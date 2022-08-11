Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SMPD officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a business near the 1700 block of Main Street. The reporting party stated an individual was standing in the patio of the business asking for food and money. The individual was gone upon officers’ arrival. While looking for the suspect in the general area, they located a male behind a trailer at 1855 Main Street (Civic Auditorium). The trailer had been defaced with lettering. The individual, later identified as Martinez Marroquin, was found to be in possession of a permanent marking matching the color of some of the markings on the trailer. Martinez was arrested for possession of graffiti/vandalism instruments and cited out with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

