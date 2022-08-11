Read full article on original website
Parish jail report for Aug. 12-14, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 12, 2022, through Aug. 14, 2022:. Heather Comans, fugitive other jurisdiction-felony. Barrett Dunaway, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Eddie Adams, theft-less than $1,000. Daniel Levatino, driving while intoxicated-third offense. Jasmine Magee, probation and parole...
8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach
BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
Third suspect arrested in connection to Gulfport murder, armed robbery
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have made another arrest in connection to a Gulfport shooting death and armed robbery. Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory after the fact and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction. The arrest is...
More than $1 million of suspected cocaine found by group cleaning Mississippi beach
More than a million dollars worth of uncut cocaine was found by a group working to clean up trash along a Mississippi beach Saturday. Members of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Chapter 652 posted about the discovery on Facebook Saturday. The group was working to clean up trash along...
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11
Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Saturday morning fire in Forrest County remains under investigation. Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, and were notified by neighbors that someone still might be in the fully-involved home in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.
MCSO looking for 5 remaining suspects on outstanding warrants roundup
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the last month and a half Team Sheriff has arrested seven of Mobile County’s top 12 fugitives. They’re hoping you can help them round up the other 5. Investigators say they’re all wanted for various crimes ranging from drugs to cheating old folks out of their money.
Long Beach Chiropractor Arrested by Sheriff on Multiple Charges
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of Joseph “Joey” Rogers of Long Beach, Mississippi for felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence and two counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl. At approximately 9:30am, Harrison...
Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
Man charged in death of Derek Edwards sees judge in Jackson County
The suspect in the murder of 39-year-old Derek Edwards was in court today. At the Jackson County Courthouse, County Court Judge Mark Watts granted 25-year-old Kendrick James with a half-million-dollar bond. Yesterday, James was arrested and charged with the murder of Derek Edwards, who was reported missing by his family...
Jackson County to take over Moss Point’s building department
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is stepping in to help Moss Point’s building department. Monday morning, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to assume responsibilities of the city’s building office, moving operations to the county office in Pascagoula. The plan is for a Moss Point employee...
Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies at 85
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast is mourning the loss of long-time Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee. He died early Sunday morning after a brief illness – just short of his 86th birthday. Those who knew him best say his commitment for public service went way beyond his professional job.
Pass Christian Suspect Arrested for Felony Embezzlement
Last Thursday, August 4, investigators from the Pass Christian Police Department served an arrest warrant for Raven Bonney on a felony embezzlement charge from a small business in Pass Christian. Bonney; a resident of Pass Christian, was arrested at the city police department without incident on the felony embezzlement charge....
Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
Person dies in house fire on Glendale Avenue
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County claimed the life of one person on Saturday, August 13. Officials with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said their crews and North Forrest VPD responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. They […]
Hancock Grand Jury issues 84 indictments, multiple recommendations
The latest incarnation of the Hancock County Grand Jury on Wednesday submitted its final report, issuing True Bills — or indictments — in 84 cases; 34 “No Bills,” or decisions that no indictment was necessary; and returning 34 cases to law enforcement for further investigation. The...
City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged. This week, the city will ask the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to issue a permit which will allow reconstruction of the pier.
Second suspect arrested, charges downgraded in Pascagoula shooting death
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a Pascagoula shooting death. Pascagoula police said 74-year-old Harvey Williams Jr. has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 68-year-old Claude Bivins. Bivins was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday...
Family Dollar clerk stabbed, woman charged with attempted murder: Mobile Police
UPDATE (5:25 p.m.): Takea Shackleford was questioned while being taken to Metro Jail. Here’s a transcript of what Takea said when being questioned about the thefts, and the stabbing. Do you have anything to say about the stabbing at Family Dollar? Shackleford: No, I don’t. Do you have anything to say about why you have […]
