enid Police Department officials posted to social media. "While the purpose for making such claims remains a mystery to us, we want to tell the Enid community that if such a crime were to occur, we would inform you all directly with a post via our official social media channels."
ENID, OK
kaynewscow.com

Tonkawa man convicted on 15 burglary charges

NEWKIRK — Bryce Christopher Clement, 21, Tonkawa, entered no contest pleas to 15 counts of third degree burglary, conspiracy, knowingly receiving stolen property, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in Kay County District Court. Clement and two others were arrested by Tonkawa police in December...
TONKAWA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Aug. 11-13

The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 12:03 p.m. police took a burglary report in the 900 block of N. 8th Street. At 11:06 p.m. police took a report on a rock throwing incident. Aug. 13. At 2:06 a.m. extra patrol was requested for the 1000 block of...
BLACKWELL, OK
kaynewscow.com

Court date set for OKC woman accused of stealing vehicle and abandoned it in Ponca City

NEWKIRK — A status docket is set for an Oklahoma City woman accused of stealing a vehicle, driving to Ponca City and starting a fire. Krishna Marie Bannister, 52, is charged in Kay County District Court with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and is being held in the county jail on $2,000 bond.
Enid, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
kaynewscow.com

Two charged in stolen identity case

NEWKIRK — Two people are charged in Kay County District Court with felony charges of impersonating another in execution of an instrument, altering or forging written instruments and conspiracy. Ashea Dewalt-Morrison, 47, and Gary Jonathan LeRoy Morrison, 40, both of Wichita, Kan. and are accused of using identities of...
PONCA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured

There remains more questions than answers surrounding a fatality accident that took place Saturday evening on State Highway 33. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Heartland Medical, Langston Fire, Langston Police, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash just east of Country Road 76 at 5:25 p.m.
GUTHRIE, OK
News On 6

Victims Identified In Wrong-Way Logan County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victims in a deadly wrong-way crash Saturday night on Highway 33 in Logan County. OHP said the crash involved two cars near E. County Road 76 just NE of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Sharon Maloy, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene by Guthrie Fire...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Woman killed in collision in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings August 4-10

Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Aug. 4-10 include:. Kimberly Ray Aexlson, 23, Newkirk, embezzlement of bank funds. Stacy Louise Bailey, 36, Ponca City, domestic assault and battery. Christopher Barnard, 42, aggravated assault and battery. Johnathan Brasher, 29, Tonkawa, drug charges. Winston Whitecrow Brester, 30, Quapaw Hold. Thomas...
KAY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach

Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
KOCO

Oklahoma men arrested after posting videos of crime on social media

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. — The Major County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after they recorded themselves committing a crime. Deputies said the men recorded themselves shooting roadway signs. Things became more serious once it became apparent that bullets were flying toward homes and pastures beyond the road signs. Authorities...
MAJOR COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings July 29-Aug. 4

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 29- Aug. 4 include:. Terrill Lewis Bailey, 52, Oklahoma City, burglary, possession of a CDS, domestic assault. Elias Victor Bigbear, 23, Ponca City, BIA local intoxication charge. Nathaniel Buffalohead, 31, IA local...
KAY COUNTY, OK

