Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Enid police warn of person making fake social media posts about crimes
ENID, Okla. — The Enid Police Department put out a warning after they said someone made fake social media posts about crimes happening in the northern Oklahoma city. "Someone has been making erroneous posts concerning horrific crimes in Enid across multiple social media platforms. These posts are blatantly false and are in no way true," Enid Police Department officials posted to social media. "While the purpose for making such claims remains a mystery to us, we want to tell the Enid community that if such a crime were to occur, we would inform you all directly with a post via our official social media channels."
kaynewscow.com
Tonkawa man convicted on 15 burglary charges
NEWKIRK — Bryce Christopher Clement, 21, Tonkawa, entered no contest pleas to 15 counts of third degree burglary, conspiracy, knowingly receiving stolen property, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in Kay County District Court. Clement and two others were arrested by Tonkawa police in December...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Aug. 11-13
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 12:03 p.m. police took a burglary report in the 900 block of N. 8th Street. At 11:06 p.m. police took a report on a rock throwing incident. Aug. 13. At 2:06 a.m. extra patrol was requested for the 1000 block of...
kaynewscow.com
Court date set for OKC woman accused of stealing vehicle and abandoned it in Ponca City
NEWKIRK — A status docket is set for an Oklahoma City woman accused of stealing a vehicle, driving to Ponca City and starting a fire. Krishna Marie Bannister, 52, is charged in Kay County District Court with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and is being held in the county jail on $2,000 bond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kaynewscow.com
Two charged in stolen identity case
NEWKIRK — Two people are charged in Kay County District Court with felony charges of impersonating another in execution of an instrument, altering or forging written instruments and conspiracy. Ashea Dewalt-Morrison, 47, and Gary Jonathan LeRoy Morrison, 40, both of Wichita, Kan. and are accused of using identities of...
guthrienewspage.com
Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured
There remains more questions than answers surrounding a fatality accident that took place Saturday evening on State Highway 33. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Heartland Medical, Langston Fire, Langston Police, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash just east of Country Road 76 at 5:25 p.m.
okcfox.com
Edmond official says 2nd Street & Bryant construction should finish "by end of September"
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — One of Edmond's busiest intersections is almost done with its makeover. The City of Edmond tells Fox 25 they hope to finish working on 2nd Street and Bryant by the end of September. On August 15, a crew stopped by a nearby business that says they are counting down the days.
OHP: Wrong-Way Logan County Crash Turns Deadly, Troopers Investigating
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person is dead and another is at the hospital after a wrong-way crash on Highway 33 in Logan County. The OHP says the crash involved two cars near E. County Road 76 just NE of Guthrie, Oklahoma. The person driving the wrong-way vehicle was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Victims Identified In Wrong-Way Logan County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victims in a deadly wrong-way crash Saturday night on Highway 33 in Logan County. OHP said the crash involved two cars near E. County Road 76 just NE of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Sharon Maloy, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene by Guthrie Fire...
okcfox.com
Woman killed in collision in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
news9.com
Parents Of UCO Student Killed By Drunk Driver Take Edmond Wedding Venue To Court
The parents of a University of Central Oklahoma student killed by a drunk driver went back to court on Thursday in Canadian County. A hearing was held for the civil lawsuit Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed against an Edmond wedding venue after Marissa Murrow’s tragic death. The Murrow’s said...
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings August 4-10
Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Aug. 4-10 include:. Kimberly Ray Aexlson, 23, Newkirk, embezzlement of bank funds. Stacy Louise Bailey, 36, Ponca City, domestic assault and battery. Christopher Barnard, 42, aggravated assault and battery. Johnathan Brasher, 29, Tonkawa, drug charges. Winston Whitecrow Brester, 30, Quapaw Hold. Thomas...
News On 6
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
OHP: 17-Year-Old Killed In Kingfisher County ATV Crash
A 17-year-old was killed in an ATV crash late Saturday night in Kingfisher County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Troopers said the driver was heading westbound on East 800 Road and departed the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle then struck a tree, according to OHP. The victim...
poncacitynow.com
Free Micro Chip Clinics for Cats and Dogs Starts This Week in Ponca City
The Northern Oklahoma Regional Animal Care Facility, formerly known as the Ponca City Animal Control, is now located at 705 East Hubbard Road. The shelter is open Monday thru Friday 8:00 am to noon and 1:00 to 5:00 pm. They will begin offering free microchip clinics to the Ponca City...
okcfox.com
Splash pad in Stillwater temporarily closes doors due to watermain break
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A watermain break has caused a splash pad in Stillwater to temporarily close their doors to the public. The Boomer Splash Pad announced that they are temporarily closing their doors due to a watermain break. The splash pad expects to be back open come Wednesday.
OSBI Collects DNA In Hopes Of Identifying Human Remains Found In Logan County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s collecting DNA in a missing persons investigation spanning multiple counties. The bureau says it hopes to use the DNA to identify bone fragments found earlier this year. In April, investigators with The Oklahoma County, Logan County and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Offices...
KOCO
Oklahoma men arrested after posting videos of crime on social media
MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. — The Major County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after they recorded themselves committing a crime. Deputies said the men recorded themselves shooting roadway signs. Things became more serious once it became apparent that bullets were flying toward homes and pastures beyond the road signs. Authorities...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings July 29-Aug. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 29- Aug. 4 include:. Terrill Lewis Bailey, 52, Oklahoma City, burglary, possession of a CDS, domestic assault. Elias Victor Bigbear, 23, Ponca City, BIA local intoxication charge. Nathaniel Buffalohead, 31, IA local...
Comments / 1