Multi-agency police presence grows in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. WCIA — The Champaign Police Department enlisted support from neighboring law enforcement agencies this month in its latest effort to curb “unlawful” and “criminal” activity downtown. Police expected larger crowds in the summer months, Lt. Andre Davis said, but in reality, “we’re seeing crowds that are larger than we even anticipated.” This is […]
Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated battery suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a man who walked into a store and started punching an employee because they refused to sell him alcohol. Green Street Pantry employees say he appeared to be intoxicated when he walked into the store. They say he got upset when workers told him they […]
Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting
(UPDATE) This story was edited to reflect the correct time this incident occurred after clarification from police. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police officers said a woman was hurt after a weekend shooting. In a news release, officials stated crews were called around midnight Saturday to the area of East Fairchild Street and Garfield Place. […]
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
UPDATE: 3:30PM Saturday: Three die in interstate accidents Friday
Two men, one a non-U.S resident, died in a multi vehicle collision on I-80 near Morris Friday. State Police say a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year old Elgin man struck the rear of a semi. The car crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi. That semi rolled across the center median and into the path of another westbound semi.
Tinley Park man accused of crashing into Illinois State Police trooper on I-355
LEMONT, Ill. - An Illinois State Police trooper was struck while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 355 in Lemont Thursday. At about 2:20 p.m., an Illinois State Police District 15 Trooper was stationary on I-355 northbound near the Boughton Road Exit. The trooper had the emergency lights activated on...
Police Blotter for Thursday, August 11th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was William Naughton, 22, of Wilmington, on a Grundy County...
Two Confirmed Fatalies in Grundy Co. Crash, Names Have Been Released
Two people were killed in a three vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 near Ashton Road in Morris. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. The Illinois State Police said preliminary information indicates at least one passenger vehicle and two commercial motor vehicles were involve. There are two confirmed fatalities.
Three Crows Emporium Cuts the Ribbon at 3805 N Vermilion in Danville
Saturday afternoon, August 13th, the Three Crows Emporium celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 3805 N. Vermilion. Three Crows is a one stop shop for one-of-a-kind and unique metaphysical items. Products range from simple to advance; and the place to recharge, stock up, and support local artists and vendors.
2 dead after semi crash on I-80 near Morris in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck early Friday evening. Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at milepost 110 near the town of Morris. A preliminary investigation showed one passenger vehicle and two semis involved in the crash. It is unclear if the two […]
Police: 2 people shot outside Champaign apartment complex
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. According to Champaign Police, on Saturday at 3:55 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Third Street for the report of a large gathering and a fight breaking out. When officers arrived, they observed...
Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom
Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
Cannon Elementary time capsule opening Friday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville School District will be opening a piece of history later this week after it was discovered earlier this summer. Cannon Elementary School sat unused for nearly six years after rain floods and then the discovery of mold inside resulted in the school’s closure. The district voted unanimously in March […]
Elected Officials’ Salaries Comes Back before Danville City Council
The Danville City Council will be meeting Tuesday evening. And a revised agenda sent out late Sunday afternoon included one addition: the previously proposed salary adjustments for some of Danville’s elected officials. During a full Council meeting on June 21st, the proposal was tabled for some fine-tuning. While much...
2 killed in 5-vehicle crash on I-80 in Morris, Illinois State Police say
State police diverted traffic off the interstate, which was closed for an extended period of time while officials investigated.
Renters looking for answers after apartment building condemned
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in one Champaign apartment complex are trying to find a new place to live after they were told their building is unlivable. Some people living in the Colonial Plaza off South Mattis Avenue did complain to the city about the shape of the building; even the Champaign Fire Department […]
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington
The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower says redshirting 2021 season was "a blessing"
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - In two weeks Illinois football will go to sleep knowing when they wake up the season begins. For one player, wide receiver Brian Hightower, he may be more excited than the rest since it's been a hot minute since he played in a game. Last year he played in four games then asked to redshirt, which made him inactive for the rest of the season. Hightower says he didn't feel like himself and didn't think he could help the team at that moment. You can't blame him. He transferred to Illinois right when COVID-19 started in 2020. He just got a new coaching staff, which was his fourth receiver coach and now fifth offensive coordinator in his college career. Then he had to deal with the stresses of everyday life and school. It's a lot for one person. The junior is glad he stepped away because now he is focused on working hard with a fresh mindset.
