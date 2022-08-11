Read full article on original website
Benefit supports Lisbon student injured in accident
Sam Hart is an incoming junior at David Anderson Junior/Senior Highschool and was hurt in the accident in Steubenville on July 24.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 14th
Vindicator file photo / August 15, 1985 | The Boardman High School Band took the field during a summer practice 37 years ago. 1997: The Sharon Police Department will provide patrols in Sharon High School for up to six hours a day. Most of the cost will be covered by state and federal grants.
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Northeast Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
fox40jackson.com
Ohio girl’s lemonade stand near food festival shut down after complaint
An 8-year-old girl selling lemonade near an Ohio food festival had her operation shut down by local police after they received a complaint. Asa Baker was selling lemonade in an alley outside the business where her father works near the Alliance, Ohio Rib and Food Festival last weekend when she says a local police officer asked her to shut down the stand, WJW-TV reported.
akronjewishnews.com
Shifrin named Shaw JCC board president
Debra Shifrin, who has been on the Shaw Jewish Community Center’s board of directors for 10 years, was named president in June. She previously served a term as president of the Jewish Community Board of Akron. A Social Security and disability attorney at Gertz & Rosen Ltd. in Akron,...
beavercountyradio.com
Report of Two Beaver County Credit Unions Being Robbed Confirmed by FBI
(Beaver County , Pa.) There have been confirmed reports that a pair of financial institutions in Beaver County were robbed over last weekend. Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano spoke with the FBI in Pittsburgh Thursday and she is reporting that the FBI Public Affairs Officer Catherine Policicchio confirmed to Giordano that “THAT THE FBI IS INVESTIGATING TWO ROBBERIES” that occurred at two Beaver County Credit Unions and that is it. She said there is no additional information at this time as the FBI is continuing to investigate.
spectrumnews1.com
Meatball Mafia owners expand with new venture in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio — Robert DelliQuadri, an Ohio State University graduate, and his brother Vinny may have left their native Youngstown in the early 2000s, but their heart has always been with the deep-rooted Italian traditions of the Mahoning Valley. “Kinda started appealing to the Youngstown customers, carrying DiRusso sausage,...
8 year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Ohio festival
Eight-year-old Asa Baker has spent this year's hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside the city limits of Alliance, Ohio.
Fake post claims a killer is ‘hunting in Youngstown’
The post was shared in some local Facebook groups in Mahoning County.
cleveland19.com
Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
Downed wires in Youngstown spark concern
Employees from a business on East Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown said a nearby line has been down for weeks.
Police body camera video shows aftermath of fight at assistant prosecutor’s home
According to a police report, City Assistant Prosecutor Nick Graham told offers he was hosting a birthday party for his 19-year-old son.
WATCH: Wallaby spotted on the loose in Northeast Ohio
BREWSTER, Ohio — A wallaby is on the loose in Northeast Ohio, according to the Brewster Police Department. Most recently, the wallaby was spotted near Brewster on camera by a vehicle passing by. Learn of all the known sightings below as well as what to do if you see the wallaby.
cleveland19.com
Police: Facebook rumor about serial killer in Massillon ‘is a FAKE post’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Massillon said the department has recently received calls and social media messages regarding a post on Facebook claiming there is a serial killer in the city. Officials from the Massillon Police Department want the public to know that there is nothing to be concerned...
Gathering at Youngstown grave for overdue recognition
Some overdue recognition for one of America's "Greatest Generation" who grew up here in Youngstown.
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigate Recent Scam
A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
Kangaroos continue to evade police in Stark County
It's been four days since reports of two kangaroos hopping around the Village of Brewster were first reported, and police are still working to track down the animals.
Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
Overnight house fire in Youngstown reignites
A viewer sent in video of the home on the 100 block of Lauderdale Avenue engulfed in flames.
