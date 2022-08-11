ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 14th

Vindicator file photo / August 15, 1985 | The Boardman High School Band took the field during a summer practice 37 years ago. 1997: The Sharon Police Department will provide patrols in Sharon High School for up to six hours a day. Most of the cost will be covered by state and federal grants.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
fox40jackson.com

Ohio girl’s lemonade stand near food festival shut down after complaint

An 8-year-old girl selling lemonade near an Ohio food festival had her operation shut down by local police after they received a complaint. Asa Baker was selling lemonade in an alley outside the business where her father works near the Alliance, Ohio Rib and Food Festival last weekend when she says a local police officer asked her to shut down the stand, WJW-TV reported.
ALLIANCE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Canfield, OH
Government
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Canfield, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Shifrin named Shaw JCC board president

Debra Shifrin, who has been on the Shaw Jewish Community Center’s board of directors for 10 years, was named president in June. She previously served a term as president of the Jewish Community Board of Akron. A Social Security and disability attorney at Gertz & Rosen Ltd. in Akron,...
beavercountyradio.com

Report of Two Beaver County Credit Unions Being Robbed Confirmed by FBI

(Beaver County , Pa.) There have been confirmed reports that a pair of financial institutions in Beaver County were robbed over last weekend. Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano spoke with the FBI in Pittsburgh Thursday and she is reporting that the FBI Public Affairs Officer Catherine Policicchio confirmed to Giordano that “THAT THE FBI IS INVESTIGATING TWO ROBBERIES” that occurred at two Beaver County Credit Unions and that is it. She said there is no additional information at this time as the FBI is continuing to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Meatball Mafia owners expand with new venture in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio — Robert DelliQuadri, an Ohio State University graduate, and his brother Vinny may have left their native Youngstown in the early 2000s, but their heart has always been with the deep-rooted Italian traditions of the Mahoning Valley. “Kinda started appealing to the Youngstown customers, carrying DiRusso sausage,...
DUBLIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idf#Palestinians#Israeli Government#The Cleveland Jewish News#The Israel Defense Forces#The Iron Dome#Ohioans#The Jewish News Syndicate#Israelis
cleveland19.com

Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
WKYC

WATCH: Wallaby spotted on the loose in Northeast Ohio

BREWSTER, Ohio — A wallaby is on the loose in Northeast Ohio, according to the Brewster Police Department. Most recently, the wallaby was spotted near Brewster on camera by a vehicle passing by. Learn of all the known sightings below as well as what to do if you see the wallaby.
BREWSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigate Recent Scam

A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy