FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSET
A new deputy city manager is coming to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda hired a new deputy city manager named Greg Patrick. Patrick holds degrees from Virginia Tech and Strayer University and has spent years working in Norfolk with a line of accomplishments following behind him. Patrick helped the City of Norfolk to...
WSET
Report predicts extreme heat by 2053, Lynchburg professor expresses flood concerns
(WSET) — A new study by the First Street Foundation shows that the country will face more extreme heat in the coming years due to climate change. According to the study, by 2053 about 107 million people in the country are expected to be impacted by a heat index above 125 degrees Fahrenheit. This heat index is the National Weather Services' highest category for heat, which is called "Extreme Danger."
WSET
Austin Deanda floors opponent in 2nd round TKO, moves to 9-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Saturday night's fight in Ranson, West Virginia was the first Austin Deanda could have gone to ten rounds in. "The Native Nightmare" needed less than two to get the job done. Dazzling Edgar Torres with his power and quickness, Deanda (9-0, 6 KO's) sent his...
WSET
Miller Park Pool extends swim season through Labor Day, offers free admission
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg Parks & Recreation Department said they are proud to announce free admission to Miller Park Pool. Free admission will begin on Saturday, August 20. Parks and Recreation said for the first time in over a decade, their swim season has been...
WSET
Blind rescue dog 'Zo' finds forever home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two weeks ago, Zo was a newly blind dog searching for a foster parent. Today, he's got a forever home with a new mom on a farm. On August 1, the Lynchburg Humane Society posted begging the community for help. Zo, a 4-year-old dog rescued by LHS, had to have his one remaining eye removed a few weeks after arriving at the humane society. He needed a foster home more than ever.
WSET
Portion of Wards Road: temporary lane closure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be one-lane traffic outside the northbound lane along the 2000 block of Wards Road from Tuesday until Friday. This will occur between 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. The public works department said that the reduced one lane is to accommodate the installation of a...
WSET
More passing showers for Tuesday, more sunshine by Wednesday
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — Another morning to where we are waking up with a plethora of clouds, but unlike yesterday morning, we don’t have the moderate to heavy rain to go with it. Still - you’ll find some mist, drizzle and fog on your way in this morning.
WSET
Below normal temperatures expected this upcoming week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hopefully, you were able to get out and enjoy the fantastic Saturday we had. Temperatures have been in the low 80s today and dew points in the 50s!. The dew point is a measure of the amount of moisture in the air and when they creep above 60 degrees it starts to feel increasingly humid.
