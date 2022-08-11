ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Crime watch

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SMPD officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a business near the 1700 block of Main Street. The reporting party stated an individual was standing in the patio of the business asking for food and money. The individual was gone upon officers’ arrival. While looking for the suspect in the general area, they located a male behind a trailer at 1855 Main Street (Civic Auditorium). The trailer had been defaced with lettering. The individual, later identified as Martinez Marroquin, was found to be in possession of a permanent marking matching the color of some of the markings on the trailer. Martinez was arrested for possession of graffiti/vandalism instruments and cited out with a promise to appear in court at a later date.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Crime and public safety presence

Recently, there has been increased public dialogue around the topic of crime and public safety presence in downtown, the parks, and other areas of Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Police Officers Association (SMPOA) would like to bring clarity to misconceptions about these issues and correct the record on a series of falsehoods. It is unambiguous, and recent history has demonstrated that promulgating a false narrative undermines the faith and confidence of our community and makes all of us less safe.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Coffee at camaraderie at Beachside motorcycle club

Moto: The group hosts rides along the coast, usually starting at a local coffee shop. Courtesy photo. What began as a quarantine hobby quickly became a booming operation for Adam Plax, who’s now in charge of organizing monthly motorcycle rides for up to 150 riders. Beachside Moto Club, or...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Americana in the Park concert series returns to Santa Monica's Gandara Park this September

McCabe’s Guitar Shop, in partnership with the City of Santa Monica, presents the second annual Americana in the Park concert series in Gandara Park, Sundays in September (4, 11, 18 & 25), from 4 – 7 p.m. The free series explores the arc of Americana music from its roots to modern forms, showcasing a diverse group of Southern California artists and styles. Each concert features a family-friendly headliner and opener.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Dems endorse Luna, Horvath ahead of November election

In its most recent meeting, the Santa Monica Democratic Club (SMDC) released its endorsements for the General Municipal Election this November. The club endorsed a new set of candidates after some prior endorsees failed to garner enough support in the primary elections. In July, more than 50 members of the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Samohi Convocation

School: Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District staff attended convocation at Samohi on Monday, a few days before the official start of the 2022-23 school year. The event included a ceremony at the Greek Theater featuring statements from Superintendent Ben Drati and keynote speaker Kevin Bracy. Following convocation, teachers broke off into groups for professional development activities and other enrichment programs as they prepare to begin a new school year.
SANTA MONICA, CA

